Free PDF Li Shi-zhen s Pulse Studies: An Illustrated Guide Any Format

Author : Li Shen-qing Pages : 128 pages Publisher : People s Medical Publishing Hous 2011-07-30 Language : English ISBN-10 : 7117137622 ISBN-13 : 9787117137621
Book Descriptions:
People s Medical Publishing House. 2013. Soft cover. Book Condition: New. 1st Edition. Language :English;128 pages Authors Li and Morris have created a focused guide to pulses in the style of Li Shi-zhen. with an emphasis on a thorough understanding of the 27 pulse images. The purpose of this book is to give readers a solid feeling for the shape. force. and speed of the pulse and what those various signs might indicate.
Published in: Health & Medicine
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
  2. 2. Book details Author : Li Shen-qing Pages : 128 pages Publisher : People s Medical Publishing Hous 2011-07-30 Language : English ISBN-10 : 7117137622 ISBN-13 : 9787117137621
