Обществоведение (повышенный уровень) 11 класс Ситник П.В. 2018 Лицей Ивацевичского района
План 1. Особенности развития Республики Бе- ларусь, обусловленные её геополити- ческим статусом 2. Роль геополитического п...
Рудольф Челлен Термин «геополитика» ввёл в научный оборот швед- ский историк и политолог Рудольф Челлен, рассмат- ривавший...
Геополитическая картина мира в начале XXI в. полицентричностью – наличием многочисленных центров, вокруг которых концентри...
Государственные границы Республики Беларусь
Геополитический статус Республики Беларусь Нахождение на стыке между западноевропейской и славяно-православной ци- вилизац...
Геополитическое положение Республики Беларусь

Презентация по обществоведению (повышенный уровень) для учащихся 11 класса

Геополитическое положение Республики Беларусь

  1. 1. Обществоведение (повышенный уровень) 11 класс Ситник П.В. 2018 Лицей Ивацевичского района
  2. 2. План 1. Особенности развития Республики Бе- ларусь, обусловленные её геополити- ческим статусом 2. Роль геополитического положения в развитии Республики Беларусь
  3. 3. Рудольф Челлен Термин «геополитика» ввёл в научный оборот швед- ский историк и политолог Рудольф Челлен, рассмат- ривавший государство как географический орга- низм Геополитика (от греч. gё – Земля, politike – политика) – теория, анализирующая зависимость политики го- сударства от географических факторов (климат, при- родные ресурсы, территория, население и др.), или учение о географической обусловленности полити- ческих явлений В современном имре геополитика концентрирует внимание на учёте географи- ческих и связанных с ними экономических, национальных, военных и других факторов, которые влияют на расстановку политических сил на международ- ной арене
  4. 4. Геополитическая картина мира в начале XXI в. полицентричностью – наличием многочисленных центров, вокруг которых концентрируются политические, военно-стратегические, экономические, культурные интересы участников мирового процесса характеризуется Основная функция геополитики поиск взаимовыгодных союзников и партнёров государства, направлений и регионов распространения его влияния
  5. 5. Государственные границы Республики Беларусь
  6. 6. Геополитический статус Республики Беларусь Нахождение на стыке между западноевропейской и славяно-православной ци- вилизациями закладываются основы национальной и языковой толерантности, веротер- пимости, уважения к другим народам (+) опасность конфликтов, вызванных не- схожестью культурных типов (-) Отсутствие выхода к морю Нахождение на пересечении транспортных путей, соединяющих между собой Балтийский и Черноморский регионы, Россию со странами Центральной и За- падной Европы, а также европейские страны и Центральную Азию геостратегический ресурс (+) способствует обострению проблемы нелегальной миграции; опасность для конфессиональной и этнической ста- бильности общества; загрязнение ок- ружающей среды (-)

