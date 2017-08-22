автореферат п дл сний_4__22.08.17.doc

МІНІСТЕРСТВО ОСВІТИ І НАУКИ УКРАЇНИ ЧЕРКАСЬКИЙ ДЕРЖАВНИЙ ТЕХНОЛОГІЧНИЙ УНІВЕРСИТЕТ ПІДЛІСНИЙ СЕРГІЙ АНАТОЛІЙОВИЧ УДК 621.3...
Дисертацією є рукопис. Робота виконана в Національному авіаційному університеті Науковий керівник: доктор технічних наук, ...
1 ЗАГАЛЬНА ХАРАКТЕРИСТИКА РОБОТИ Актуальність теми. Для забезпечення національної безпеки України необхідно проводити моні...
2 представлення, які дозволяють локалізувати дію помилок. Отже, тематика дисертаційних досліджень, яка пов'язана з розробк...
3 4. Створити програмні реалізації методів та здійснити порівняльну оцінку забезпечення цілісності ВІР на основі інтегрува...
4 позиціювання і перерозподілу по слотах здійснюється враховуння механізму контроля довжини кодограмм за ваговим позиційни...
5 1. Для систем критичної інфраструктури забезпечується підвищення цілісності відеоінформації, що полягає у скороченні кіл...
6 розподілу кодів змінної довжини для відеопотоку; в працях [8, 15] - пропонується метод підвищення цілісності інформаційн...
7 два додатки на 8 сторінках. Дисертація написана українською мовою. ОСНОВНИЙ ЗМІСТ РОБОТИ У вступі обґрунтовано актуальні...
8 часові затримки на доставку для методу обробки. Підвищення цілісності інформації за існуючої стратегії протидії кіберата...
9 Формування інформаційної частини )j( K коду )j( N для елементів iu і 1iu  задається функціоналом )u,u(f)u,u(fg:K 1ii1ii...
10 величини )j( g ;2) інформаційної частини )j( gI , яка характеризує величину )j( g для елементів в парі 1i,iu~  . При ф...
11 Отже запропоновано підхід та розроблено метод формування структурно-ентропійного кода )j( N для пари 1i,iu~  елементів...
12 перерозподіл надмірних складових )( N   структурно-ентропійних кодів )( N  по надмірних складовим is , i слотів i...
13 Дана операція повторюється до усунення надмірності в усіх слотах. У четвертому розділі проводиться оцінка цілісності да...
14 системі критичної інфраструктури в умовах дії кібератак. Створено метод підвищення цілісності відеоінформації для інфор...
15 трансформованих відеокадрів забезпечується ієрархічна локалізація та блокування процесу розповсюдження помилок на основ...
16 отримуються в процесі експериментів в умовах дії кібератак та результатів отриманих теоретичним шляхом на базі моделюва...
17 9 Подлесный С.А. Технология обеспечения целостности двоичного информационного ресурса на основе структурно-энтропийного...
18 17 Баранник В.В. Способ упорядочивания кодов переменной длины для повышения доступности видеоданных в условиях действия...
19 АННОТАЦИЯ Подлесный С.А. Метод повышение целостности видеоинформации для информационных технологий противодействия кибе...
20 структурно-энтропийных кодограмм; 4) при отсутствии влияния искажения слота на извлечение служебных частей остальных сл...
  1. 1. МІНІСТЕРСТВО ОСВІТИ І НАУКИ УКРАЇНИ ЧЕРКАСЬКИЙ ДЕРЖАВНИЙ ТЕХНОЛОГІЧНИЙ УНІВЕРСИТЕТ ПІДЛІСНИЙ СЕРГІЙ АНАТОЛІЙОВИЧ УДК 621.327: 681.5 МЕТОД ПІДВИЩЕННЯ ЦІЛІСНОСТІ ВІДЕОІНФОРМАЦІЇ ДЛЯ ІНФОРМАЦІЙНИХ ТЕХНОЛОГІЙ ПРОТИДІЇ КІБЕРАТАКАМ 05.13.06 – інформаційні технології Автореферат дисертації на здобуття наукового ступеня кандидата технічних наук Черкаси – 2017
  2. 2. Дисертацією є рукопис. Робота виконана в Національному авіаційному університеті Науковий керівник: доктор технічних наук, професор Бараннік Володимир Вікторович, Харківський національний університет Повітряних Сил імені Івана Кожедуба, Міністерство оборони України, начальник кафедри "Бойового застосування та експлуатації АСУ" Офіційні опоненти: доктор технічних наук, професор Шостак Ігор Володимирович, професор кафедри інженерії програмного забезпечення національного аерокосмічного університету "Харківський авіаційний інститут", Міністерства освіти і науки України; кандидат технічних наук Кулиця Олег Сергійович, викладач кафедри організації заходів цивільного захисту факультету цивільного захисту Черкаський інститут пожежної безпеки імені Героїв Чорнобиля Національного університету цивільного захисту України, Державна служба України з надзвичайних ситуацій. Захист відбудеться « » 2017 р. год. 00 хв на засіданні спеціалізованої вченої ради К 73.052.04 у Черкаському державному технологічному університеті за адресою: 18006, м. Черкаси, бул. Шевченка, 460, ауд. 229-Пк. З дисертацією можна ознайомитись у бібліотеці Черкаського державного технологічного університету за адресою: 18006, м. Черкаси, бул. Шевченка, 460, корп..2. Автореферат розісланий « » 2017 р. Вчений секретар спеціалізованої вченої ради кандидат технічних наук, доцент Є. В. ЛАНСЬКИХ
  3. 3. 1 ЗАГАЛЬНА ХАРАКТЕРИСТИКА РОБОТИ Актуальність теми. Для забезпечення національної безпеки України необхідно проводити моніторинг об’єктів критичної інфраструктури (КІ). Для цього використовуються системи відеозабезпечення, включаючи відеоконференцзв’язок та відеомоніторинг. Отже такі відеоресурси є державними та потребують свого захисту, що визначено певними законодавчими актами. В той же час для об’єктів критичної інфраструктури існують загрози, пов’язані зі застосуванням зловмисником кібератак, особливо DDoS-атак. Для локалізації втрат цілісності та оперативності відеоінформаційного ресурсу (ВІР) використовуються інформаційні технології та методи протидії кібератакам. Суть протидії полягає у аналізі з подальшою фільтрацією трафіку на виявлення нелегітимних пакетів. Однак для цих технологій існують системні недоліки, а саме: додаткові затримки на обробку; наявність ситуації, пов’язаної з відкиданням корисного трафіку; відсутність гарантованої реакції на атаки. Це призводить до наявності протиріччя, яке полягає з одного боку у необхідності підвищення вимог до цілісності та заданого часу доставки відеоінформації, що визначається особливостями функціонування об’єктів критичної інфраструктури. Але з іншого боку існуючі інформаційні технології протидії кібератакам не забезпечують потрібного рівня цілісності в умовах заданого часу доставки ВІР. Тому існує актуальне наукове завдання, яке полягає в необхідності підвищення цілісності ВІР для заданого часу його доставки в системі критичної інфраструктури в умовах дії кібератак. Одним з напрямків вирішення цієї задачі є застосування інформаційних технологій протидії кібератакам на основі ефективного синтаксичного кодування ВІР. Вагомий внесок у побудову теоретичних основ і методів підвищення цілісності та оперативності відеоінформації на основі ефективного кодування здійснили такі вчені, як: Бараннік В.В., Барсов В.І., Бурячок В.Л., Горбенко І.Д., Дудикевич В.Б., Конахович Г.Ф., Корольов А.В., Рудницький В.М., Стасєв Ю.В., Шелест М.Є., Юдін О.К. Щодо зарубіжних дослідників, то важливими є здобутки Вудса Р., Гонсалеса Р., Претта У.К., Шеннона К. Методи ефективного синтаксичного представлення мають можливість контролювати затримки на обробку та передачу інформації в умовах збільшення інформаційної інтенсивності відеоресурсу та обмеженої пропускної спроможності інфокомунікаційної мережі. Однак для такого підходу існують проблемні недоліки, які полягають у тому, що: характерна низька стійкість до помилок, викликаних кібератаками; існують ситуації виникнення лавинного ефекту розповсюдження помилок; локалізація втрат цілісності забезпечується різким збільшенням інформаційної інтенсивності кодованого відеопотоку. Тому для підвищення цілісності ВІР для заданої оперативності доведення в умовах дії кібератак потрібно розробити технології ефективного синтаксичного
  4. 4. 2 представлення, які дозволяють локалізувати дію помилок. Отже, тематика дисертаційних досліджень, яка пов'язана з розробкою методу підвищення цілісності відеоінформації для інформаційних технологій протидії кібератакам на основі методу ефективного кодування, є актуальною. Зв'язок роботи з науковими програмами, планами, темами. Проведені дисертаційні дослідження виконані в рамках таких державних програм як: закону України «Про Концепцію Національної програми інформатизації», Концепції розвитку зв'язку України, законів України «Про інформацію», «Про захист інформації в автоматизованих системах», «Про державну таємницю», «Про науково-технічну інформацію», Концепції (основи державної політики) національної безпеки України, Концепції технічного захисту інформації в Україні, і Національних космічних програм України, планами наукової, науково- технічної діяльності Харківського національного університету радіоелектроніки, в рамках яких була виконана НДР «Розроблення нових інформаційних систем і технологій радіомоніторингу, пеленгації джерел випромінювань та визначення орієнтації рухомих об’єктів» (№011U002435), планами наукової та науково-технічної діяльності Харківського національного університету Повітряних Сил імені Івана Кожедуба, Національного авіаційного університету, в рамках яких виконана НДР "Розробка комплексної моделі захисту інформації в автоматизованих системах управління спеціального призначення на пунктах управління Повітряних Сил Збройних Сил України", шифр "Палітра" (№ 0101U001748), НДР "Рекомендації по створенню ефективних методів обробки відеоданих в системах управління і збору інформації на бортових комплексах", шифр "Око" (№ 0101U002085), у яких автор дисертації був виконавцем. Мета і задачі дослідження. Мета дисертаційної роботи полягає у розробці методу підвищення цілісності відеоінформаційного ресурсу для заданного часу його доставки на основі ефективного кодування для інформаційних технологій протидії кібератакам. Для досягнення сформульованої мети необхідно вирішити такі завдання: 1. Обґрунтувати підхід для підвищення цілісності ВІР в умовах дії кібератак на основі технології ефективного кодування. 2. Розробити метод підвищення цілісності відеоінформаційного ресурсу в умовах забезпечення заданого часу доставки для інформаційних технологій протидії кібератакам в системах критичної інфраструктури. 3. Розробити метод відновлення кодового представлення відеоінформаційного ресурсу в умовах дії DDoS-атак для систем критичної інфраструктури.
  5. 5. 3 4. Створити програмні реалізації методів та здійснити порівняльну оцінку забезпечення цілісності ВІР на основі інтегрування ефективного синтаксичного представлення в інформаційні технології протидії кібератакам. Об'єкт дослідження. Процес забезпечення цілісності відеоінформаційного ресурсу для заданого часу його доставки в інформаційних технологіях протидії кібератакам для об'єктів кризисної інфраструктури. Предмет дослідження. Методи підвищення цілісності відеоінформації в умовах дії кібератак на основі методів ефективного синтаксичного представлення відеокадрів. Методи дослідження. Системне обґрунтування підвищення безпеки відеоінформаційних ресурсів в системі критичної інфраструктури на основі теорії та методів інформаційної безпеки. Обґрунтування напрямку забезпечення потрібного рівня цілісності інформації в умовах заданого часу доставки здійснювалось з використанням методів захисту інформації, методів оцінки ризиків втрати безпеки інформації, методів теорії інформації, методів кодування відеоінформації, інформаційних технологій протидії кібератакам. Обґрунтування підходу для усунення структурно-статистичної надмірності зображення організовувалось на базі методів обробки мультимедійних потоків, методів структурно- ентропійного кодування. Оцінка адекватності теоретичних і практичних результатів здійснювалася на основі методів математичної статистики. Наукова новизна одержаних результатів обумовлена необхідністю підвищення цілісності відеоінформації в системах критичної інфраструктури на основі технологій обробки відеопотоку, і полягає в тому, що: 1. Вперше розроблено метод структурно-ентропійного кодування трансформант на основі виявлення вагових позиційних обмежень та формування інтегрованих кодових конструкцій. Базові відмінності метода полягають в тому, що: кодування проводиться для парних компонент трансформанті на основі інтеграції структурної складової, яка формується за блоковим принципом з врахуванням виявлення вагових позиційних обмежень і наявності незначимих компонент по відповідному двійковому маркеру, та ентропійної складової, яка несе інформації про ваговий коефіцієнт структурного коду. Це дозволяє зменшити часову затримку на доставку відеопотоку без втрат цілісності інформації та закласти підгрунття для локалізації процесу розповсюдження помилок. 2. Вперше створено метод підвищення цілісності відеоінформації на основі структурно-ентропійного слотування кодограм. Характерні відмінності методу полягають в тому, що: процес слотування проводиться для нерівномірних струкутрно-ентропійних кодограм одночасно для парних компонент трансформанти та під час їх
  6. 6. 4 позиціювання і перерозподілу по слотах здійснюється враховуння механізму контроля довжини кодограмм за ваговим позиційним коефіцієнтом та двійковим маркером наявності незначимих компонент. Це дозволяє знизити часову затримку на обробку відеопотоку, та створити технологічну базу для підвищення цілісності інформації на основі ієрархичного блокування дії помилок під час реконструкції відеопотоку в межах локальних областей. 3. Отримала подальший розвиток модель оцінювання інформаційної інтенсивності ефективного синтаксичного представлення потоку відеокадрів на основі їх групування та слотування. Відмінності моделі полягають в тому, що: в процесі завантаження рівномірних слотів забезпечується баланс між надмірністю слотів та рівнєм цілісності інформації; враховується усунення структурної надмірності в парних послідовностях компонент трансформант в результаті виявлення вагових позиційних обмежень та наявності незначимих компонент; додатково усувається статистична надмірність в послідовностях вагових коєфіцієнтів; скорочуються довжини коректуючих кодів за рахунок формування технологічних механізмів локалізації процесу розповсюдження помилок. Це дозволяє провести оцінку впливу дії кібератак на час доставки відеопотоку в умовах забезпечення потрібної цілісності інформації. 4. Отримала подальший розвиток інформаційна технологія протидії кібератакам на основі структурно-ентропійного слотування трансформованих відеокадрів. Основні відмінності технології полягають в тому, що додатково до стандартизованих підходів реалізується технологія ієрархічної локалізації дії помилок на таких рівнях, як: відновлення парних компонент за рахунок їх блочної структурно- ентропійної обробки з врахуванням вагового позиційного обмеження та застосуванні вимоги префіксності для передачі тільки його значення; позиціювання та реконструкція структурно-ентропійних кодограм за рахунок контролю розподілу їх довжин та позицій в слотах на основі одночасного врахування значення вагового позиційного коефіцієнту та маркеру ознак незначимих компонент. Це дозволяє підвищити ефективність інформаційної технології протидії кібератакам, в тому числі на етапах їх розпізнування, стосовно комплексного забезпечення потрібної цілісності відеоінформації в умовах зниження часових затримок на її доставку в телекомунікаційних мережах критичних інфраструктур. Практичне значення одержаних результатів полягає в тому, що інтеграція розробленого ефективного синтаксичного представлення відеопотоку в інформаційну технологію протидії кібератакам забезпечує відносно існуючих підходів наступні переваги:
  7. 7. 5 1. Для систем критичної інфраструктури забезпечується підвищення цілісності відеоінформації, що полягає у скороченні кількості втрачених пакетів на 20 – 25 % при відновленні відеокадрів з показником ПВСШ не меньше ніж 50 дБ. Для варіанту задовільної якості візуальної оцінки відеопотоку забезпечується підвищення цілісності відоінформації за показником кількості втрачених пакетів на рівні 47 % в умовах дії короткострокових кібератак, що не виявляються сучасними методами протидії. 2. Забезпечується зменьшення часу доставки відеоінформаційного потоку в інфокомунікаційних мережах на 22 – 25 % у разі реконструювання відеокадрів з показником ПВСШ не нижче чим 27 дБ. Загальне зниження часових затримок на доставку відеоінфромації, яка передається та зберігається у спеціалізованих інфокомунікаційних системах досягає у середньому 35 – 47 % в умовах дії короткострокових DDoS-атак. Практична значимість отриманих результатів в дисертації підтверджується їх використанням при виконанні науково-прикладних досліджень в НТ СКБ «ПОЛІСВІТ» ДНВП «Об’єднання Комунар» (акт реалізації від 01.03.2017 р.)., в навчальному процесі Харківського національного університету Повітряних Сил (акт впровадження від 12.01.2017р.). Особистий внесок здобувача. Всі положення, які виносяться на захист, отримано автором особисто. У наукових працях, опублікованих у співавторстві, здобувачеві належить наступне: в праці [18] - створюється математична модель впливу кібератаки на телекомунікаційну систему; в праці [13] - розглядаються інформаційні технології протидії кіберзагрозам в інфокомунікаційних системах; в праці [9] - створюється підхід відносно синтаксичного опису трансформанти за рахунок виявлення структурно-статистичних закономірностей; в працях [10; 12] - проводиться аналіз впливу значимих кібератак на відеоінформаційний ресурс; в працях [2, 17] – проводиться аналіз впливу кібератак в інфокомунікаційних системах на збльшення часу доствки та втрату цілісності динамічних потоків відеоінформації для систем критичної інфраструктури; в праці [6] – розробляється метод підвищення цілісності дистанційного ВІР в умовах заданого часу доставки відеопотоку для інформаційної технології протидії кібератакам в системі критичної інфраструктури на основі ефективного синтаксичного представлення нормованої трансформанти; в праці [1] - розробляється модель оцінки бітової інтенсивності слотів на основі ефективного синтаксичного представлення трансформанти, в працях [11, 16] – з метою систематизації проводиться класифікація методів підвищення цілісності відеопотоку; в працях [3, 5, 14] – для забезпечення позиціонування обґрунтовується необхідність розробки технології
  8. 8. 6 розподілу кодів змінної довжини для відеопотоку; в працях [8, 15] - пропонується метод підвищення цілісності інформаційного ресурсу для інформаційної технології протидії кібератак для системи критичної інфраструктури; в працях [4, 7, 19] - обґрунтовується підхід щодо створення інформаційної технології протидії кібератак на відеоінформаційний ресурс в інфокомунікаційному просторі. Апробація результатів дисертації. Основні результати дисертації докладалися і були схвалені на наступних науково-технічних конференціях і семінарах: Науково-технічна конференція ["Інформаційна безпека України] / Київський національний університет імені Тараса Шевченка, 12-13 березня 2015 р.; 1st International Conference [«Advanced Information and Communication Technologies-2015 (AICT'2015)»], (Lviv, Ukraine, October 29 – November 1, 2015) / Lviv: 2015; Науково-технічна конференція ["Проблема кібербезпеки інформаційно-телекомунікаійних систем ] / Київський національний університет імені Тараса Шевченка, 10-11 березня 2016 р.; International Symposium «IEEE East-West Design & Test», Erevan , 2016; 15-а Міжнародна науково-технічна конференція ["Проблеми інформатики та моделювання"] / Одеська національна академія звязку імені О.С. Попова, 14-18 вересня 2015 р.; ІV Міжнародна науково-технічна конференція ["Захист інформації і безпека інформаційних систем"] / Національний університет “Львівська політехніка”, 02 - 03 червня 2015 р, 28-а Міжнародна науково-практична конференція «Інформаційно-керуючі системи на залізничному транспорті» Український університет залізничного транспорту, Харків, 24 – 25 вересня 2015 р., VI Inter University Conference of Students, PhD Students and Young Scientists “Engineer of XXI Century”, Bielsko-Biała, Poland, 02.12.2016, IEEE East-West Design & Test Symposium (EWDTS) Batumi, Georgia, September 26 – 29, 2015, V Міжнародна науково- технічна конференція ["Захист інформації і безпека інформаційних систем"] / Національний університет “Львівська політехніка”, 02 - 03 червня 2016 р. Публікації. Основні положення та результати дисертаційної роботи опубліковані у 19 наукових працях, серед яких одна колективна монографія, одна одноосібна стаття, 8 статей опубліковано у науково- технічних журналах, які включені до міжнародних науково-метричних баз. Апробація результатів дисертації відображена у 10 тезах доповідей на міжнародних науково-технічних та науково-практичних конференціях. Зокрема 3 апробацій на конференціях, які входять до складу міжнародної організації IEEE. Структура і обсяг дисертації. Дисертація складається із вступу, чотирьох розділів, списку використаної літератури і двох додатків. Загальний обсяг дисертації становить 183 сторінок, з них: 73 ілюстрацій, 7 таблиць, список використаної літератури зі 136 джерел на 15 сторінках та
  9. 9. 7 два додатки на 8 сторінках. Дисертація написана українською мовою. ОСНОВНИЙ ЗМІСТ РОБОТИ У вступі обґрунтовано актуальність тематики наукового дослідження, сформульовано науково-прикладну задачу та доведено її важливість, сформульовано мету і завдання дисертації, представлено наукову новизну та практичне значення отриманих результатів. У першому розділі обґрунтовується напрям для розробки спеціалізованих методів протидії короткостроковим DDoS-атакам; показується необхідність забезпечення захисту інформаційно- комунікаційної складової системи критичної інфраструктури. Критична інфраструктура України (стратегічні підприємства, об’єкти підвищеної небезпеки, об’єкти електроенергетики та нафтогазової галузі) і важливі державні об’єкти утворюють вагому складову безпеки держави. Тому забезпеченню ефективності їх функціонування в державі надається найвищий пріоритет. Для цього широко використовуються відеоконференцзв’язок і системи відеомоніторінгу. У перерахованих випадках потік відеоінформації розглядається з позиції динамічного інформаційного ресурсу, що забезпечує підтримку і прийняття рішень в процесі управління і об'єктивного контролю відомчими організаціями і стратегічно важливими виробництвами. Важливість вирішуваних завдань обґрунтовує необхідність забезпечення захисту інформаційно- комунікаційної складової системи критичної інфраструктури. Відповідно відеоінформація в таких системах набуває статусу державного динамічного інформаційного ресурсу, і вимагає певного рівня безпеки. Цілісність intC відеоінформації характеризується піковим відношенням сигнал/шум метh відновлених елементів зображення для методу обробки та ймовірністю ппp втрати пакетів при доставці ВІР. Час доставки avC ВІР визначається як часова затримка опиt на обробку та передачу відеоінформації побропиav tttC  , де обрt - часові витрати на обробку відеоданих, пt - часові витрати на передачу відеоданих. Аналіз характеристик обробки пакетів показав, що для ВІР висувають вимоги відносно максимального значення кількості втрачених пакетів на рівні одного відсотка та часової затримки не вище 100 мс. Більш жорсткі вимоги висуваються при відеоконференцзв’язку. Також наявна проблема значного погіршення категорій інформаційної безпеки відеоінформаційного ресурсу при діях короткострокових DDoS-атак. Значить, існує актуальна науково-прикладна задача, яка полягає в підвищенні цілісності відеоінформаційного ресурсу в системі критичної інфраструктури в умовах дії кібератак. Потрібно забезпечити maxhмет  , minpпп  для умов minttt побропи  . Тут метh , ппp , опиt - відповідно показники ПВСШ, кількості втрачених пакетів та
  10. 10. 8 часові затримки на доставку для методу обробки. Підвищення цілісності інформації за існуючої стратегії протидії кібератакам досягається виявленням аномалій трафіку. Проте ця стратегія має такі недоліки: 1) зазначені механізми призводять до зниження часу доставки; 2) присутня невідповідність сучасних систем протидії існуючим загрозам цілісності. Таким чином, необхідно розробити метод підвищення цілісності відеоінформації для інформаційних технологій протидії кібератакам в системах критичної інфраструктури на основі технології обробки. У другому розділі обґрунтовується вибір напрямку для підвищення цілісності відеоінформаційного ресурсу з врахуванням проблемних недоліків існуючих технологій ефективного кодування в умовах дії кібератак. Розробляється метод структурно-ентропійного кодування та декодування лінеаризованої трансформанти. Для усунення протиріччя щодо забезпечення цілісності в процесі дії DDoS-атак пропонується розробити методам локалізації помилок, котрий враховує особливість формування відеоінформаційного ресурсу. У цьому методі необхідно забезпечити наступні вимоги: 1) в результаті внесення надмірності відбувається незначне збільшення інформаційної інтенсивності; 2) виключається вплив короткострокових DDoS атак на управління методом локалізації помилок. Тому базовим напрямком для підвищення цілісності відеоінформаційного ресурсу в умовах заданого часу доставки є стійке ентропійне кодування. Існуючі технології обробки зображення базуються на формуванні послідовності )(L  статистичних кодів змінної довжини для компонент вектора )(U  лінеаризованої трансформанти. Внаслідок наявності префіксної складової для коду змінної довжини присутня вразливість до помилок позиціонування за наявності викривлення бітового потоку при кібератаці. Дані помилки позначаються на декодуванні всіх наступних компонент  ,i,ui линеаризованої трансформанти. Результатом декодування відповідно буде повна втрата інформації про подальші компоненти  ,i,ui линеаризованої трансформанти. Для підвищення інформаційної безпеки відеоінформаційного ресурсу пропонується удосконалити існуючу технологію статистичного кодування. Для цього пропонується виключити виконання квантування компонент трансформанти. Відсутність квантування призводить до зменшення кількості нульових компонент в трансформанті. З іншого боку це призводить до зростання інформаційної інтенсивності. Тому для компенсації такого зростання пропонується: - формувати код )j( N для кожної пари 1i,iu~  елементів вектора )(U  лінеаризованої трансформанти; - в процесі формування коду )j( N враховувати структурно- статистичну залежність між елементами iu і 1iu  .
  11. 11. 9 Формування інформаційної частини )j( K коду )j( N для елементів iu і 1iu  задається функціоналом )u,u(f)u,u(fg:K 1ii1ii )j()j(   , (1) де j- індекс коду )j( N пари елементів iu і 1iu  лінеаризованої трансформанти; )j( g - ваговий коефіцієнт коду )j( N , який визначається як максимум елементів iu і 1iu  , тобто )u;umax(g 1ii )j(  ; )u,u(f 1ii  , )u,u(f 1ii  - функції обробки елементів iu і 1iu  . Для зниження інформаційної інтенсивності коду )j( N пропонується ввести ознаку )j( un наявності нульових елементів iu і 1iu  відповідно до наступного правила 0n )j( u  при 0ui  або 0u 1i  , 1n )j( u  при 0ui  та 0u 1i  . (2) Для чотирьох випадків значень кодованих елементів iu і 1iu  значення довжини 2 )j( |K| інформаційної частини )j( K коду )j( N , сформованого відповідно до функціоналу (1) буде наступним: 1) для нульових значень елементів iu і 1iu  величина )j( K не передається; 2) для нульового значення елемента 1iu  значення інформаційної частини )j( K коду )j( N вийде рівним нулю, а довжина 2 )j( |K| відповідно - одиниці; 3) для нульового значення елемента iu значення інформаційної частини )j( K коду )j( N буде дорівнювати одиниці, довжина 2 )j( |K| - буде дорівнює одиниці; 4) для ненульових значень елементів iu і 1iu  ваговий коефіцієнт дорівнює їх максимальній величині )u;umax(g 1ii )j(  , значення )1u()1u(gK 1ii )j()j(   , а довжина дорівнює )1)g((log|K| 2)j( 22 )j(  . У сформованому коді )j( N службовою інформацією )j( gK є значення вагового коефіцієнта )j( g коду )j( N і ознака )j( un коду наявності нульових елементів. З метою зниження інформаційної інтенсивності службової частини коду )j( N пропонується значення вагового коефіцієнта )j( g кодувати з урахуванням статистичних властивостей діапазону )g(log )j( 2 значень величини )j( g . Для чого кодове подання )j( gK вагового коефіцієнта )j( g формується з двох частин: 1) службової частини )j( g , яка характеризує діапазон  значень
  12. 12. 10 величини )j( g ;2) інформаційної частини )j( gI , яка характеризує величину )j( g для елементів в парі 1i,iu~  . При формуванні вмісту 2 )j( g ][ службової частини пропонується враховувати статистичну залежність між елементами iu і 1iu  . Для зниження інформаційної інтенсивності ВІР пропонується обробляти службову частину )j( g як ентропійний код з використанням існуючого апарату кодування низькочастотних компонент для технологій сімейства JPEG. Це призводить до інтеграції розробляємого методу в сучасні технології обробки зображень. Для обліку структурної залежності між елементами iu і 1iu  пропонується формувати вміст 2 )j( g ]I[ інформаційної частини на основі ознаки )j( un наявності нульових елементів в парі 1i,iu~  і молодших розрядів )j( g~ вагового коефіцієнта )j( g . Композиція службової )j( gK та інформаційної )j( K складових для структурно-ентропійного кода )j( N має наступний вигляд: )j()j()j( u )j( g )j( K)2modg(nN   . (3) Структурна схема формування структурно-ентропійного кода )j( N для пари 1i,iu~  елементів вектора )(U  лінеаризованої трансформанти показана на рис. 1. )(Uu~ 1i,i  1ii uu  1i )j( ug i )j( ug  2 )j( g ][form  0u i  0u 1i 0u 1i  {}n )j( u  {}K )j(  0n )j( u  1n )j( u  1K )j(  0K )j(  )1u()1u(gK 1ii )j()j(   Рис. 1. Структурна схема формування структурно-ентропійного коду )j( N для пари 1i,iu~  елементів вектора )(U  лінеаризованої трансформанти
  13. 13. 11 Отже запропоновано підхід та розроблено метод формування структурно-ентропійного кода )j( N для пари 1i,iu~  елементів вектора )(U  лінеаризованої трансформанти. У третьому розділі проводиться розробка метода структурно- ентропійного слотування та деслотування. Для підвищення інформаційної безпеки пропонується виконувати розподіл структурно-ентропійних кодів )j( N по слотам s . Для цього виконується первинне розміщення вмісту кодових конструкцій )j( N та подальший перерозподіл вмісту кодових конструкцій )j( N . Дана технологія розміщує структурно-ентропійні коди )j( N по слотам s на основі перебудови бітової структури. Тут враховується, що слотами є кодові слова рівномірної довжини, тобто:  2b2a |s||s| , при ba . (4) На первинному етапі розглядається розміщення структурно- ентропійних кодів )j( N по слотам s без урахування їх вирівнювання по довжині . Порядок заповнення слотів s визначається наступними правилами: 1) перше правило полягає у встановленні порядку розстановки структурно-ентропійних кодів )j( N по слотах пакета. Згідно з цим правилом 1-й код )1( N розміщується в слоті 1s ; 2) друге правило полягає в установці порядку заповнення слотів розрядами структурно- ентропійних кодів )j( N . Згідно з цим правилом старші розряди ,q ; 1 кодової конструкції )j( N розміщуються в нижніх бітових позиціях слота s . Навпаки, молодші розряди ,q ; 2 )( |N|   кодової конструкції )( N  розміщуються у верхніх бітових позиціях слота s . Наступним етапом формування пакету слота є вирівнювання довжин кодових слів s для виконання умови (4) у разі, коли відома кількість  слотів в пакеті. Для цього спочатку потрібно визначити довжину  слоту. Довжина  слота визначається як відношення сумарної довжини 2 )j( |}N{| послідовності }N{ )j( кодів до кількості  слотів за формулою:             1i 2 )j(2 )j( |N| 1|}N{| . (5) Тут  x – оператор округлення значення x до більшого натурального числа. Для підвищення ефективності заповнення слотів відбувається
  14. 14. 12 перерозподіл надмірних складових )( N   структурно-ентропійних кодів )( N  по надмірних складовим is , i слотів is , i , що задається формулою: )(S}N{ pf)j(  , (6) де }N...;;N...;;N{}N{ ) 2 ()()1()j(    – сукупність надмірних складових )( N   структурно-ентропійних кодів )( N  , }s...;;s...;;s{)(S 1   – сукупність надмірних складових s слота s . Це дозволить: 1) зберегти інформацію структурно-ентропійних кодів )( N  на основі заповнення пустот слотів s ; 2) скоротити надмірність, викликану недовантаженням слота. У загальному випадку надмірна складова структурно-ентропійного коду буде розміщена у кількох слотах (рис. 2). Рис. 2. Структурна схема багатослотового розподілу структурно-ентропійного коду )( N  а) до розподілу; б) після розподілу. ? н а п р я м за п о в н е н н я н а п р я м за п о в н е н н я а ) б ) ... ? ...... ... g1 - -- - ...... )( N   )( N   2 )( |N|  2 )( |N|  )( N  )i( N )g( N )c м( N  )cм( N  )g( N)i( N )( c м N   2 )( c м |N|   )( gN   2 )( g |N|   )( 1N   2 )( 1 |N|   )( N   см
  15. 15. 13 Дана операція повторюється до усунення надмірності в усіх слотах. У четвертому розділі проводиться оцінка цілісності даних для метода структурно-ентропійної обробки; досліджується вплив DDoS-атак на показники цілісності та часу доставки для розробленого метода обробки відеоінформаційного ресурсу. При проведенні експерименту для оцінки дії короткострокових DDoS-атак для структурно-ентропійного слотування відбувалось скорочення кількості втрачених пакетів на 47% в порівнянні з технологіями сімейства MPEG. Це скорочення обумовлено наступними факторами: 1. Застосування слотування призводить до локалізації поширення помилки ідентифікації кодового представлення трансформанти. Тому надається можливість відновлення наступної трансформанти, що призводить до скорочення кількості ппN втрачених пакетів. 2. При структурно-ентропійному слотуванні досягається зниження інформаційної інтенсивності кодового представлення трансформанти. Звідси зростає кількість прмN прийнятих пакетів. Результатом застосування структурно-ентропійного слотування є підвищення на 8дБ пікового відношення сигнал/шум при однаковому значенні бітової помилки (рис. 3) та скорочення до 15% часових витрат на доведення ВІР (рис. 4) у порівнянні з технологіями родини MPEG. 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 0 0,5 1 1,5 2 2,5 3 3,5 Рис. 3. Показник цілісності ВІР для різних інформаційних технологій протидії кібератакам за наявності впливу короткострокових DDOS-атак Рис. 4. Часові витрати на доставку ВІР в методі структурно- ентропійного слотування і в технології родини MPEG в умовах здійснення кібератак ВИСНОВКИ У дисертації вирішено актуальне наукове завдання, яке полягає в необхідності підвищення цілісності ВІР для заданого часу доставки в
  16. 16. 14 системі критичної інфраструктури в умовах дії кібератак. Створено метод підвищення цілісності відеоінформації для інформаційних технологій протидії кібератакам в системах критичної інфраструктури на основі ефективного струкутрно-ентропійного кодування трансформованих кадрів. Розроблено метод струкутрно-ентропійного слотування нерівномірних кодограм контрольованої довжини для інформаційної технології протидії кібератакам. В процесі проведення науково-прикладних досліджень розроблені наступні основні наукові результати. 1. Розроблено метод структурно-ентропійного кодування трансформант без використання додаткової (надмірної) службової інформації. Базовими складовими методу є застосування інтегрованої обробки двохкомпонентної згрупованої трансформанти зображення на основі формування: структурної складової, яка будується за блоковим принципом з врахуванням структурної залежності між елементами пари компонент і наявності незначимих компонент; ентропійної складової, яка будується для вагових коефіцієнтів структурної частини інтегрованого коду. 2. Створено метод підвищення цілісності відеоінформації в умовах дії кібератак. Характерними єтапами методу є те, що: в процесі слотування без застосування додаткової службової інформації досягається баланс між забезпеченням цілісності інформації та виключенням кодової надмірності слотів; процес слотування проводиться для нерівномірних струкутрно-ентропійних кодограм, які несуть інформацію одночасно для пари компонент трансформанти; позиціювання і перерозподілу струкутрно-ентропійних кодограм по слотах здійснюється з враховунням механізму контроля довжини кодограмм за ваговим позиційним коефіцієнтом та двійковим маркером наявності незначимих компонент; підвищення цілісності інформації досягається на основі ієрархичного блокування дії помилок під час реконструкції відеопотоку в межах локальних областей. 3. Створено модель оцінення інформаційної інтенсивності та часу доставки відеопотоку на основі ефективного синтаксичного представлення трансформованих відеокадрів на базі обробки пар компонент трансформанти. Ключовими складовими моделі є те, що скорочується структурна надмірність, обумовлена наявністю структурно- статистичних обмежень між сусідніми інформативними компонентами трансформанти; враховується необхідність визначення довжини нерівномірної кодової конструкції структурно-ентропійного коду. 4. Побудовано технологічна складова інформаційної технології комплексної протидії кібератакам, в тому числі в умовах здійснення короткострокової кібератаки. Основними особливостями тут є те, що під час формування ефективного синтаксичного представлення
  17. 17. 15 трансформованих відеокадрів забезпечується ієрархічна локалізація та блокування процесу розповсюдження помилок на основі: відновлення парних компонент в процесі блочної структурно-ентропійної обробки з врахуванням вагового позиційного обмеження та застосуванні вимоги префіксності для передачі тільки його значення; позиціювання та реконструкції структурно-ентропійних кодограм за рахунок контролю розподілу їх довжин та позицій в слотах на основі одночасного врахування значення вагового позиційного коефіцієнту та маркеру ознак незначимих компонент Основні практичні результати: 1. Створений підхід відносно ефективного синтаксичного опису трансформованих відеокадрів за рахунок виявлення статистично- структурних закономірностей для парних компонент трансформанти відносно існучих підходів дозволяє досягти підвищення рівня цілісності відеоінформаційного ресурсу в умовах дії кібератак за показником ПВСШ в середньому на 8 дБ, що становлить 20%. 2. В результаті проведення експериментальної обробки з реальними відеопотоками в умовах дії кібератак показано, що час доставки відеопотоку в умовах забезпечення високої якості його реконструкції (що відповідає ПВСШ на рівні 48 дБ), зменьшується додатково на 20%. Для значення ПВСШ на рівні не нижче 27 дБ виграш за часом доставки відеоінформації відносно технології на платформі MPEG, досягає 25 %. Такі дані забезпечуються за рахунок того, що в режимі забезпечення високої якості зображень для технології стандарту MPEG різко збільшується інформативна інтенсивність. 3. У разі інтеграції створеного методу до інформаційної технології протидії кібератакам отримано наступні результати: 1) для швидкості передачі по мережі 7,2 Мбіт/с забезпечується доставка відеопотіку з характеристиками 4CIF (720×576) в реальному часі для ПВСШ на рівні 38 дБ. Тоді як для технології на платформі MPEG передача в реальному часі забезпечується для ПВСШ на рівні, що не перевищує 32 дБ; 2) для швидкості передачі по мережі 32 Мбіт/с забезпечується доставка відеопотоку формату HD в реальному часі для ПВСШ на рівні 44 дБ. Тоді як для технології на платформі MPEG передача в реальному часі забезпечується для ПВСШ на рівні, що не перевищує 40 дБ. 3) досягається зниження часу доставки відеоінформації відносно існуючих підходів в середньому на 22 – 25 %. При цьому для доставки ВІР в режимі реального часу відносно існуючих технологій досягається збільшення значення ПВСШ в середньому на 6 – 8 дБ. Достовірність отриманих результатів підтверджується: - адекватністю результатів відносно підвищення цілісності відеоінформаційних ресурсів в умовах заданого часу доставки, які
  18. 18. 16 отримуються в процесі експериментів в умовах дії кібератак та результатів отриманих теоретичним шляхом на базі моделювання; - наявністю технологічних етапів обробки відеопотоку, для яких теоретично обгрунтовано відсутність втрат цілісності інформації; - коректністю процесу інтегрування розроблених методів в апробовані стандартизовані інформаційні технології протидії кібератакам. СПИСОК ПРАЦЬ, ОПУБЛІКОВАНИХ ЗА ТЕМОЮ ДИСЕРТАЦІЇ 1 Подлесный С.А. Структурно-энтропийное кодирование для повышения целостности видеоинформационного ресурса в инфокоммуникациях / Наукоемкие технологии в инфокоммуникациях: обработка информации, кибербезопасность, информационная борьба: коллективная монография // под редакцией В.В. Баранника, В.М. Безрука. – Х.: ТОВ «Видавництво «Лідер»», 2017. – С. 128 – 140. 2 Баранник В.В. Анализ действия кибератак на видеоинформационный ресурс в информационно-телекоммуникационых сетях/ В.В. Баранник, С.А. Подлесный // АСУ и приборы автоматики. – 2014. – №164. – С. 16-22. 3 Баранник В.В. Метод локализации потери целостности информации на основе слот-технологии / В.В. Баранник, С.А. Подлесный, Д.В. Баранник // Радиоэлектронника и информатика. – 2015. – №4. – С. 32-41. 4 Бараннік В.В. Обгрунтування підходу щодо створення технології кіберзахисту відеоінформаційного ресурсу в інфокоммунікаційному просторі / В.В. Бараннік, С.А. Підлісний // Наукоємні технології. – 2016. - №1(29). – С. 82 – 86. 5 Баранник В.В. Методология оценки влияния кибератак на безопасность видеоинформационного ресурса в телекоммуникационных системах / В.В. Баранник, С.А. Подлесный, С.С. Шульгин // Радиоэлектроника и информатика. – 2016. - №1. - С. 61 – 64. 6 Баранник В.В. Метод сокращения избыточности трансформанты аэрофотоснимка в маскированном пространстве / В.В. Баранник, С.А. Подлесный, С.Ю. Cтасев, С.С. Шульгин // Інформаційно-керуючи системи на залізничному транспорті. – 2016. - №5. – С. 3 – 8. 7 Баранник В.В. Технология локализации ошибки путем позиционирования кода переменной длины / В.В. Баранник, С.А. Подлесный, С.В. Туренко // АСУ и приборы автоматики. – 2015. – №4. – С. 32-41. 8 Підлісний С.А. Методи підвищення цілісності інформації в телекомунікаційних системах / С.А. Підлісний, В.М. Більчук, Д.О. Медведєв, Б.О. Піддубний // Системи обробки інформації. – 2017. – №3(149). – С. 57 – 60.
  19. 19. 17 9 Подлесный С.А. Технология обеспечения целостности двоичного информационного ресурса на основе структурно-энтропийного слотирования / С.А. Подлесный // Радиоэлектронника и информатика. – 2016. – №3. – С. 13-20. 10 Баранник В.В. Анализ информационной безопасности видеоинформационного ресурса / В.В. Баранник, С.А. Подлесный, Р.В. Тарнополов, В.В. Твердохлеб // П‘ятнадцята міжнародна науково- технічна конференція «Проблеми інформатики та моделювання» / Національний технічний університет «ХПІ», (Харків–Одеса, 14–18 вересня 2015 року) / Національний технічний університет «ХПІ» - С. 18 11 Barannik V.V. Classification of methods of error control and concealment in video communications / V.V. Barannik, Ali Bekirov, S.A. Podlesny, K. Yalivets // 1st International Conference on Advanced Information and Communication Technologies (AICT 2015), (Lviv, Ukraine October 29 – November 1, 2015) / Lviv: 2015 – Р. 75-77. 12 Баранник В.В. Анализ действий кибератак на видеоинформационный ресурс в информационно- телекоммуникационных сетях / В.В. Баранник, Ю.Н. Рябуха, С.А. Подлесный, А.Э. Бекиров // Науково-технічна конференція ["Інформаційна безпека України] / Київський національний університет імені Тараса Шевченка, 12-13 березня 2015 р. - С. 80-81. 13 Баранник В.В. Методика оценки действия кибератак на видеоинформационный ресурс в телекоммуникационых системах/ В.В. Баранник, Ю.Н. Рябуха, С.А. Подлесный // 28-я международная научно- практическая конференция «Информационно-управляющие системы на железнодорожном транспорте» (Харьков 24 – 25 сентября 2015 р.) Украинский университет железнодорожного транспорта, Харьков, 2015. – С. 31-33 14 Бараннік В. Обгрунтування значимих значимих кібератак на відеоінформаційний ресурс в інфокомунікаціях / Бараннік В., Підлісний С. // ІV-а Міжнародна науково-технічна конференція «Захист інформації і безпека інформаційних систем». (Львів 04 – 05 червня 2015р.) / Національний університет «Львівська Політехніка», Львів, 2015. – С. 95 – 96. 15 Barannik V., Podlesny S., Krasnorutskyi A., Musienko A. and Himenko V., The ensuring the integrity of information streams under the cyberattacks action // IEEE East-West Design & Test Symposium (EWDTS), 2016, pp. 1-5. 16 Vladimir Barannik, Sergey Podlesny and Yulia Khokhlachova, “The analysis of impact of cyber attacks on the security video information resource,” in VI Inter University Conference of Students, PhD Students and Young Scientists “Engineer of XXI Century”, Bielsko-Biała, Poland, 2016, pp. 303-308.
  20. 20. 18 17 Баранник В.В. Способ упорядочивания кодов переменной длины для повышения доступности видеоданных в условиях действия кибератак / В.В. Баранник, С.А. Подлесный, К. Яливец // Науково- практична конференція ["Проблеми кібербезпеки інформаційно- телекомунікаційних систем] / Київський національний університет імені Тараса Шевченка, 10-11 березня 2016 р. - С. 19-20. 18 Barannik V. A mathematical model of the process of transferring video / Vladimir Barannik, Vladimir Larin, Anna Hahanova, Sergey Podlesny // International Symposium [«IEEE East-West Design & Test»], (Batumi, Georgia, September 26–29, 2015) / Batumi: 2015.– P. 383–385. 19 Баранник В.В. Дослідження методів локалізації дії бітової помилки на відеоінформаційний ресурс / В.В. Баранник, С.А. Подлесный // V Міжнародна науково-технічна конференція ["Захист інформації і безпека інформаційних систем"] / Національний університет “Львівська політехніка”, 02 - 03 червня 2016 р. С. 23 – 25. АНОТАЦІЯ Підлісний С.А. Метод підвищення цілісності відеоінформації для інформаційних технологій протидії кібератакам. – Рукопис. Дисертація на здобуття наукового степеня кандидата технічних наук за спеціальністю 05.13.06 – інформаційні технології. – Черкаський державний технологічний університет. Черкаси – 2017. У дисертації вирішується наукове завдання, яке стосується підвищення цілісності відеоінформаційного ресурсу для заданого часу його доставки в системі критичної інфраструктури в умовах дії кібератак. Розглядаються існуючі методи протидії кібератакам. Створюється метод підвищення цілісності відеоінформації на основі структурно- ентропійного слотування пари компонент трансформанти, що враховує: 1) виявлення структурно-статистичної залежності між елементами пари компонент трансформант та розміщення в старші розряди слоту службової інформації про діапазон вагового коефіцієнта, його значення та наявність нульових елементів в кодованій парі; 2) при викривленні слоту помилка відновлення пари компонент траснформанти локалізується областю значень вагового коефіцієнта та виключається спотворення решти пар компонент трансформанти. Показується, що досягається підвищення цілісності і зменшення часу доставки ресурсу при використанні інформаційних технологій протидії кібератак для систем критичної інфраструктури в умовах присутності впливу DDoS-атак. Ключові слова: критична інфраструктура інформації, відеомоніторинг, цілісність відеоінформаційного ресурсу, структурно- ентропійне кодування, слоти.
  21. 21. 19 АННОТАЦИЯ Подлесный С.А. Метод повышение целостности видеоинформации для информационных технологий противодействия кибератакам. - Рукопись. Диссертация на соискание ученой степени кандидата технических наук по специальности 05.13.06 – информационные технологии. - Черкасский государственный технологический университет. Черкассы - 2017. В диссертации решается научное задание, которое касается повышения целостности видеоинформационного ресурса для заданного времени доставки в системе критической инфраструктуре в условиях действия кибератак. Рассматриваются существующие методы противодействия кибератакам. Указывается на использование информационных технологий противодействия на основе кодирования информации. Анализируются существующие технологии обработки видео на устойчивость механизмов скрытия ошибок к влиянию краткосрочных DDoS-атак. Создается метод повышения целостности видеоинформации для информационных технологий противодействия кибератакам в системе критический инфраструктуре. Для этого разрабатывается структурно-энтропийное слотирования пары компонент трансформанты, что учитывает: 1) применение интегрованной обработки двухкомпонентной сгруппированной трансформанты изображения на основе формирования структурной составляющей, которая формируется по блочному принципу с учетом структурной зависимости между элементами пары компонент и наличия незначимых компонент, энтропийной составляющей, которая строится для весовых коэффициентов структурной части интегрированого кода; 2) то, что в процессе слотированния без применения дополнительной службебной информации достигается баланс между обеспечением целосности информации и исключение кодовой избыточности слотов, процесс слотирования проводится для неравномерных струкутрно-энтропийных кодограмм, которые несут информацию одновременно для пары компонент трансформанты, позиционирование и перераспределение струкутрно-энтропийных кодограмм по слотах осуществляется с учетом механизма контроля длины кодограмм по весовому коэффициенту и двоичным маркером наличия незначимых компонент; 3) вследствие выполнения перераспределения по слотам информационной части структурно-энтропийных кодограмм искажение слота обычно влияет лишь на восстановление пары компонент трансформанты, в этом случае ошибка восстановления пары компонент трансформанты локализуется области значений весового коэффициента
  22. 22. 20 структурно-энтропийных кодограмм; 4) при отсутствии влияния искажения слота на извлечение служебных частей остальных слотов обеспечивается позиционирование информационных частей указанных слотов, этим достигается исключение искажения остальных пар компонент трансформанта. При интеграции созданного метода в информационную технологию противодействия кибератак достигается снижение времени доставки видеоинформации относительно существующих подходов в среднем на 22 – 25 %. При этом для доставки видеоинформационного ресурса в режиме реального времени относительно существующих технологий достигается повышение значения ПОСШ в среднем на 6 – 8 дБ. Это приводит к повышению целостности и снижению времени доставки видеоинформационного ресурса при использовании информационных технологий противодействия кибератакам для систем критический инфраструктуре в условиях наличия влияния DDoS-атак. Ключевые слова: критическая инфраструктура безопасность информации, видеомониторинг, целостность видеоинформационную ресурса, структурно-энтропийное кодирование, слоты. ABSTRACT Podlesny S.A. The method of the video information integrity increasing for countermeasures information technology. - Manuscript. The thesis for PhD of Engineering Sciences degree (the philosophy doctor) in the specialty 05.13.06 - Information technologies. – Cherkasy state technology university. Cherkasy - 2017. The dissertation solves the scientific problem, which concerns the video resource integrity increase for a given time of its delivery in the critical infrastructure system under the cyberattacks conditions. Existing counteracting cyber attacks methods are considered. The video information integrity increasing method is created on the transform components pair structurally- entropy slotting basis, which takes into account: 1) the identification of the structural and statistical relationship between the components pair elements and the placement in the slot first digits the service information of the coded pair; 2) in the case of the slot distortion, the error is localized by the area of weight coefficient values. The integrity increasing and the delivery time reducing of the resource through the use of information technology counteract cyber attacks for critical infrastructure systems in the presence of the impact of DDoS attacks is shown. Keywords: critical infrastructure, video monitoring, video information resource integrity, structured-entropy coding, slots.

