The ten clauses of iso 14001 certification in australia, sydney

-
Be the first to like this
ISO 14001 Certification enlists a set of guidelines for the implementation of an Environmental Management System (EMS) in an Organization. There has been a rise of international concern for the deteriorating environment in the recent past. This has led to the development of various legislations in the countries to check the environmental impact of individuals and organizations. Thus, ISO 14001 certification has become an important tool for organizations to reduce their impact on the environment.
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment