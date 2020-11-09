Successfully reported this slideshow.
ISO Certification in Kosovo What is ISO Certification? International Organization for Standardization is an independent bo...
 Revamps the operational and functional system  Assists to anticipate risks  Serves you with proactive measures Who are...
 CE Mark: Conformitè Europëenne (CE) is a mark specifying and indicating conformity with health, safety and environmental...
ISO Certification in Kosovo | ISO 9001 in Kosovo | ISO 14001 | CE Marking

Read this blog and know more about ISO Certification in Kosovo.

  1. 1. ISO Certification in Kosovo What is ISO Certification? International Organization for Standardization is an independent body which builds various standard facilitating whole worlds. ISO makes sure that the organizations function, produce, and accumulate the goods, ideas and services according to the internationally recognized standards. There are a number of standards developed and published by ISO. The standards are both generic and industry focused. ISO Certification can help you gain prominence and build reputation in the eyes of the customers. The accomplishment of certification helps to showcase that the products possess quality, safety and reliability. SIS Certification offers ISO Certification in Kosovo. We offer organizations with the standards like ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 13485, CE Mark and many others. Advantages of ISO Certification in Kosovo: There are a number of key benefits of getting ISO Certified in Kosovo. Some of the advantages are given as follows-  Builds positive image and reputed name in the market  Helps to cost-control  Assists to safeguard the environment  Provide insights to follow sustainable development measures  Reduce the impact on environment  Provides you an edge over your competitors  You follow the globally recognized standards  Safeguards your employees and workers
  2. 2.  Revamps the operational and functional system  Assists to anticipate risks  Serves you with proactive measures Who are we? SIS Certifications Pvt Ltd. is one of the leading organizations serving worldwide. We have an excellent team working legitimately to provide the best certification. Till now we have certified more than 10000 organizations in 35+ countries. SIS Certifications proffers various ISO Certification standards in Kosovo including ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 22000, ISO 13485, CE Mark, ISO 13485 and ISO 45001 Certification. Also apart from ISO Standards, we offer Safety Audit, Energy Audit, Water Audit, ISO Training etc. Why do organizations need ISO Certification? It is not mandatory for all the organizations to get ISO Certified. But because of its capability to robust the system, the organization implement various standards. ISO Certification in Kosovo can help to coax the consumers to buy your product. It also has the capability to construct consumer loyalty and build a positive image in the eyes of customers and stake holders. The organizations need ISO Standards for revamping the system for adopting the procedures and norms practices globally. Henceforth the procurement of ISO certification can give numerous fringe benefits to an organization. SIS Certifications serve various ISO Certifications in Kosovo:  ISO 9001 Certification in Kosovo: ISO 9001 Certification is the global standard for strengthening QMS (quality management system). The standard evaluates your quality management system and aids you with certain norms for identifying flaws and implementing improvements. Standard will help you to provide assurance on quality to the customers. SIS Certifications provides ISO 9001 Certification in Kosovo. To in still effectiveness and efficiency in your system, get ISO 9001 Certified today with SIS Certifications.  ISO 14001 Certification: ISO 14001 Certification is the globally adopted and recognized standard for EMS (Environment Management System). The standard mandates the organizations to regularly evaluate their impact on environment and minimize it. Focusing on environmental challenges and sustainable use of natural resources is the objective of ISO 14001 Certification. The implementation of the standard will definitely help in building positive image of organization. To get ISO 14001 Certified in Kosovo contact SIS Certifications.  ISO 13485 Certification: ISO 13485 standard exhibits QMS-MD (Quality Management System for Medical Devices). The organizations dealing with manufacturers, distributors and suppliers of medical devices are apt to acquire ISO 13485 Certification. The major objective of ISO 13485 is to adopt safe practices to manufacture safe medical devices. ISO 13485 Certification aids the organization in implementing norms to cut down the chances of manufacturing defects. SIS Certifications offers ISO 13485 Certification in Kosovo. It is mandatory to get ISO 13485 Certified for the organizations dealing with the export of medical devices. So to inbuilt a system with proficient manufacturing practices and earn the consumer loyalty get yourself ISO 13485 Certified now.
  3. 3.  CE Mark: Conformitè Europëenne (CE) is a mark specifying and indicating conformity with health, safety and environmental protection for products manufactured designed, produced and sold within territory of EEA (European Economic Area). SIS Certifications works licitly to deliver the best results worldwide. We at SIS provide one of the best services for CE Marking and many other certifications. We acquire the capabilities like reliability, efficiency and coherence. For the accreditation contact www.siscertifications.com. ISO Certifications for Medical Devices in Kosovo: The organization dealing with manufacturing, packaging and trading of medical devices can implement a number of ISO Certifications. SIS Certifications certify with various ISO Certification in Kosovo. The standards pertinent to medical industry are-  ISO 9001 Certification stands for quality management system  ISO 13485 Certification exhibiting quality management system for medical devices  ISO 45001 Certification demonstrating occupational health and safety management system  ISO 14001 Certification for the environment management system  ISO 14971 Medical Devices Certification Thanks for Reading! Reference - https://www.siscertifications.com/iso-certification-in-kosovo/ Name – SIS Certifications Contact – 9643073391 Email – support@siscertifications.com

