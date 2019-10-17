Read The Thank You Book (Elephant & Piggie, #25)

-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Author : Mo Willems
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-4
Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces
Format : BOOKS
Seller information : Mo Willems ( 10? )
Link Download : https://azkakirimmasukan.blogspot.com/?book=1423178289
Synnopsis :
Gerald is careful. Piggie is not.Piggie cannot help smiling. Gerald can.Gerald worries so that Piggie does not have to.Gerald and Piggie are best friends.In The Thank You Book!, Piggie wants to thank EVERYONE. But Gerald is worried Piggie will forget someone . . . someone important.
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment