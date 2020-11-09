Successfully reported this slideshow.
Обществоведение 10 класс
• Государство – основной политический инс- титут • Функции государства • Форма государства
Политические институты – это учреждения или организации, которые об- служивают процесс осуществления политической власти, ...
Государство – это выделившаяся из общества особая организация власти, система специальных органов и должностных лиц Призна...
В 1651 г. вышла книга о проис- хождении и сущности государс- тва английского мыслителя То- маса Гоббса «Левиафан, или Ма- ...
Государство – это особый аппарат власти Верховенство государственной власти только государ- ство в лице своих органов изда...
Полномочия государства (как аппарата власти) право на принятие законов право на применение принуждения право на взимание н...
Функции государства – это основные направления деятельности государст- ва Функции государства внутренние функции выделяютс...
Внутренние функции государства Правоохранительная Обеспечение законности и правопорядка на терри- тории государства Социал...
Внешние функции государства обеспечение обороны страны поддержание отношений с другими государствами (диплома- тия) против...
Форма государства – это единство форм правления, территориального устройства и политического режима Форма правления – это ...
Монархия неограниченная (абсолютная) власть монарха ничем и никем не ограничена, абсолютна; монарх выступает единственным ...
Основные разновидности республики Президентская республика Характеризуется значительной ролью президента в системе государ...
Форма территориального устройства государства Унитарное государство Единое государство, состоящее из административно- терр...
Типы политических режимов Демократический Управленческие функции основаны на признании на- рода в качестве единственного и...
Государство в политической системе

Презентация по обществоведению для учащихся 10 класса

Государство в политической системе

