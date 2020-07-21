Novel tirani ilustrasi

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Waheed a
-Mata Kuyu -Hidung Pesek -Berjerawat Batu
Waheeda ingin menjalani pembedahan plastik.
Namun keinginan ini: - Salah dari segi agama -Tidak disokong oleh ibunya
Selepas tamat pengajian dari universiti, Waheeda membuat pinjaman daripada Bank Pembangunan untuk membangunkan inap desaTa...
Pinjaman tersebut adalah untuk membangunkan inap desa / chaletTajau Emas milik keluarganya yang terletak di Matang, Sarawa...
ChaletTajau Emas terletak berhampiran Hotel Seri Gading milik DatukYasser yang merupakan rakan perniagaan Waheeda.
Pada suatu hari, mukaWaheeda digigit oleh seekor monyet Belanda ketikaWaheeda sedang tidur.
Waheeda dikejarkan ke Hospital Kuching kerana mukanya cedera parah dicakar oleh monyet tersebut.
Doktor di hospital menasihatiWaheeda untuk mendapatkan rawatan di Silicon Medical Center yang terletak di Singapura bagi m...
Waheeda telah menjalani pembedahan plastik pada mata dan hidungnya di Silicon Medical Center, Singapura. Mata (Bioferoplas...
Silicon Medical Centre telah memberikan pakej pelancongan ke Pulau Sentosa kepada Waheeda sepanjang tempoh rawatannya.
Semasa berada di Flamingo de’la Rossa Resort (sebuah hotel di Pulau Sentosa), Waheeda terlihat tawaran kerja sebagai Pegaw...
Waheeda ingin menerima tawaran tersebut untuk menimba pengalamannya memajukan ChaletTajau Emas.
Semasa bekerja di sana,Waheeda berkenalan dengan Zahid, anak Datuk Yasser, yang telah jatuh cinta pandang pertama kepadaWa...
Waheeda kemudian terpilih mewakili hotel untuk pertandingan Ratu Pelancongan.
Akibat terlalu sibuk, hidungWaheeda runtuh.Waheeda bergegas ke Silicon Medical Center untuk membetulkan hidungnya.
Zahid sangat marah apabilaWaheeda tidak pulang ke Sarawak untuk mengadiri majlis pertunangan mereka.
Tidak lama kemudian, mereka pun berkahwin. Selepas perkahwinan mereka, Zahid mula mempunyai perasaan cemburu keranaWaheeda...
ApabilaWaheeda melahirkan anak, Izzati, Zahid menyedari bahawa Izzati tidak menyerupai Waheeda dan dirinya. Hidung bayi te...
Zahid berasa sangat marah dan menuduh Waheeda mempunyai hubungan sulit dengan lelaki lain. Zahid menceraikan Waheeda.
Waheeda berasa sangat sedih dan telah memasuki tahap kemurungan.
Oleh itu, ibu bapa dan abangnya telah membawanya ke hospital untuk mendapatkan rawatan. Semasa berada di hospital, dia ber...
Lais sedang menemani pak ciknya yang kemurungan akibat diisytiharkan muflis dan hendak menjual chaletnya, Chalet Iwana’- I...
Waheeda mengambil keputusan membeli chalet tersebut dan menukarkan nama chalet menjadi chalet Aya Sajinah. Waheeda memulak...
20 tahun kemudian, Zahid pulang dari Amerika dan telah bertemu denganWaheeda dan Izzati semasa dia sedang bercuti di chale...
Novel tirani ilustrasi
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Novel tirani ilustrasi

42 views

Published on

Jalan cerita Novel Tirani

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Novel tirani ilustrasi

  1. 1. Waheed a
  2. 2. -Mata Kuyu -Hidung Pesek -Berjerawat Batu
  3. 3. Waheeda ingin menjalani pembedahan plastik.
  4. 4. Namun keinginan ini: - Salah dari segi agama -Tidak disokong oleh ibunya
  5. 5. Selepas tamat pengajian dari universiti, Waheeda membuat pinjaman daripada Bank Pembangunan untuk membangunkan inap desaTajau Emas milik keluarganya.
  6. 6. Pinjaman tersebut adalah untuk membangunkan inap desa / chaletTajau Emas milik keluarganya yang terletak di Matang, Sarawak.
  7. 7. ChaletTajau Emas terletak berhampiran Hotel Seri Gading milik DatukYasser yang merupakan rakan perniagaan Waheeda.
  8. 8. Pada suatu hari, mukaWaheeda digigit oleh seekor monyet Belanda ketikaWaheeda sedang tidur.
  9. 9. Waheeda dikejarkan ke Hospital Kuching kerana mukanya cedera parah dicakar oleh monyet tersebut.
  10. 10. Doktor di hospital menasihatiWaheeda untuk mendapatkan rawatan di Silicon Medical Center yang terletak di Singapura bagi menjalani pembedahan plastik untuk menghilangkan parut pada mukanya.
  11. 11. Waheeda telah menjalani pembedahan plastik pada mata dan hidungnya di Silicon Medical Center, Singapura. Mata (Bioferoplasti) Hidung (Rinoplasti)
  12. 12. Silicon Medical Centre telah memberikan pakej pelancongan ke Pulau Sentosa kepada Waheeda sepanjang tempoh rawatannya.
  13. 13. Semasa berada di Flamingo de’la Rossa Resort (sebuah hotel di Pulau Sentosa), Waheeda terlihat tawaran kerja sebagai Pegawai Perhubungan.
  14. 14. Waheeda ingin menerima tawaran tersebut untuk menimba pengalamannya memajukan ChaletTajau Emas.
  15. 15. Semasa bekerja di sana,Waheeda berkenalan dengan Zahid, anak Datuk Yasser, yang telah jatuh cinta pandang pertama kepadaWaheeda.
  16. 16. Waheeda kemudian terpilih mewakili hotel untuk pertandingan Ratu Pelancongan.
  17. 17. Akibat terlalu sibuk, hidungWaheeda runtuh.Waheeda bergegas ke Silicon Medical Center untuk membetulkan hidungnya.
  18. 18. Zahid sangat marah apabilaWaheeda tidak pulang ke Sarawak untuk mengadiri majlis pertunangan mereka.
  19. 19. Tidak lama kemudian, mereka pun berkahwin. Selepas perkahwinan mereka, Zahid mula mempunyai perasaan cemburu keranaWaheeda selalu berbual dengan tetamu ChaletTajau Emas.
  20. 20. ApabilaWaheeda melahirkan anak, Izzati, Zahid menyedari bahawa Izzati tidak menyerupai Waheeda dan dirinya. Hidung bayi tersebut pesek.
  21. 21. Zahid berasa sangat marah dan menuduh Waheeda mempunyai hubungan sulit dengan lelaki lain. Zahid menceraikan Waheeda.
  22. 22. Waheeda berasa sangat sedih dan telah memasuki tahap kemurungan.
  23. 23. Oleh itu, ibu bapa dan abangnya telah membawanya ke hospital untuk mendapatkan rawatan. Semasa berada di hospital, dia bertemu dengan Lais, rakan sekerjanya di Flamingo Resort.
  24. 24. Lais sedang menemani pak ciknya yang kemurungan akibat diisytiharkan muflis dan hendak menjual chaletnya, Chalet Iwana’- Iwani di Cameron Highlands.
  25. 25. Waheeda mengambil keputusan membeli chalet tersebut dan menukarkan nama chalet menjadi chalet Aya Sajinah. Waheeda memulakan kehidupan baharu di Cameron Highlands bersama anaknya Izzati.
  26. 26. 20 tahun kemudian, Zahid pulang dari Amerika dan telah bertemu denganWaheeda dan Izzati semasa dia sedang bercuti di chalet Aya Sajinah, Cameron Highlands. Zahid meminta maaf tetapiWaheeda tidak menerimanya.

×