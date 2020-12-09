Successfully reported this slideshow.
Read this blog and know more about Get ISO Certification in Morocco. Visit this - https://bit.ly/3m1bGAq

  1. 1. Get ISO Certification in Morocco What is ISO? The International Organization for Standardization is a statutory body authorized for publishing and building standards. Generic standards has been built and published by ISO like ISO 9001 Certification, ISO 14001 Certification, ISO 45001 Certification and many more which are viable for all kinds of industries. However ISO has also built standards focusing a particular industry like ISO 22000 Certification, ISO 13485 Certification, ISO 17025 Certification etc. the major aim of these standards is to uplift the running system of an organization. SIS Certifications have been serving ISO Standards in Morocco and worldwide. We are the best ISO body serving a number of ISO Standards. Till now we have certified 10000+ organizations in more than 35 countries. To get ISO Certification in Morocco contact www.siscertifications.com.
  2. 2. Which all organizations can get various ISO Standards? As mentioned above, ISO has built many standards which can be pertinent to be adopted for all kinds of associations. But also there are some standard which stays viable for only particular industry. Let us know more about the standards and which industry can adopt them.  ISO 9001 Certification: ISO 9001 Certification is the standard for quality management system. The standard is generic in nature which means every industry under the sky is viable to adopt it. ISO Certification helps to uplift and aggrandize the functioning and running system of an organization.  ISO 14001 Certification: ISO 14001 Certification aims to focus on the environment management system. This standard is also capable to widen the scope of growth of all kind of association. It directs the organizations to systematically use the natural resources. In addition it guides the firms to reduce the impact on the environment and work for its sustainability. ISO 14001 Certification can prove to be very beneficial for organizations.  ISO 22000 Certification: The standard accommodating food safety management system is ISO 22000 Certification. This standard is apt for organizations dealing with the industry of food and food products. Whether small or big an organization is, ISO 22000 Certification assists them to adopt Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP’s) to reduce food contamination and other food related risks. The standard also includes the principles of HACCP.  ISO 13485 Certification: ISO 13485 Certification focuses on the medical industry. It is the standard for QMS-MD (Quality Management System for Medical Industry). Any organization manufacturing, designing, packaging and trading the medical devices are viable for ISO 13485 Certification. Also it is obligatory to accomplish ISO 13485 Certification for the firms dealing with the trade of medical devices.  CE Mark: CE Mark is mandatory for the organizations inside European Economic Area (EEA). Any firm outside EEA can also accomplish CE Mark, however it has to be manufactured according to the requirement of European Union prerequisites. CE Mark indicated the compliance with the safety, environment and health. It is a widely accepted and adopted certification. organization accomplishing CE Mark enjoy numerous fringe benefits like
  3. 3. image and reputation building, construction of brand loyalty, boost in productivity and profitability and efficiency in the working system. Thanks for Reading! Reference - https://isocertificationinindia.home.blog/2020/12/09/get-iso- certification-in-morocco/ Name – SIS Certifications Email – support@siscertifications.com Contact – 9643073391 Website - https://www.siscertifications.com/iso-certification-in-morocco/

