Phosphate Solubilising bacteria - Mass cultivation

Mass Production of Phosphate solubliser Dr. S. Sivasankara Narayani Assistant Professor Department of Microbiology Ayya Na...
Intro • Phosphorus is an essential element for plant development and growth making up about 0.2 % of plant dry weight. • P...
Mechanism • solubilize insoluble inorganic phosphate compounds, such as tricalcium phosphate, dicalcium phosphate, hydroxy...
Acids produced by microbes • Gluconic acid - Pseudomonas sp., Erwinia herbicola, Pseudomonas cepacia, Burkholderia cepacia...
Media Pikovskays’s medium Glucose 10 Ca3(PO4)2 -0.5 •NaCl 0.2 (NH4)2SO4 0.5 MgSO4.7H2O 0.1 KCl 0.2 Yeast extract 0.5 MnSO4...
Methods • Sample collection • Serial dilution and spread plate • Colony identification and morphology study • Pure culture...
• Media: proper media for inoculant (nutrient broth, yeast extract broth etc.) •Bacillus sp. -Nutrient broth for 3 – 7 day...
carrier • peat lignite • Compost • leaf manures • cellulose powder • charcoal powder • coconut shell powder • rice husk po...
Questions to think • How to identify PSB? • Mechanism behind PSB? • Name the media which is used to screen PSB and why? • ...
Clarifications sivasan91@gmail.com
Dr. S. Sivasankara Narayani

  1. 1. Mass Production of Phosphate solubliser Dr. S. Sivasankara Narayani Assistant Professor Department of Microbiology Ayya Nadar Janaki Ammal College Sivakasi TamilNadu India
  2. 2. Intro • Phosphorus is an essential element for plant development and growth making up about 0.2 % of plant dry weight. • Plants acquire P from soil solution as phosphate anions. • However, phosphate anions are extremely reactive and may be immobilized through precipitation with cations such as Ca 2+ , Mg 2+ , Fe 3+ and Al 3+ , depending on the particular properties of a soil. • In these forms, P is highly insoluble and unavailable to plants. • As the results, the amount available to plants is usually a small proportion of this total
  3. 3. Mechanism • solubilize insoluble inorganic phosphate compounds, such as tricalcium phosphate, dicalcium phosphate, hydroxyapatite, and rock phosphate • The principal mechanism for mineral phosphate solubilization is the production of organic acids, and acid phosphatases play a major role in the mineralization of organic phosphorus in soil. • It is generally accepted that the major mechanism of mineral phosphate solubilization is the action of organic acids synthesized by soil microorganisms. • Production of organic acids results in acidification of the microbial cells and its surroundings
  4. 4. Acids produced by microbes • Gluconic acid - Pseudomonas sp., Erwinia herbicola, Pseudomonas cepacia, Burkholderia cepacia • 2-Ketogluconic acid - Rhizobium leguminosarum, Rhizobium meliloti, Bacillus firmus • Strains of Bacillus - mixtures of lactic, isovaleric, isobutyric and acetic acids. Other organic acids, such as glycolic, oxalic, malonic, and succinic acid
  5. 5. Media Pikovskays’s medium Glucose 10 Ca3(PO4)2 -0.5 •NaCl 0.2 (NH4)2SO4 0.5 MgSO4.7H2O 0.1 KCl 0.2 Yeast extract 0.5 MnSO4. H2O 0.002 FeSO4.7H2 O 0.002 pH 7.0
  6. 6. Methods • Sample collection • Serial dilution and spread plate • Colony identification and morphology study • Pure culture isolation • Screening of bacterial strains • Production media for PSB • Mass production • Carrier material • mixing
  7. 7. • Media: proper media for inoculant (nutrient broth, yeast extract broth etc.) •Bacillus sp. -Nutrient broth for 3 – 7 days at 27±1℃ on rotary shaker at 150 rpm. Detection and estimation of the phosphate solublization ability of microorganisms using plate screening methods – Halozone formation, bromophenol blue method that produce yellow halos Fermenter pH -6.5 -7 Inoculum - 5%
  8. 8. carrier • peat lignite • Compost • leaf manures • cellulose powder • charcoal powder • coconut shell powder • rice husk powder • press mud High organism matter content Low soluble salts less than 1% High moisture content capacity 2:1 (carrier : Production Media) Soild form
  9. 9. Questions to think • How to identify PSB? • Mechanism behind PSB? • Name the media which is used to screen PSB and why? • Carrier material in biofertilizer • What is curing?
  10. 10. Clarifications sivasan91@gmail.com

