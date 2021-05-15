Successfully reported this slideshow.
Metacognitive Reading Strategies

A deeper dive into your academic reading

  1. 1. Metacognitive reading strategies A deeper dive into your academic reading
  2. 2. Introduction Are you confident that you are getting all you can from the reading you have to do for your classes? How often do you experience the “in one ear, out the other” phenomenon when you spend time reading an article or a textbook, or you re-read a sentence three times before anything sinks in? There are several strategies you can use for improving your reading comprehension. Many of these strategies focus on your metacognitive awareness while reading.
  3. 3. Metacognition  What is it?  “Metacognition is a person’s awareness of his or her own level of knowledge and thought processes.” – Stephen Chew, Samford University  How does it impact learning?  Greater metacognition leads to successful learning strategies  How does it impact your academic success?  Increasing confidence, motivation, critical thinking ability
  4. 4. Metacognitive reading – initial steps  Contextualizing  Pre-knowledge of subject and vocabulary  Pre-reading questions  Predicting  Reading around the text  Moderating  Skimming, scanning, deeper reading  Engaging  Finding your personal motivation
  5. 5. The metacognitive conversation  The personal dimension  Developing your identity, confidence, and fluency as a reader  The cognitive dimension  The big picture, the details, purposeful reading, monitoring comprehension, adjusting reading processes  The social dimension  Sharing and discussing readings, incorporating new ideas, learning from others’ perceptions  Knowledge-building dimension  Building upon conceptual knowledge, synthesizing, refining, learning about authors and texts, building disciplinary knowledge, discourse, and practice
  6. 6. Metacognitive reading strategies  Reading for a specific purpose  What do you want to get out of it?  Talking to the text  Annotations and marginalia  Thinking aloud  Making connections in the text, to previous knowledge and concepts  Asking questions  What am I thinking about this?  Summarizing, paraphrasing, transferring to other modalities  Teaching what you have just learned
  7. 7. Further resources  Online video demonstrations  Talking to the text  Stephen Chew video series on Metacognition  Articles  “Metacognition and student learning,” Chronicle of Higher Education, 2012  Websites  WestEd Reading Apprenticeship

