ITWikiCon 2020 - OpenHistoryMap

OpenHistoryMap itWikiCon 2020 2020-10-25
OpenHistoryMap – L’associazione Obiettivo: la creazione di strumenti per l’educazione della storia basati su Web-GIS adatt...
Introduzione
Introduzione • Rappresentazione della storia • Problema di dettaglio • Problema di analisi • Problema di vicinato • Proble...
Due ordini di problemi
Un tempo qui era tutta campagna…
1588, Braun and Hogenberg, Civitates Orbis Terrarum, map IV-49
Stato dell’arte
Wikipedia • Scansioni • Mappe tematiche • Mappe politiche • Proiezioni strane • Disegni personalizzati • Non uniformi • No...
Wikidata ID Wikidata • Dati puntuali • Tragicamente marginali • Rappresentazioni molto varie • Non sempre coerenti
Accademia Precisione dei dati Ampiezza dei Territori analizzati Ampiezza del Periodo analizzato
1588, Braun and Hogenberg, Civitates Orbis Terrarum, map IV-49
1835, Catasto Gregoriano, Vaticano
Architettura informativa
Oggetti OHM • Ogni oggetto • Categoria • Nome • Rif. Wikidata • Data di inizio validità • Data di fine validità • Fonte (e...
Affidabilità dei dati • Reliability • Fonte primaria • Scavo • Indagine sul campo • Fonte secondaria • Fonte storica affid...
Affidabilità dei dati • Reliability • Fonte primaria • Scavo • Indagine sul campo • Fonte secondaria • Fonte storica affid...
Precisione dei dati
Architettura software
Piattaforma totalmente open source • Codice su GitHub - https://github.com/openhistorymap • Python, TypeScript • Immagini ...
PostGIS Map.openhistorymap.org Importer & Bot Tileserver Reconciler digitizer.openhistorymap.org cleanup.openhistorymap.or...
DB Il database contiene le informazioni cartografiche tenendo in considerazione tutti i livelli di dettaglio della geometr...
Il Risultato
Momenti caldi della WWII Dati: Progetto THOR
Navi inglesi, spagnole e olandesi delle compagnie di commercio – 1700-1800 – Dati CLIWOC15
Il viaggo della Endeavor, di James Cook– Dati CLIWOC15
https://map.openhistorymap.org
https://map.openhistorymap.org Siate clementi, è un solo server, pagato dal presidente al team di sviluppatori…
Sviluppi futuri
Integrazione Wikipedia • Embed della mappa al momento storico e alle coordinate corrette • Eventuali riferimenti di relazi...
Serie Temporali • Riferimento: Wikidata ID • Riconciliazione • Fonti: • Madison Project • Global Price Income History • St...
Historillary (Historical Mapillary) • La fotografia moderna nasce nel 1800 • Prima abbiamo vedute, chine, schizzi • L’idea...
3DModelCommons • FOSS4G2018 «Given the bounding box, the POIs are loaded (like in most GIS applications) and the models ar...
Grazie! Grazie soprattutto ai miei archeologi preferiti: Silvia Bernardoni, Lucia Marsicano, Raffaele Trojanis
ITWikiCon 2020 - OpenHistoryMap

  1. 1. OpenHistoryMap itWikiCon 2020 2020-10-25
  2. 2. OpenHistoryMap – L’associazione Obiettivo: la creazione di strumenti per l’educazione della storia basati su Web-GIS adatti al mondo digitale moderno Obiettivi secondari: Costruire una serie di strumenti per facilitare il lavoro a chi produce questi dati (ricercatori, archeologi, storici)
  3. 3. Introduzione
  4. 4. Introduzione • Rappresentazione della storia • Problema di dettaglio • Problema di analisi • Problema di vicinato • Problema di struttura • Problema tecnologico • Analisi diacronica della storia inventata da Thomas Jefferson per l’analisi della storia dei nativi americani
  5. 5. Due ordini di problemi
  6. 6. Un tempo qui era tutta campagna…
  7. 7. 1588, Braun and Hogenberg, Civitates Orbis Terrarum, map IV-49
  8. 8. Stato dell’arte
  9. 9. Wikipedia • Scansioni • Mappe tematiche • Mappe politiche • Proiezioni strane • Disegni personalizzati • Non uniformi • Non traducibili (spesso) William Robert Shepherd - Fonte: This image is a copy or a derivative work of british_isles_802.jpg, from the map collection of the Perry–Castañeda Library (PCL) of the University of Texas at Austin. This tag does not indicate the copyright status of the attached work. A normal copyright tag is still required. See Commons:Licensing for more information. Originale: Shepherd, William R. (1926) Historical Atlas, Category:New York: Henry Holt and Company
  10. 10. Wikidata ID Wikidata • Dati puntuali • Tragicamente marginali • Rappresentazioni molto varie • Non sempre coerenti
  11. 11. Accademia Precisione dei dati Ampiezza dei Territori analizzati Ampiezza del Periodo analizzato
  12. 12. 1588, Braun and Hogenberg, Civitates Orbis Terrarum, map IV-49
  13. 13. 1835, Catasto Gregoriano, Vaticano
  14. 14. Architettura informativa
  15. 15. Oggetti OHM • Ogni oggetto • Categoria • Nome • Rif. Wikidata • Data di inizio validità • Data di fine validità • Fonte (eventuale progetto di riferimento o link) • Altri tag specifici • Geometria/e Gli oggetti mappati sono di qualsiasi tipo, sia fisici e reali (come su OSM) che concettuali (battaglia, truppa, legione, nave con equipaggio) in modo da sapere il contesto spaziale e storico di eventi e decisioni
  16. 16. Affidabilità dei dati • Reliability • Fonte primaria • Scavo • Indagine sul campo • Fonte secondaria • Fonte storica affidabile • Ricerca scientifica compilativa • Fonte terza • Tradizione orale • Fonte storica poco affidabile Fonti diverse possono dare per lo stesso oggetto informazioni diverse, a volte anche molto diverse
  17. 17. Affidabilità dei dati • Reliability • Fonte primaria • Scavo • Indagine sul campo • Fonte secondaria • Fonte storica affidabile • Ricerca scientifica compilativa • Fonte terza • Tradizione orale • Fonte storica poco affidabile Utilizzabile per il mondo educativo non accademico Utilizzabile per il mondo educativo accademico e per analisi della bibliografia di un territorio o di un periodo storico
  18. 18. Precisione dei dati
  19. 19. Architettura software
  20. 20. Piattaforma totalmente open source • Codice su GitHub - https://github.com/openhistorymap • Python, TypeScript • Immagini su DockerHub - https://hub.docker.com/orgs/openhistorymap • Installabile da docker-compose su infrastruttura docker-swarm • Codice sotto licenza BSD (libero riuso anche commerciale) • Dati licenza CC-0 (che in realtà per dare valore alle informazioni sono comunque CC-BY-0 *
  21. 21. PostGIS Map.openhistorymap.org Importer & Bot Tileserver Reconciler digitizer.openhistorymap.org cleanup.openhistorymap.org TaxonomyDigitizer Docker Coordinator Vectorizer Merger Referencer
  22. 22. DB Il database contiene le informazioni cartografiche tenendo in considerazione tutti i livelli di dettaglio della geometria: Per livelli di zoom bassi andremo a prendere un poligono poco preciso, mentre per livelli più alti andremo a prendere dati più dettagliati. In funzione di layer, densità di informazioni (ohm_to) e di tipo di geometria e livello di zoom viene inoltre costruita automaticamente una configurazione di partizionamento di postgres. id ohm_from ohm_to layer Properties Author hash Item Hash minzoom zoom Geom Geom_type geometries
  23. 23. Il Risultato
  24. 24. Momenti caldi della WWII Dati: Progetto THOR
  25. 25. Navi inglesi, spagnole e olandesi delle compagnie di commercio – 1700-1800 – Dati CLIWOC15
  26. 26. Il viaggo della Endeavor, di James Cook– Dati CLIWOC15
  27. 27. https://map.openhistorymap.org
  28. 28. https://map.openhistorymap.org Siate clementi, è un solo server, pagato dal presidente al team di sviluppatori…
  29. 29. Sviluppi futuri
  30. 30. Integrazione Wikipedia • Embed della mappa al momento storico e alle coordinate corrette • Eventuali riferimenti di relazioni specifiche da mostrare
  31. 31. Serie Temporali • Riferimento: Wikidata ID • Riconciliazione • Fonti: • Madison Project • Global Price Income History • Strumenti di integrazione • Plugin R per la lettura di dati filtrati
  32. 32. Historillary (Historical Mapillary) • La fotografia moderna nasce nel 1800 • Prima abbiamo vedute, chine, schizzi • L’idea è mappare qualsiasi contenuto, tenendo conto anche dell’affidabilità della fonte, nel tempo e nello spazio
  33. 33. 3DModelCommons • FOSS4G2018 «Given the bounding box, the POIs are loaded (like in most GIS applications) and the models are loaded and positioned»
  34. 34. Grazie! Grazie soprattutto ai miei archeologi preferiti: Silvia Bernardoni, Lucia Marsicano, Raffaele Trojanis

