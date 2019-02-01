Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
mystery thriller novels : Demon King |
Mystery Thriller & Horror
Ancient evils lurk in the Western New York town of Oneka Falls, and they are hungry.
Only three children have encountered them and lived. Psyches fractured, each child has survived as best they could-
wrapped in fantasy, the comfort of amnesia, or the silence of isolation When those evils intrude on their lives a second
time, it sets a chain of events in action that can only end in destruction. But who will be destroyed, the children or the
ancient evils that plague the town?
Written By: Erik Henry Vick.
Narrated By: Stephen Bel Davies
Publisher: Tantor Media
Date: November 2018
Duration: 12 hours 41 minutes
