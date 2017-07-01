1. DIRECTED WRITING: ARTICLE GETTING STARTED An article is written for different purposes. In pairs, discuss the statement...
The best thing to do is to abide by the school rules. It is a known fact that a residential school has many rules, but the...
6. Would you like to study in a boarding school? Give a reason for your answer. __________________________________________...
Directed writing article
Directed writing article
Directed writing article
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Directed writing article

42 views

Published on

Providing sample article as well as exercises

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
42
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Directed writing article

  1. 1. 1. DIRECTED WRITING: ARTICLE GETTING STARTED An article is written for different purposes. In pairs, discuss the statements below and write 'True' (T) or 'False' (F) in the spaces provided. The following article discusses tips on how to excel in a residential school. Read the article and answer the questions. HOW TO EXCEL IN A RESIDENTIAL SCHOOL By Edir Hidir Many people consider you lucky if you are selected to attend a residential school. A residential school is a boarding school where students stay in hostels and parents only visit during designated times. During these times, they can take their children out. In order to be selected to these schools, you have to be the cream of the crop. Sometimes there is a lot of pressure on students to excel academically as they are competing with the best. One distinct feature of the school is preparatory classes. Preparatory classes take place in the afternoons and evenings. These classes are designed to allow you to make full use of your time to finish your school work. Here are some tips on how to excel in a residential school. First and foremost, you need to adjust to your new environment quickly, or you will be left behind.
  2. 2. The best thing to do is to abide by the school rules. It is a known fact that a residential school has many rules, but they are meant to help you deal with your daily routines more efficiently. Some common examples of residential school rules are: being punctual to preparatory classes and switching the lights off at eleven o'clock in the evening. You should adhere to these rules to ensure that you are fresh for the next day. Secondly, it is important to finish your homework on time. Do not procrastinate or you will fall behind in your work. As the saying goes, 'procrastination is the thief of time'. Learn to manage your time well by completing your homework during preparatory classes. This will help you become more systematic and prevent working at the eleventh hour. Another tip on how to excel in a residential school is to be punctual. Remember the proverb, 'the early bird catches the worm?' If you are punctual, you will not have any problems finishing your school work. You will build self-discipline. In addition, you must also participate in co-curricular activities to keep you active and healthy. They help increase your co-curricular marks and at the same time build positive traits such as self-esteem and leadership. Furthermore, you have to be positive minded. A positive mindset is crucial so that you can focus on the important things. Studying in a residential school can be very competitive. If you are weak in a particular subject, get help from classmates who are better. Sometimes learning from friends is more effective. After all, 'a friend in need is a friend indeed'. Finally, choosing the right friends and getting along with them are important in a boarding school. Be friends with those whom you can count on and who can be role models to you. Such friends will inspire you to strive for excellence. If you adhere to the tips above, you should be well on your way to excelling in a residential school. Answer the following questions. 1. What is the purpose of the article? _______________________________________________________________________________ 2. A residential school is _____________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________________________ 3. What is the pressure of studying in a boarding school? _______________________________________________________________________________ 4. Who is offered to study in a residential school? _______________________________________________________________________________ 5. State two tips on how to excel in a boarding school. _______________________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________________________
  3. 3. 6. Would you like to study in a boarding school? Give a reason for your answer. _______________________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________________________ Here are some phrasal verbs used in the article. Match each phrasal verb in the first column with its meaning in the second column. 1. abide by (a) Concentrate on something 2. deal with (b) Handle or take care of a situation or problem 3. fall behind (c) Rely or depend on someone or something 4. focus on (d) Respect or obey a decision or a rule 5. count on (e) Fail to maintain a certain level Here are some interesting idioms in the article that add colour to a piece of writing. Match the idioms with their meanings. 1. The cream of the crop (a) Success comes to those who prepare well and put in the effort 2. At the eleventh hour (b) The best of the best 3. The early bird catches the worm (c) Puting off doing something that you must do 4. A friend in need is a friend indeed (d) Finishing work at the last minute 5. Procrastination is the thief of time (e) A true friend Now, write your article using the framework below. MEANINGPHRASAL VERBS IDIOMS MEANING

×