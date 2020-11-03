ROLE OF PARENTS AND TEACHERS IN OVERCOMING TEST ANXIETY

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Test anxiety is the worry, uneasiness, or fear experienced before, during, or after a test. What is Test Anxiety?
For students with serious test-anxiety, they often experience these symptoms
 Pressure  Past experiences  Fear of failure  Lack of preparation  Poor test-taking skills What Causes Test Anxiety?
1. Ask students where their fear is coming from
 2. Keep things in perspective In the grand scheme of things, no single test is going to define a student’s academic care...
 3. Prioritize classroom preparation efforts  i) Review plan  Ii) Technology –enhanced item types.
 4. Teach effective test-taking strategies  Test taking is a skill in and of itself. Help to calm anxious students’ nerv...
 5. Focus on the positives  Shift their focus by helping them reflect on some positive past experiences.
 6. Empower students with simple strategies to reduce anxiety  i) Simple breathing exercises  ii) Seated stretches.
 7. Help students create a study schedule  Try helping your students create study schedules to follow at home. Encourage...
 i)consider individual differences ii)should not use insulting words iii) Examination is only a technique of expressing t...
iv)should not only give importance to percentage v) should also keep in mind the aptitudes of students  Vi)Teachers shoul...
1. Offer positive messaging  Parents encourage positive self-talk , offer relaxation techniques.  2. Keep communication ...
3. Lower the stakes  It is important for parents to understand and also convey to their child that tests are one indicato...
4. Talk with your child about success and failure.  Show the attitude of taking both success and failure even-handedly an...
 5.Avoid trying to control them and give them space to study by themselves.  Excessive monitoring and guiding does not h...
6. Help your child to make a study schedule i)The amount of help required may depend on the needs of the child. ii) Check ...
 Help your child during exams  A parent should act as a facilitator for the child during exams.  Assist the child in re...
Pressure Preparation Attitude
 1.Learn how to study efficiently.  2. Study early and in similar places.  3. Talk to your teacher.
 4. Learn relaxation techniques.  5. Don't forget to eat and drink.  6. Get plenty of sleep.  7. See a professional co...
 Negative thoughts lead to negative results and more anxiety Tests should not be viewed as competitions. Self-confidence ...
Positive Thought • I’m going to pass, but if I don’t it is not the end of the world • I don’t have to know everything, but...
 Test anxiety is not always caused by stressing over an upcoming test.  It is important to deal with outside pressures b...
 Week Before – Prepare and Practice!  Day Before – Eat right, Get rest, No worries!  Day Of – Relax, Be Confident, Keep...
 Before you begin the exam:  Read the directions carefully  Preview types of questions and the point value of each  Ca...
 When the exam is over, treat yourself…  Try not to dwell on all the mistakes you might have made.  -If you don't have ...
ROLE OF PARENTS AND TEACHERS IN OVERCOMING TEST ANXIETY
ROLE OF PARENTS AND TEACHERS IN OVERCOMING TEST ANXIETY
ROLE OF PARENTS AND TEACHERS IN OVERCOMING TEST ANXIETY
ROLE OF PARENTS AND TEACHERS IN OVERCOMING TEST ANXIETY
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

ROLE OF PARENTS AND TEACHERS IN OVERCOMING TEST ANXIETY

23 views

Published on

TEST ANXIETY

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

ROLE OF PARENTS AND TEACHERS IN OVERCOMING TEST ANXIETY

  1. 1. Test anxiety is the worry, uneasiness, or fear experienced before, during, or after a test. What is Test Anxiety?
  2. 2. For students with serious test-anxiety, they often experience these symptoms
  3. 3.  Pressure  Past experiences  Fear of failure  Lack of preparation  Poor test-taking skills What Causes Test Anxiety?
  4. 4. 1. Ask students where their fear is coming from
  5. 5.  2. Keep things in perspective In the grand scheme of things, no single test is going to define a student’s academic career, or have that significant of an impact on their future.
  6. 6.  3. Prioritize classroom preparation efforts  i) Review plan  Ii) Technology –enhanced item types.
  7. 7.  4. Teach effective test-taking strategies  Test taking is a skill in and of itself. Help to calm anxious students’ nerves by making sure they are familiar with and have confidence in test- taking skills as well as the actual content they’re being tested on.
  8. 8.  5. Focus on the positives  Shift their focus by helping them reflect on some positive past experiences.
  9. 9.  6. Empower students with simple strategies to reduce anxiety  i) Simple breathing exercises  ii) Seated stretches.
  10. 10.  7. Help students create a study schedule  Try helping your students create study schedules to follow at home. Encourage them to block out reasonable blocks of time during their week, taking in to account other homework, extracurricular activities, and time for fun and relaxation.
  11. 11.  i)consider individual differences ii)should not use insulting words iii) Examination is only a technique of expressing their abilities and skills
  12. 12. iv)should not only give importance to percentage v) should also keep in mind the aptitudes of students  Vi)Teachers should also play a role of counsellor
  13. 13. 1. Offer positive messaging  Parents encourage positive self-talk , offer relaxation techniques.  2. Keep communication open open lines of communication with their child’s teachers
  14. 14. 3. Lower the stakes  It is important for parents to understand and also convey to their child that tests are one indicator of their performance in a subject.
  15. 15. 4. Talk with your child about success and failure.  Show the attitude of taking both success and failure even-handedly and also that both are equally important.
  16. 16.  5.Avoid trying to control them and give them space to study by themselves.  Excessive monitoring and guiding does not help them learn better.
  17. 17. 6. Help your child to make a study schedule i)The amount of help required may depend on the needs of the child. ii) Check how much of the course has been completed . iii) Explain concepts. iv) Give them tests at home.
  18. 18.  Help your child during exams  A parent should act as a facilitator for the child during exams.  Assist the child in revising the study material.  Provide the much needed assurance and emotional support  Provide adequate and nutritious food.  Monitor your child's sleeping pattern .
  19. 19. Pressure Preparation Attitude
  20. 20.  1.Learn how to study efficiently.  2. Study early and in similar places.  3. Talk to your teacher.
  21. 21.  4. Learn relaxation techniques.  5. Don't forget to eat and drink.  6. Get plenty of sleep.  7. See a professional counsellor, if necessary.
  22. 22.  Negative thoughts lead to negative results and more anxiety Tests should not be viewed as competitions. Self-confidence is the key!
  23. 23. Positive Thought • I’m going to pass, but if I don’t it is not the end of the world • I don’t have to know everything, but I do need enough to pass the test • I’ve got a good study plan and I’m going to stick with it
  24. 24.  Test anxiety is not always caused by stressing over an upcoming test.  It is important to deal with outside pressures before they have a chance to build up inside of you and hurt your test performance. Seek help from other sources if you are having problems in your life.
  25. 25.  Week Before – Prepare and Practice!  Day Before – Eat right, Get rest, No worries!  Day Of – Relax, Be Confident, Keep Focus!  Day After – Get your mind off of the test. Do a favorite activity. Hang out with friends  Week After – Start preparation for your next exam How to Prevent Test Anxiety
  26. 26.  Before you begin the exam:  Read the directions carefully  Preview types of questions and the point value of each  Calculate time needed for each section  “Dump sheet” Write any notes that will help stimulate your memory
  27. 27.  When the exam is over, treat yourself…  Try not to dwell on all the mistakes you might have made.  -If you don't have any other commitments, maybe you can take the night off.  -If you have to study for other exams you may have to postpone a larger break, but a brief break may be the "pick up" that you need.

×