Innovations in E-Assessment - R.D.Sivakumar

1 R.D.SIVAKUMAR,M.Sc.,M.Phil.,M.Tech., Assistant Professor of Computer Science & Head of M.Com.(CA) Department and Technic...
E-LEARNING SOFTWARE USED  HTML 5  MS- PowerPoint 2010  Macromedia Dreamweaver  Audacity  Quiz Maker  Movie Maker  O...
 http://epgp.inflibnet.ac.in/download/draft_guideline.pdf
Child File <html> <head> <body> ANJAC </body> </head> </html> Save - 1.html
Hyperlink <html> <head> <body> <a href =“1.html”> College </a> </body> </head> </html> Save - index.html
HOME MODULE 9
OBJECTIVE MODULE 10
MODULE 11
E-QUIZ MODULE 12
E-ASSIGNMENT 13
REFERENCE MODULE 14
GLOSSARY MODULE 15
FAQ MODULE 16
DISCUSSION MODULE 17
SUMMARY MODULE 18
BLOG MODULE 19
CASE STUDY MODULE 20
FEEDBACK MODULE 21
SOCIAL LINKS MODULE 22
GOOGLE TRANSLATE MODULE 23
LICENSE MODULE 24
CONTACT US MODULE 25
Website Visitors Count
WEBSITE VISITORS COUNTING MODULE 27
GOOGLE TRANSLATE MODULE 30
GOOGLE TRANSLATE MODULE 31
E-learning License
LICENSE MODULE 33
E-learning License
LICENSE MODULE 35
Security
WEBSITE VISITORS COUNTING MODULE 39
AUDIO SUPPORT IN YOUR WEB PAGE
E-Assignment Creation
Google Drive
E-Assignment Questions
E-Assignment Results
E-Assignment Code
E-Assignment Website
E-Assignment Answers
E-Assignment Answers
E-Assignment Answers
E-Quiz Creation
Google Drive
E-Quiz Questions
E-Quiz Results
E-Quiz Code
E-Quiz Website
E-Quiz Answers
E-Quiz Answers
E-Quiz – QUIZ MAKER SOFTWARE
E-Quiz – QUIZ MAKER SOFTWARE
E-Quiz – QUIZ MAKER SOFTWARE
E-Quiz – QUIZ MAKER SOFTWARE
E-Quiz – QUIZ MAKER SOFTWARE
E-Quiz – QUIZ MAKER SOFTWARE
E-Quiz – QUIZ MAKER SOFTWARE
Our Website Add to Google http://google.com/cse
Aug. 26, 2021
  1. 1. 1 R.D.SIVAKUMAR,M.Sc.,M.Phil.,M.Tech., Assistant Professor of Computer Science & Head of M.Com.(CA) Department and Technical Trainer in CTEL AYYA NADAR JANAKI AMMAL COLLEGE (Affiliated to Madurai Kamaraj University, Madurai, Re-accredited (3rd Cycle) with ‘A’ Grade (CGPA 3.67 out of 4) by NAAC, Recognized by DBT as Star College and College of Excellence by UGC) SIVAKASI – 626 124. (Website: www.rdsivakumar.blogspot.in) Mobile Apps : Google Play Store – RDS Academic E-mail : sivamsccsit@gmail.com Mobile : 99440-42243 INNOVATIONS IN E-ASSESSMENT
  2. 2. E-LEARNING SOFTWARE USED  HTML 5  MS- PowerPoint 2010  Macromedia Dreamweaver  Audacity  Quiz Maker  Movie Maker  Open Source Softwares 3
  3. 3.  http://epgp.inflibnet.ac.in/download/draft_guideline.pdf
  4. 4. Child File <html> <head> <body> ANJAC </body> </head> </html> Save - 1.html
  5. 5. Hyperlink <html> <head> <body> <a href =“1.html”> College </a> </body> </head> </html> Save - index.html
  6. 6. Output
  7. 7. HOME MODULE 9
  8. 8. OBJECTIVE MODULE 10
  9. 9. MODULE 11
  10. 10. E-QUIZ MODULE 12
  11. 11. E-ASSIGNMENT 13
  12. 12. REFERENCE MODULE 14
  13. 13. GLOSSARY MODULE 15
  14. 14. FAQ MODULE 16
  15. 15. DISCUSSION MODULE 17
  16. 16. SUMMARY MODULE 18
  17. 17. BLOG MODULE 19
  18. 18. CASE STUDY MODULE 20
  19. 19. FEEDBACK MODULE 21
  20. 20. SOCIAL LINKS MODULE 22
  21. 21. GOOGLE TRANSLATE MODULE 23
  22. 22. LICENSE MODULE 24
  23. 23. CONTACT US MODULE 25
  24. 24. Website Visitors Count
  25. 25. WEBSITE VISITORS COUNTING MODULE 27
  26. 26. 29
  27. 27. GOOGLE TRANSLATE MODULE 30
  28. 28. GOOGLE TRANSLATE MODULE 31
  29. 29. E-learning License
  30. 30. LICENSE MODULE 33
  31. 31. E-learning License
  32. 32. LICENSE MODULE 35
  33. 33. Security
  34. 34. WEBSITE VISITORS COUNTING MODULE 39
  35. 35. AUDIO SUPPORT IN YOUR WEB PAGE
  36. 36. E-Assignment Creation
  37. 37. Google Drive
  38. 38. E-Assignment Questions
  39. 39. E-Assignment Results
  40. 40. E-Assignment Code
  41. 41. E-Assignment Website
  42. 42. E-Assignment Answers
  43. 43. E-Assignment Answers
  44. 44. E-Assignment Answers
  45. 45. E-Quiz Creation
  46. 46. Google Drive
  47. 47. E-Quiz Questions
  48. 48. E-Quiz Results
  49. 49. E-Quiz Code
  50. 50. E-Quiz Website
  51. 51. E-Quiz Answers
  52. 52. E-Quiz Answers
  53. 53. E-Quiz – QUIZ MAKER SOFTWARE
  54. 54. E-Quiz – QUIZ MAKER SOFTWARE
  55. 55. E-Quiz – QUIZ MAKER SOFTWARE
  56. 56. E-Quiz – QUIZ MAKER SOFTWARE
  57. 57. E-Quiz – QUIZ MAKER SOFTWARE
  58. 58. E-Quiz – QUIZ MAKER SOFTWARE
  59. 59. E-Quiz – QUIZ MAKER SOFTWARE
  60. 60. Our Website Add to Google http://google.com/cse

