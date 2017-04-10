PDF Problems and Materials on Payment Law (Law School Casebook Series) Pre Order
Book details Author : Douglas J. Whaley Pages : 377 pages Publisher : Little Brown &amp; Co Law &amp; Business 1995-07 Lan...
Description this book &lt;p> Through clear, concise writing and a problem-based pedagogy, this notably student-friendly “W...
Manual&lt;/b> &lt;/li> &lt;/ul> &lt;p> A master at helping students to penetrate the sometimes-opaque language of statutor...
If you want to download this book, click link in the last page
Clik here to Download this book PDF Problems and Materials on Payment Law (Law School Casebook Series) Pre Order (Douglas ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

PDF Problems and Materials on Payment Law (Law School Casebook Series) Pre Order

20 views

Published on

Audiobook PDF Problems and Materials on Payment Law (Law School Casebook Series) Pre Order Full Book

DONWLOAD NOW http://bit.ly/2oWHtqd

<p> Through clear, concise writing and a problem-based pedagogy, this notably student-friendly &#8220;Whaley book&#8221; helps students to understand the statutory language of the Uniform Commercial Code, the Electronic Fund Transfer Act, and the Expedited Funds Availability Act. </p> <p> <b>Problems and Materials on Payment Law, now in its Eighth Edition, features: </b></p> <ul> <li> <b>the black-letter law of payment systems in clear and straightforward writing</b> </li> <li> <b>a logical and adaptable organization</b> that follows the order of UCC Articles 3, 4, 4A, and 8 </li> <li> <b>a problems-based pedagogy</b>&#8212;a practical and expedient way to teach payment law </li> <li> <b>a manageable length,</b> at 416 pages </li> <li> <b>significant Supreme Court cases</b> </li> </ul> <p> <b>New to the Eighth Edition:</b> </p> <ul> <li> recent major cases involving <b>check alteration</b> </li> <li> statutory revisions that reflect a new <b>Federal Reserve regulation</b> allowing banks to return telemarketing checks to the depositary bank </li> <li> <b>a thoroughly updated Teacher&#8217;s Manual</b> </li> </ul> <p> A master at helping students to penetrate the sometimes-opaque language of statutory law, <b>Douglas J. Whaley</b> is the name that you trust to bring you concise, student-friendly, problem-based casebooks. </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p>

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
20
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

PDF Problems and Materials on Payment Law (Law School Casebook Series) Pre Order

  1. 1. PDF Problems and Materials on Payment Law (Law School Casebook Series) Pre Order
  2. 2. Book details Author : Douglas J. Whaley Pages : 377 pages Publisher : Little Brown &amp; Co Law &amp; Business 1995-07 Language : English ISBN-10 : 0316932523 ISBN-13 : 9780316932523
  3. 3. Description this book &lt;p> Through clear, concise writing and a problem-based pedagogy, this notably student-friendly “Whaley book” helps students to understand the statutory language of the Uniform Commercial Code, the Electronic Fund Transfer Act, and the Expedited Funds Availability Act. &lt;/p> &lt;p> &lt;b>Problems and Materials on Payment Law, now in its Eighth Edition, features: &lt;/b>&lt;/p> &lt;ul> &lt;li> &lt;b>the black-letter law of payment systems in clear and straightforward writing&lt;/b> &lt;/li> &lt;li> &lt;b>a logical and adaptable organization&lt;/b> that follows the order of UCC Articles 3, 4, 4A, and 8 &lt;/li> &lt;li> &lt;b>a problems-based pedagogy&lt;/b>—a practical and expedient way to teach payment law &lt;/li> &lt;li> &lt;b>a manageable length,&lt;/b> at 416 pages &lt;/li> &lt;li> &lt;b>significant Supreme Court cases&lt;/b> &lt;/li> &lt;/ul> &lt;p> &lt;b>New to the Eighth Edition:&lt;/b> &lt;/p> &lt;ul> &lt;li> recent major cases involving &lt;b>check alteration&lt;/b> &lt;/li> &lt;li> statutory revisions that reflect a new &lt;b>Federal Reserve regulation&lt;/b> allowing banks to return telemarketing checks to the depositary bank &lt;/li> &lt;li> &lt;b>a thoroughly updated Teacher’s
  4. 4. Manual&lt;/b> &lt;/li> &lt;/ul> &lt;p> A master at helping students to penetrate the sometimes-opaque language of statutory law, &lt;b>Douglas J. Whaley&lt;/b> is the name that you trust to bring you concise, student-friendly, problem-based casebooks. &lt;/p> &lt;p> &lt;/p> &lt;p> &lt;/p> &lt;p> &lt;/p>DONWLOAD PDF PDF Problems and Materials on Payment Law (Law School Casebook Series) Pre Order Download Online DONWLOAD NOW http://bit.ly/2oWHtqd &lt;p> Through clear, concise writing and a problem-based pedagogy, this notably student-friendly “Whaley book” helps students to understand the statutory language of the Uniform Commercial Code, the Electronic Fund Transfer Act, and the Expedited Funds Availability Act. &lt;/p> &lt;p> &lt;b>Problems and Materials on Payment Law, now in its Eighth Edition, features: &lt;/b>&lt;/p> &lt;ul> &lt;li> &lt;b>the black-letter law of payment systems in clear and straightforward writing&lt;/b> &lt;/li> &lt;li> &lt;b>a logical and adaptable organization&lt;/b> that follows the order of UCC Articles 3, 4, 4A, and 8 &lt;/li> &lt;li> &lt;b>a problems-based pedagogy&lt;/b>—a practical and expedient way to teach payment law &lt;/li> &lt;li> &lt;b>a manageable length,&lt;/b> at 416 pages &lt;/li> &lt;li> &lt;b>significant Supreme Court cases&lt;/b> &lt;/li> &lt;/ul> &lt;p> &lt;b>New to the Eighth Edition:&lt;/b> &lt;/p> &lt;ul> &lt;li> recent major cases involving &lt;b>check alteration&lt;/b> &lt;/li> &lt;li> statutory revisions that reflect a new &lt;b>Federal Reserve regulation&lt;/b> allowing banks to return telemarketing checks to the depositary bank &lt;/li> &lt;li> &lt;b>a thoroughly updated Teacher’s Manual&lt;/b> &lt;/li> &lt;/ul> &lt;p> A master at helping students to penetrate the sometimes-opaque language of statutory law, &lt;b>Douglas J. Whaley&lt;/b> is the name that you trust to bring you concise, student-friendly, problem-based casebooks. &lt;/p> &lt;p> &lt;/p> &lt;p> &lt;/p> &lt;p> &lt;/p>
  5. 5. If you want to download this book, click link in the last page
  6. 6. Clik here to Download this book PDF Problems and Materials on Payment Law (Law School Casebook Series) Pre Order (Douglas J. Whaley ) Click this link : http://bit.ly/2oWHtqd if you want to download this book OR

×