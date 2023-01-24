thei-cybersecurity-thiene-company-profile-eng.pdf

Company Profile

THE I is a company specialized in cyber security,

monitoring, IT infrastructure and software development.

The company was founded under the guidance of Antonino Abbate, an established specialist of Network Operations, IT Operations and Cyber Security, with 15 years of proven cooperation with numerous Italian and international companies and big corporations which operate in the sectors of Public Administration, Finance, Telecommunication, Industry, Media & Entertainment an Commerce.

THE I now boasts partnerships with major clients

and provides advice to some of the largest Italian

ICT companies. Our approach is based on efficiency, productivity and guarantee. Continuous training and total mastery of the most up-to-date and efficient methodologies allow us to develop actions and activities tailored to our clients while guaranteeing total security, time and resource optimization, training and assistance.

Strengh:

Even though our DNA is turning into a binary code, we strongly believe in human value, both in our relationship with our clients and with our team.

That is why we provide companies with the best possible resources, highly and constantly trained. Solutions tailored to the needs of the company, aimed at achieving the best result with the best tools, in a perspective of optimizing costs and time.

Agile:

The Agile methodology was born to optimize and improve the development process of a product, whose realization is the primary goal. Time, quality and costs are non- negotiable factors. The principles on which it is based are the importance of collaboration between team members, frequent releases, flexibility to achieve the final goal, collaboration with the customer. The product is not made with a single process but through a series of cycles that add and improve its functions.

The main advantages are: Greater flexibility; Greater productivity; Greater transparency; Higher quality products; Faster implementation of solutions; Faster delivery times; Reduced risk of missed targets; Increased customer satisfaction.