OHM at FOSS4G17

  1. 1. FOSS4G 2017 – 14-19 August 2017, Boston OpenHistoryMap Silvia Bernardoni Marco Montanari Raffaele Trojanis
  2. 2. FOSS4G 2017 – 14-19 August 2017, Boston What is OHM What is OHM? Hist’ry don’t hurt me don’t hurt me No more OHM?
  3. 3. FOSS4G 2017 – 14-19 August 2017, Boston What is OHM Public/Participatory Archaeology Web GIS Open Access«Best effort» For the user by the user
  4. 4. FOSS4G 2017 – 14-19 August 2017, Boston Assumptions • Beyond the physical elements, everything else is interpretation • Each interpretation is bound to a specific research • Each research needs to be traceable Starting from these assumptions, each discussion needs to be in part about the ontology and in part about the digitization, requiring the differentiation of data from a physical and interpretative point of view
  5. 5. FOSS4G 2017 – 14-19 August 2017, Boston The OHM approach
  6. 6. FOSS4G 2017 – 14-19 August 2017, Boston Data digitization Points and Lines vs Polygons • Points • Lines • Polygons No physical evidence Physical evidence • Historical Data • Archeological Data
  7. 7. FOSS4G 2017 – 14-19 August 2017, Boston Data digitization “Measure with micrometer, Mark with chalk, Cut with axe” • Jim Fuller Coarse details Level 0 Level 1 Detailed world
  8. 8. FOSS4G 2017 – 14-19 August 2017, Boston Digression
  9. 9. FOSS4G 2017 – 14-19 August 2017, Boston Digression
  10. 10. FOSS4G 2017 – 14-19 August 2017, Boston Digression
  11. 11. FOSS4G 2017 – 14-19 August 2017, Boston Digression
  12. 12. FOSS4G 2017 – 14-19 August 2017, Boston Data digitization Marzabotto data as test for the system
  13. 13. FOSS4G 2017 – 14-19 August 2017, Boston Data digitization Low zoom level = less detail • Polygons of buildings • Landuses • Natural environment • Roads and rivers (infrastructure)
  14. 14. FOSS4G 2017 – 14-19 August 2017, Boston Data digitization Medium zoom level = Medium detail • Polygons of buildings • Landuses • Internal separations in buildings • Floors • Natural environment • Roads and rivers (infrastructure) • Small local anthropic modifications
  15. 15. FOSS4G 2017 – 14-19 August 2017, Boston Data digitization Medium zoom level = Medium detail • Polygons of buildings • Landuses • Internal separations in buildings • Floors • Natural environment • Roads and rivers (infrastructure) • Small local anthropic modificationstype wall hypothetical yes type drain hypothetical no
  16. 16. FOSS4G 2017 – 14-19 August 2017, Boston Data digitization Medium zoom level = High detail • Polygons of buildings • Landuses • Internal separations in buildings • Floors • Natural environment • Roads and rivers (infrastructure) • Small local anthropic modifications
  17. 17. FOSS4G 2017 – 14-19 August 2017, Boston Data digitization High zoom level = High detail • Polygons of buildings • Internal separations in buildings • Floors • Roads and rivers (infrastructure) • Small local anthropic modifications • Components of walls, monuments, roads, infrastructures
  18. 18. FOSS4G 2017 – 14-19 August 2017, Boston Data digitization The fourth dimension type research:time valid:start -525 valid:end -475 source ardb.info/research/Govi201 0-42eeaf884 type research:time valid:start -474 valid:end -450 source ardb.info/research/Govi201 0-42eeaf884 type research:time valid:start -449 valid:end -400 source ardb.info/research/Govi201 0-42eeaf884
  19. 19. FOSS4G 2017 – 14-19 August 2017, Boston Research Ontology • The research is the tip of the iceberg • Each research is a collection set of interpretations • Each interpretation is a collection of physical elements and a set of shared attributes • Each attribute defines a specific way of looking at the data • The definition of Research Ontology implies • Source quality definition • Open Access enabling
  20. 20. FOSS4G 2017 – 14-19 August 2017, Boston The source problem: Source Reliability
  21. 21. FOSS4G 2017 – 14-19 August 2017, Boston Source Reliability 1 - Direct •a Oral •b Mnemonic 2 – Survey 3 – Archival 4 – Bibliographical
  22. 22. FOSS4G 2017 – 14-19 August 2017, Boston Source Reliability 1 - Direct •a Oral •b Mnemonic 2 – Survey •a Direct drawing •b Instrumental mapping 3 – Archival 4 – Bibliographical
  23. 23. FOSS4G 2017 – 14-19 August 2017, Boston Source Reliability 1 - Direct •a Oral •b Mnemonic 2 – Survey •a Direct drawing •b Instrumental mapping 3 – Archival •a Catalogue •b Digital archive 4 – Bibliographical
  24. 24. FOSS4G 2017 – 14-19 August 2017, Boston Source Reliability 1 - Direct •a Oral •b Mnemonic 2 – Survey •a Direct drawing •b Instrumental mapping 3 – Archival •a Catalogue •b Digital archive 4 – Bibliographical •a Educational •b Academic
  25. 25. FOSS4G 2017 – 14-19 August 2017, Boston Source Reliability 1 - Direct •a Oral •b Mnemonic 2 – Survey •a Direct drawing •b Instrumental mapping 3 – Archival •a Catalogue •b Digital archive 4 – Bibliographical •a Educational •b Academic
  26. 26. FOSS4G 2017 – 14-19 August 2017, Boston The OHM Technology
  27. 27. FOSS4G 2017 – 14-19 August 2017, Boston The Platform • Based on the OpenStreetMap technological stack • Rails + PostGIS (+ LeafletJS) • The OSM tools • Osmosis • JOSM • ID Editor * • Mapnik * • Overpass API
  28. 28. FOSS4G 2017 – 14-19 August 2017, Boston Our additions to the stack • Tiler • * ID Editor customization • * Mapnik customization • TimeTravelToolbar • ARDb.info (Archaeological Research Database) • A point of view on the research ontology • ASDb project
  29. 29. FOSS4G 2017 – 14-19 August 2017, Boston Our additions to the stack - Tiler • Tiler enables easy digitization of paper maps • It exposes the characteristics of a specific map (zoom levels, resolution) https://github.com/openhistorymap/tyler
  30. 30. FOSS4G 2017 – 14-19 August 2017, Boston Our additions to the stack - T3 TimeTravelToolbar • Integrates with LeafletJS • Already Angular2 ready • Adds time-based features to the classic Tile Server URLs by adding a time suffix to the filename. • /{z}/{y}/{-x}.png tile url ⇒ /{z}/{y}/{-x}-{t}.png
  31. 31. FOSS4G 2017 – 14-19 August 2017, Boston Our additions to the stack - ARDb • Another point of view on the OHM Research Ontology • create an entrypoint and URI manager for the researches and • track the research ids source of the operations in OHM • Enables a better interpretation of research information • Context • History • Relationships between research teams
  32. 32. FOSS4G 2017 – 14-19 August 2017, Boston What else to say...
  33. 33. FOSS4G 2017 – 14-19 August 2017, Boston What else to say... You are all invited to join the OHM EMPIRE Community! PAST
  34. 34. FOSS4G 2017 – 14-19 August 2017, Boston Thank you! Silvia Bernardoni - silvia.bernardoni@openhistorymap.org Raffaele Trojanis - r.trojanis@openhistorymap.org Marco Montanari - marco.montanari@openhistorymap.org

