Estudios de la Sagrada Escritura bajo el contexto Hebreo Israelita Nazareno Www.regresandoalasraices.org REFLEXION: ASUNTO...
Estudios de la Sagrada Escritura bajo el contexto Hebreo Israelita Nazareno Www.regresandoalasraices.org REFLEXION: LA KET...
Sobre el Matrimonio
Sobre el Matrimonio
  1. 1. Estudios de la Sagrada Escritura bajo el contexto Hebreo Israelita Nazareno Www.regresandoalasraices.org REFLEXION: ASUNTOS CIVILES EN EL MATRIMONIO Del relato de Rivka -Bereshit/G�nesis 24:61 , podemos sacar algunas reflexiones enfocadas al tiempo actual. - 1) Que una uni�n matrimonial basada en un amor genuino y en un compromiso responsable y serio es v�lido y aceptable para el Cielo y para la cultura hebrea. 2) Que la formalidad de firmar un papel o un contrato legal no es necesariamente parte de un matrimonio genuino. 3) Que ese contrato legal es una invenci�n humana, que es buena en s� misma pero que no es necesariamente indispensable. 4) Que Yitsjaq y Rivk�h no pecaron por acostarse juntos ese d�a y unir sus vidas para siempre por ese acto. 5) Que, por lo tanto, el formalismo de firmar un papel, una Ketub�h, en la cultura hebrea es simplemente una manera de proteger a la esposa y asegurarle que el esposo cumplir� con ella sus promesas y que no la dejar� desprotegida en caso de que eventualmente se disuelva ese matrimonio, o que �l muera. Este quinto punto es el que hace conveniente el acto de firmar un papel legal para protecci�n de la esposa. Pero conveniente es una cosa y obligatorio es otra. Si una mujer, por ejemplo, est� en condiciones de vivir sola y no quedar�a desprotegida en caso de que la deje el marido, o que �l muera, porque ella posee una casa y otros bienes necesarios para su estabilidad, entonces ella est� en su derecho de no exigir ese contrato legal. Es su derecho recibir el papel y es su derecho prescindir del mismo. En las culturas gentiles en las que vivimos los hebreos modernos, ese contrato matrimonial es conveniente y le garantiza a la mujer unos derechos legales que no tendr�a si no existiera el contrato legal. Pero si una mujer en particular no quiere obligarse con tal contrato, no le importa ser protegida por un contrato matrimonial legal, est� en su derecho de as� hacerlo; no peca por unirse a su amado sin esa formalidad legal. (Yosef Alvarez P.R,)
  2. 2. Estudios de la Sagrada Escritura bajo el contexto Hebreo Israelita Nazareno Www.regresandoalasraices.org REFLEXION: LA KETUBAH HEBREA De los relatos de parejas, en la Sagrada Escritura , podemos sacar algunas reflexiones enfocadas al tiempo actual. La Ketub�h jud�a no es un contrato legal v�lido para los gobiernos gentiles, solamente es v�lido para aquellos l�deres religiosos de la judeidad que lo requieren. F�jense que la ketub�h jud�a no la firman los contrayentes en un matrimonio, s�lo la firman los testigos del acto. Y es v�lido solamente para la organizaci�n jud�a que lo requiere. Entonces no se trata de un requeriemnto de la Tor�h ni del Cielo; es un requerimiento humano; que es bueno; pero que no tiene que ser necesariamente indispensable. No se habla en la Tor�h de un contrato legal entre Yaaq�v y Leah, ni entre Yaaqov y Rajel; ni entre Yaaqov y Bilh�h; ni entre Yaaqov y Zilp�h. Sin embargo, esas cuatro mujeres fueron las matriarcas que dieron origen al pueblo de Israel, la "naci�n santa". En aquellos tiempos de la m�s elevada cumbre espiritual del pueblo hebreo, un matrimonio se realizaba ante testigos, y se basada en un acuerdo mutuo de fidelidad, de responsabilidad, y de amor genuino, sin que se requiriera un contrato legal ante una autoridad civil. (Yosef Alvarez P.R,)

