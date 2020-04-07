Successfully reported this slideshow.
СТРАНЫ СЕВЕРНОЙ ЕВРОПЫ (ВТОРАЯ ПОЛОВИНА ХХ - НАЧАЛО XXI В.) Всемирная история (подготовительный курс) 35 Ситник П.В. 2020
Программа  Общие черты и особенности социально-экономического развития после Второй мировой войны.  Политическое развити...
Общие черты и особенности социально-экономического развития после Второй мировой войны Норвегия, Дания и Финляндия пострад...
Общие черты и особенности социально-экономического развития после Второй мировой войны С 1948 г. все эти страны, кроме Фин...
Общие черты и особенности социально-экономического развития после Второй мировой войны В результате к началу 1970-х гг. до...
Общие черты и особенности социально-экономического развития после Второй мировой войны Среди причин успешного экономическо...
Общие черты и особенности социально-экономического развития после Второй мировой войны Важное значение имело налаживание р...
Политическое развитие после 1945 г. Шведская модель социализма После Второй мировой войны страны Северной Европы сохранили...
Политическое развитие после 1945 г. Шведская модель социализма Политическое развитие стран региона в послевоенные годы про...
Политическое развитие после 1945 г. Шведская модель социализма Во внутренней политике стран Северной Европы преобладала ли...
Политическое развитие после 1945 г. Шведская модель социализма Социальная сфера также претерпела большие изменения. На про...
Политическое развитие после 1945 г. Шведская модель социализма Социал-демократические правительства претворяли в жизнь при...
Политическое развитие после 1945 г. Шведская модель социализма Такой опыт часто называют «шведской моделью социализма». Од...
Внешняя политика Внешняя политика государств Северной Европы имеет больше различий, чем внутренняя. Внешняя политика стран...
Внешняя политика Признанием авторитета стран Северной Европы было проведение в 1975 г. в Хельсинки Со- вещания по безопасн...
Страны Северной Европы в конце XX - начале XXI в. Государства Северной Европы не избежали тех проблем, с которыми в середи...
Страны Северной Европы в конце XX - начале XXI в. В особенно трудном положении оказалась Швеция. Здесь предприниматели в т...
Страны Северной Европы в конце XX - начале XXI в. Норвежской экономике преодолеть энергетический кризис помогло открытие б...
Страны Северной Европы в конце XX - начале XXI в. В 1990-е гг. в экономической политике стран Северной Европы произошла бо...
Страны Северной Европы в конце XX - начале XXI в. В 1990 г. правительство социал-демократов в Швеции пошло на беспрецедент...
Страны Северной Европы в конце XX - начале XXI в. В этих условиях на парламентских выборах 1991 г. шведы высказались за пр...
Страны Северной Европы в конце XX - начале XXI в. В 1995 г. Финляндия и Швеция стали членами ЕС. Дания приняла такое решен...
Страны Северной Европы в конце XX - начале XXI в. В начале XXI в. в Швеции и Норвегии усилилось влияние правых и национали...
Литература 1. Космач Г.А. и др. Всемирная история Новейшего времени. 1945 г. – начало XXI в.: Учебное пособие для 11 класс...
