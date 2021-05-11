The ten clauses of iso 14001 certification in australia, sydney

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ISO 14001 Certification enlists a set of guidelines for the implementation of an Environmental Management System (EMS) in an Organization. There has been a rise of international concern for the deteriorating environment in the recent past. This has led to the development of various legislations in the countries to check the environmental impact of individuals and organizations. Thus, ISO 14001 certification has become an important tool for organizations to reduce their impact on the environment.

  2. 2. ISO 14001 Certification enlists a set of guidelines for the implementation of an Environmental Management System (EMS) in an Organization. There has been a rise of international concern for the deteriorating environment in the recent past. This has led to the development of various legislations in the countries to check the environmental impact of individuals and organizations. Thus, ISO 14001 certification has become an important tool for organizations to reduce their impact on the environment. The High-Level Structure (HLS) of ISO 14001 standard comprises ten sections that follow the method of Plan-Do-Check-Act. The first three sections are introductions, whereas the last seven sections give details for establishing an effective EMS. Let’s have a closer look at How is ISO 14001 Certification (EMS) Beneficial in Australia all these sections for better understanding. 1. Clause 1: Scope This outlines the scope of the ISO 14001 Certification (EMS) by considering the environmental objectives and policies of your organization. It aims at delivering such a system that complies well with the regulatory requirements as well enhances your environmental performance. 1
  3. 3. 2. Clause 2: Normative references Although there are no normative references in ISO 14001:2015 Certification this clause was retained to keep the numberings identical with other standards that follow HLS. 3. Clause 3: Terms and Definitions This section deals with the terms and definitions that are related to organization and relationship, planning, support and operation, and performance evaluation and improvement. 4. Clause 4: Context of the organization This section provides for tailoring your EMS in such a way that it suits the requirements of your organization. The impact on the environment depends upon several factors, and hence this section enables the consideration of all those variables while designing the EMS. 2
  4. 4. 5. Clause 5: Leadership This section deals with the need for assigning roles and responsibilities to the staff for the functioning of EMS. It also emphasizes the responsibility of the top management for the implementation and maintenance of the EMS. 6. Clause 6: Planning This section deals with identifying risks and opportunities associated with your EMS and planning the activities to address them. 7. Clause 7: Support This section deals with requirements on resources, communication, and documentation. It is the largest of all sections. It aims at establishing effective communication between and among different levels in your organization. 3
  5. 5. 8. Clause 8: Operation This section requires you to identify those activities which have a high impact on the environment and design your EMS in such a way that it is able to contain the impact. 9. Clause 9: Performance evaluation This section requires regular monitoring and measurement of your EMS to evaluate and verify its performance. This includes internal audits and regular management review meetings. 10. Clause 10: Improvement This section provides a way towards the continual improvement of your management system. It requires you to address your nonconformities and undertake corrective actions. 4
  It must be noted that the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) does not certify, it just publishes the ISO standards. An external body performs the certification. SIS Certifications is one such body that has a reputation for being one of the best in the world. Our vast pool of auditors is recognized for their expertise in comprehensively auditing the compliance of your quality management systems against the required standards and awarding you with the certifications at the end. The smoothness in the process, our integrity, and our commitment to deadlines make us stand apart from other certification bodies. If you are looking for ISO 14001 certification in Australia, or Morocco then connect with us for a wonderful journey together.

×