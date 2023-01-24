Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 24, 2023
thei-cybersecurity-thiene-company-profile-eng.pdf

Jan. 24, 2023
Business

Company Profile
THE I is a company specialized in cyber security,
monitoring, IT infrastructure and software development.
The company was founded under the guidance of Antonino Abbate, an established specialist of Network Operations, IT Operations and Cyber Security, with 15 years of proven cooperation with numerous Italian and international companies and big corporations which operate in the sectors of Public Administration, Finance, Telecommunication, Industry, Media & Entertainment an Commerce.
THE I now boasts partnerships with major clients
and provides advice to some of the largest Italian
ICT companies. Our approach is based on efficiency, productivity and guarantee. Continuous training and total mastery of the most up-to-date and efficient methodologies allow us to develop actions and activities tailored to our clients while guaranteeing total security, time and resource optimization, training and assistance.
Strengh:
Even though our DNA is turning into a binary code, we strongly believe in human value, both in our relationship with our clients and with our team.
That is why we provide companies with the best possible resources, highly and constantly trained. Solutions tailored to the needs of the company, aimed at achieving the best result with the best tools, in a perspective of optimizing costs and time.
Agile:
The Agile methodology was born to optimize and improve the development process of a product, whose realization is the primary goal. Time, quality and costs are non- negotiable factors. The principles on which it is based are the importance of collaboration between team members, frequent releases, flexibility to achieve the final goal, collaboration with the customer. The product is not made with a single process but through a series of cycles that add and improve its functions.
The main advantages are: Greater flexibility; Greater productivity; Greater transparency; Higher quality products; Faster implementation of solutions; Faster delivery times; Reduced risk of missed targets; Increased customer satisfaction.

  1. 1. Cyber Security Oriented IT Solutions Engineering Stay in touch on Facebook, LinkedIn & Twitter 15+ years in the market info@thei.it - +39 0445 188 8631
  2. 2. Ops Sec Dev A 360-DEGREE VIEW THE I is a company specialized in cyber security, monitoring, IT infrastructure and software development. The company was founded under the guidance of Antonino Abbate, an established specialist of Network Operations, IT Operations and Cyber Security, with 15 years of proven cooperation with numerous Italian and international companies and big corporations which operate in the sectors of Public Administration, Finance, Telecommunication, Industry, Media & Entertainment and Commerce. THE I now boasts partnerships with major clients and provides advice to some of the largest Italian ICT companies. Our approach is based on efficiency, productivity and guarantee. Continuous training and total mastery of the most up-to-date and efficient methodologies allow us to develop actions and activities tailored to our clients while guaranteeing total security, time and resource optimization, training and assistance. 15+ years of experience
  3. 3. Ops Sec Dev A 360-DEGREE VIEW CONTINUOUS MONITORING We design and implement Monitoring and Cyber Security solutions. We are experts in NOC & SOC services. We can create the infrastructure that will ensure the continuous delivery and availability of your services and the highest protection from cyber attacks. We will be able to monitor service availability, performance, breaking point of your sites, creating automatic responses to abnormal events able to restore services in an automatic way. SYSTEM INTEGRATION We help our customers by proposing the integration of new scalable systems and platforms. This process allows us to build an architecture tailored to the specific needs of the customer, increasing the efficiency of the systems, decreasing costs and service delivery times without sacrificing security. CLOUD We use the best services available on Cloud Computing platforms, ensuring high performance, speed, reliability and scalability, at the best cost ratio. Our goal is to offer you the most effective solutions for your needs, at the best cost, ensuring security, rapid service delivery and continuity of service. SECURITY We perform infrastructure Security Assessments, Vulnerability Assessments, Penetration Tests and Network Security infrastructure design. We can also help companies comply with the GDPR and implement solutions to ensure system integrity, availability, resilience, and timely recovery in the event of a physical or technical accident. NETWORKING AND DATACENTER We solve network problems and design networking services for your company headquarters and scalable data center using the latest technology to ensure high reliability of services. SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT We develop web applications using an Agile workflow. We develop replicable and scalable infrastructures using Infrastructure as Code techniques. This technique allows you to create virtual infrastructures through programming language, making them highly replicable. This results in a significant reduction in provisioning time, cost savings, and a significant reduction in risk and human error. IT CONSULTANCY On-site support. Our resources will be available to work at your offices or remotely. Training of company personnel on cyber security issues. We can manage your in-house team in outsourcing. TECHNICAL SUPPORT We are always at your disposal to help you solving problems. We guarantee maximum availability and presence, prompt responses and quick and effective solutions. 15+ years of experience
  4. 4. STRENGHTS $strenghts->value WE VALUE YOUR TOOLS Efficiency and productivity are our key points. We value your current infrastructure, not everything has to be rebuilt from scratch. We manage your existing infrastructure in the best possible way, adding new services that increase the level of protection. Even though our DNA is turning into a binary code, we strongly believe in human value, both in our relationship with our clients and with our team. That is why we provide companies with the best possible resources, highly and constantly trained. Solutions tailored to the needs of the company, aimed at achieving the best result with the best tools, in a perspective of optimizing costs and time. //Streghts Class class Strenghts { public $value = “We value your tools“; public $reliability = “Reliability and confidentiality”; public $help = “Assistance and internal training”; public $openSource = “Open Source - Real advantages”; public $training = “Continuous training”; public $modularity = “Modularity and agility”; } 15+ years of experience
  5. 5. STRENGHTS $strenghts->reliability RELIABILITY AND CONFIDENTIALITY Our experience has allowed us to position ourselves among the most experienced ICT companies. As such, we will also pay particular attention internally to the processing of your data and information. $strenghts->help ASSISTANCE AND INTERNAL TRAINING Total availability both remotely and on site. We will also be able to train your staff members to make you autonomous on what you can manage internally. 15+ years of experience
  6. 6. $strenghts->openSource OPEN SOURCE – REAL ADVANTAGES Using open source software means being able to offer the most innovative and effective solutions, it means having the freedom to adapt the software to the needs of the company. Open source software implies greater transparency and security and therefore less vulnerability. Another advantage not to be overlooked, the significantly reduced costs. $strenghts->training CONTINUOUS TRAINING Information technology and cyber security are constantly and rapidly evolving, as are cyber threats. We are not only constantly updated and invest in training, but we also participate in the evolution and innovation of the technologies themselves. $strenghts->modularity MODULARITY AND AGILITY We use “Agile” working and project management methodologies, which allow us to be extremely competitive in terms of results, costs and lead times. We develop each project in order to obtain the best results, structuring the actions on the basis of the specific needs of the client. We will always advise you on the most effective and productive paths, we will never sell you a service you do not need. STRENGHTS 15+ years of experience
  7. 7. 15+ years of experience Hardening Elastic Cyber security Breach Reduction D a t a P r o t e c t i o n L o g A n a l y s i s L i n u x S o u r c e V e r s i o n i n g Docker Strategic Assessment C o n t i n u o u s M o n i t o r i n g S e c u r i t y s t r a t e g y Intrusion Detection System ElasticSearch D e v S e c O p s T e c h n i c a l s u p p o r t Data Loss Prevention Containers A P I S e c u r it y D ig it a l tr a n s fo r m a ti o n On-call MySQL A g i l e M e t h o d o l o g y D i g i t a l I d e n t i t y P r o t e c t i o n Cloud IOT security D i s a s t e r R e c o v e r y M a n a g m e n t O u t s o u r c i n g GDPR Compliance Intrusion Prevention System N O C e S O C C y b e r R e s il ie n c e Git System Integration Br ea ch Re ad ine ss Se rv er Ar ch ite ct ur e O n-site managem ent AW S D a t a b a s e L o g s t a s h Networking Blockchain I n t e r n e t o f t h i n g s P r i v a c y P r o t e c t i o n Firewall EndPoint Protection T h r e a t I n t e ll ig e n c e O p e n S o u r c e Kibana Strategic Partners R is k M a n a g e m e n t C lo u d m ig r a t io n Access Management D e v e l o p m e n t T e r r a f o r m Infrastructure Vulnerability Assessment S I E M T r a i n i n g Penetration Test GitHub O rc he st ra to rs Sa fe D ev el op m en t Security Development Operations DevOps
  8. 8. Agile The Agile methodology was born to optimize and improve the development process of a product, whose realization is the primary goal. Time, quality and costs are non- negotiable factors. The principles on which it is based are the importance of collaboration between team members, frequent releases, flexibility to achieve the final goal, collaboration with the customer. The product is not made with a single process but through a series of cycles that add and improve its functions. The main advantages are: Greater flexibility; Greater productivity; Greater transparency; Higher quality products; Faster implementation of solutions; Faster delivery times; Reduced risk of missed targets; Increased customer satisfaction. METHODOLOGIES TO OPTIMIZE PROCESSES 15+ years of experience
  9. 9. DevSecOps The DevOps methodology is a set of practices oriented to the integration of skills between software developers and IT operations professionals and therefore to the collaboration between different professionals. Using a DevOps methodology means making the workflow and consequently the design and release of technological solutions faster and more efficient. To get the most out of a DevOps approach, however, it is necessary to integrate a fundamental element: IT security. For this reason we use the term DevSecOps, which means integrating security at every stage of development, automating controls and resolutions so that they do not slow down the workflow. The benefits are greater efficiency, better code and service quality, greater security, stability and reliability, better time to market, less waste and long-term costs. Some people speak of DevSecOps as the approach of the future, but DevSecOps is, and must be, the present, because it promotes increased productivity and customer satisfaction. METHODOLOGIES TO OPTIMIZE PROCESSES 15+ years of experience
  10. 10. CLIENTS AGM Solutions is an information technology company with a focus on ICT Governance, ICT security and GDPR compliance. We collaborate with AGM for the implementation, creation and design of cyber security infrastructures and support them in carrying out security and vulnerability assessments. We have collaborated with AGM offering technical support on projects of Mapei, Kasanova, CNAO Foundation and Iveco Orecchia. AudienceView is one of the major international players in the field of ticketing for entertainment and performing arts. For years we have been technological partners ofVendini, a company part of the Canadian group. We take care of the entire IT infrastructure, from monitoring their current systems, to implementation and design new technologies and tools. We design scalable infrastructures both on cloud and on premise. We provide the service of infrastructure management and cyber security. We also develop for them web applications with Open Source technologies, following the Agile methodology with Scrum approach. The collaboration with the company group has taken the form of partnership, we offer constant advice and support to the internal team, participating as an integral part of the team in all processes involving the DevOps and Security sector. 15+ years of experience
  11. 11. Filld is an innovative U.S. startup based in Silicon Valley, which has revolutionized gasoline delivery by patenting a home refueling system through a mobile application. For Filld we designed the monitoring infrastructure and provided the management of all the infrastructure used to deliver the service. Horizon Security is a consulting company specialized in the field of information security with which we work closely together providing technical services of Network Security. In particular with Horizon we follow clients in the financial sector, with a particularly close collaboration on Banca IFIS. CLIENTS 15+ years of experience
  12. 12. info@thei.it - +39 0445 188 8631

