MELC_Aralin 3-Sistemang Pang-ekoomiya

Aralin 3 Sistemang Pang-Ekonomiya Inihanda ni: ARNEL O. RIVERA www.slideshare.net/sirarnelPHhistory
Panimula • Isang katotohanan na dapat nating tanggapin na walang hanggan ang kagustuhan at pangangailangan ng tao sa harap...
Tamang Paggamit ng Pinagkukunang Yaman • Ang walang hanggang pangangailangan at kagustuhan ng tao ang itinuturing na pinak...
Sagutan ang Learning Activity Sheet (LAS) No. 1 Pinagkunan: https://www.dreamstime.com/blank-check-mark-document-sheet-pap...
Kalakal Presyo • Pagkain sa tanghali • Bagong T-shirt • Pampagupit o pampaayos ng buhok • Notebook (isang piraso) Magkano ...
Ano ang ALOKASYON? • Ito ang pagtatakda ng dami ng pinagkukunang yaman para matugunan ang mga pangangailangan at kagustuha...
Budget • Ang halagang inilalaan upang tugunan ang isang pangangailangan o kagustuhan.
Sagutan ang Learning Activity Sheet (LAS) No. 3 Pinagkunan: https://www.dreamstime.com/blank-check-mark-document-sheet-pap...
Bago natin ipagpatuloy ang pagtalakay, panoorin mo muna ang video sa Youtube tungkol sa Alokasyon gamit ang link na https:...
APAT NA KATANUNGANG PANG-EKONOMIYA • Kailangang isaalang-alang ang paggamit at paglinang ng lahat ng pinagkukunang-yaman u...
APAT NA KATANUNGANG PANG-EKONOMIYA • Ang mapanagutang paggamit (responsible use) ang titiyak na may magagamit pang pinagku...
Ano-anong mga kalakal at serbisyo ang dapat likhain? Paano lilikhain ang mga kalakal at serbiyong ito? Para kanino ang mga...
1. Ano-anong mga kalakal at serbisyo ang dapat likhain? • Kabilang dito ang pagpili ng mga bagay na dapat likhain at kung ...
2. Paano lilikhain ang mga kalakal at serbisyong ito? • Kung paano isasakatuparan ang pagbuo ng produkto at serbisyo ay na...
3. Para kanino ang mga lilikhaing kalakal at serbisyo? • Kabilang dito kung sino-sino ang makikinabang sa mga malilikhang ...
4. Gaano karami ang gagawing produkto at serbisyo? • Kailangang malaman ang laki ng pangangailangan ng ekonomiya upang mak...
Sagutan ang Learning Activity Sheet (LAS) No. 2 Pinagkunan: https://www.dreamstime.com/blank-check-mark-document-sheet-pap...
Para mas lalo mong maintindihan ang tungkol sa Apat na Katanungang Pang-ekonomiya, panuorin ang video sa Youtube gamit ang...
Ano ang SISTEMANG PANG- EKONOMIYA? • Ito ang institusyonal na kaayusan upang maisaayos ang paraan ng produksiyon, pagmamay...
Ano ang SISTEMANG PANG- EKONOMIYA? • Ito ang paraan ng pagsasaayos ng iba’t ibang yunit upang makatugon sa suliraning pang...
Uri ng Sistemang Pang-ekonomiya
Traditional Economy • Ito ay nakabatay sa tradisyon, kultura at paniniwala ng lipunan. • Umiikot lamang sa pangunahing pan...
Market Economy • Ang produksyon ng mga kalakal at serbisyo ay nagaganap sa malayang pamilihan. • Hindi nakikialam ang pama...
Command Economy • Ang ekonomiya ay nasa kontrol at regulasyon ng pamahalaan. • Ang pamahalaan ay may ganap na kapangyariha...
Mixed Economy • Pinaghalong sistema ng Market at Command economy. • Hinahayaan ang malayang pagkilos ng pamilihan subalit ...
Pagbubuod: Sistemang pang-ekonomiya Nagpapasya Paraan ng Pagpapasya Traditional Economy Lipunan Nakabatay sa tradisyon, ku...
Sagutan ang Learning Activity Sheet (LAS) No. 4 Pinagkunan: https://www.dreamstime.com/blank-check-mark-document-sheet-pap...
Para mas lalo mong maintindihan ang tungkol sa Apat na Sistemang Pang-ekonomiya, panuorin ang video sa Youtube gamit ang l...
Para sa karagdagang kaalaman tungkol sa mga Sistemang Pang- ekonomiya, panuorin ang mga video sa Youtube gamit ang mga sum...
Sagutan ang Learning Activity Sheet (LAS) No. 5 Pinagkunan: https://www.dreamstime.com/blank-check-mark-document-sheet-pap...
Isaisip: • Ang alokasyon ay mekanismo ng pamamahagi ng pinagkukunang-yaman, produkto at serbisyo. • Ang sistemang pang-eko...
Isaisip: • Mahalaga ang alokasyon at sistemang pang-ekonomiya upang makamit ng tao ang pinakamataas na antas ng kasiyahan ...
Sagutan ang Learning Activity Sheet (LAS) No. 6 Pinagkunan: https://www.dreamstime.com/blank-check-mark-document-sheet-pap...
• Para sa iyo, ano ang angkop na sistemang pang-ekonomiya sa Pilipinas? Bakit? PAGPAPAHALAGA TAKDA: Isulat ang sagot sa ½ ...
References: • Balitao B.R. et. al. (2015), EKONOMIKS 10 Araling Panlipunan – Modyul para sa Mag-aaral Unang Edisyon, Depar...
References: • Activity Sheets Secondary Quarter 1, Vibal Publishing (2020) retrieved March 20, 2020 from https://www.vibal...
  1. 1. Aralin 3 Sistemang Pang-Ekonomiya Inihanda ni: ARNEL O. RIVERA www.slideshare.net/sirarnelPHhistory
  2. 2. Panimula • Isang katotohanan na dapat nating tanggapin na walang hanggan ang kagustuhan at pangangailangan ng tao sa harap ng kakapusan ng pinagkukunang yaman. • Kailangang isaalang-alang natin ang paggamit ng lahat ng pinagkukunang-yaman upang makamit ng tao ang pinakamataas na antas ng kasiyahan at kapakinabangan mula rito.
  3. 3. Tamang Paggamit ng Pinagkukunang Yaman • Ang walang hanggang pangangailangan at kagustuhan ng tao ang itinuturing na pinakaugat ng suliranin sa kakapusan. Kaya nararapat na maging matalino sa pagpapasya. • Bagaman hindi matutugunan ng limitadong pinagkukunang-yaman ang lahat ng pangangailangan at kagustuhan ng tao, dapat pa ring tiyakin mahusay at nasa tamang pamamaraan ang paggamit nito.
  4. 4. Sagutan ang Learning Activity Sheet (LAS) No. 1 Pinagkunan: https://www.dreamstime.com/blank-check-mark-document-sheet-paper-text-voting-ballot-form-list-icon-vector- illustration-image168649049#_
  5. 5. Kalakal Presyo • Pagkain sa tanghali • Bagong T-shirt • Pampagupit o pampaayos ng buhok • Notebook (isang piraso) Magkano ang nakahanda mong gastusin para sa mga sumusunod na pangangailangan? Lagyan ng presyo ang talaan sa ibaba. Ano ang iyong naging batayan sa pagtatakda ng halaga? Bakit?
  6. 6. Ano ang ALOKASYON? • Ito ang pagtatakda ng dami ng pinagkukunang yaman para matugunan ang mga pangangailangan at kagustuhan ng tao. • Ang mekanismo ng pamamahagi ng pinagkukunang-yaman, produkto, at serbisyo. • Ito ang pamamaraan ng pagtugon ng tao ukol sa suliranin ng kakapusan ng mga pinagkukunang yaman. Pinagkunan: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OImgNU3Eq48&t=137s
  7. 7. Budget • Ang halagang inilalaan upang tugunan ang isang pangangailangan o kagustuhan.
  8. 8. Sagutan ang Learning Activity Sheet (LAS) No. 3 Pinagkunan: https://www.dreamstime.com/blank-check-mark-document-sheet-paper-text-voting-ballot-form-list-icon-vector- illustration-image168649049#_
  9. 9. Bago natin ipagpatuloy ang pagtalakay, panoorin mo muna ang video sa Youtube tungkol sa Alokasyon gamit ang link na https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OImgNU3Eq48&t=137s
  10. 10. APAT NA KATANUNGANG PANG-EKONOMIYA • Kailangang isaalang-alang ang paggamit at paglinang ng lahat ng pinagkukunang-yaman upang makamit ng tao ang pinakamataas na antas ng kasiyahan at kapakinabangan mula rito. • Nararapat itong bigyang-pansin dahil sa katotohanang may kakapusan ang mga pinagkukunang-yaman.
  11. 11. APAT NA KATANUNGANG PANG-EKONOMIYA • Ang mapanagutang paggamit (responsible use) ang titiyak na may magagamit pang pinagkukunang-yaman ang susunod na henerasyon. • Upang matiyak na maayos (efficient) ang alokasyon ng mga pinagkukunang-yaman, kailangang tumugon ang bawat lipunan sa Apat na Katanungang Pang-ekonomiya.
  12. 12. Ano-anong mga kalakal at serbisyo ang dapat likhain? Paano lilikhain ang mga kalakal at serbiyong ito? Para kanino ang mga lilikhaing kalakal at serbisyo? Gaano karami ang gagawing produkto at serbisyo? APAT NA KATANUNGANG PANG-EKONOMIYA
  13. 13. 1. Ano-anong mga kalakal at serbisyo ang dapat likhain? • Kabilang dito ang pagpili ng mga bagay na dapat likhain at kung ano-ano ang maaring gawing alternatibo para dito. • Hindi makagagawa ang lipunan ng produktong kailangan ng tao ayon sa dami at uri na gusto ng lahat. Bahagi ito ng suliranin ng kakapusan. • Ang desisyon kung anong produkto at serbisyo ang gagawin ay nakasalalay sa pangangailangan ng tao.
  14. 14. 2. Paano lilikhain ang mga kalakal at serbisyong ito? • Kung paano isasakatuparan ang pagbuo ng produkto at serbisyo ay nakasalalay kung anong input ang gagamitin. • Marami ring mga paraan na maaaring gamitin kung papaano isasakatuparan ang produksiyon. Maaaring gumamit ng teknolohiya o tradisyonal na paraan ng paggawa upang mabuo ang output. • Kabilang dito kung sino-sino ang lilikha ng mga kalakal at serbisyo at ang mga paraan, teknolohiya at presyo ng mga bagay na kailangan sa paglikha nito.
  15. 15. 3. Para kanino ang mga lilikhaing kalakal at serbisyo? • Kabilang dito kung sino-sino ang makikinabang sa mga malilikhang kalakal at serbisyo at kung paano maisasagawa ang maayos na distribusyon nito. • Ang makikinabang sa pagbuo ng produkto o serbisyo ang nagsisilbing motibasyon sa pagpapatuloy ng produksiyon. • Ang makikinabang sa produkto o serbisyo ay kung sino ang nangangailangan at may kakayahang makamit ito.
  16. 16. 4. Gaano karami ang gagawing produkto at serbisyo? • Kailangang malaman ang laki ng pangangailangan ng ekonomiya upang makapagdesisyon kung gaano karami ang gagawing produkto at serbisyo. • Ang potensiyal na makabuo ng produkto at serbisyo ay nakabatay sa gagamiting input.
  17. 17. Sagutan ang Learning Activity Sheet (LAS) No. 2 Pinagkunan: https://www.dreamstime.com/blank-check-mark-document-sheet-paper-text-voting-ballot-form-list-icon-vector- illustration-image168649049#_
  18. 18. Para mas lalo mong maintindihan ang tungkol sa Apat na Katanungang Pang-ekonomiya, panuorin ang video sa Youtube gamit ang link na https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pw93ILA-1i4 Pinagkunan: https://www.dreamstime.com/illustration/youtube-frame.html
  19. 19. Ano ang SISTEMANG PANG- EKONOMIYA? • Ito ang institusyonal na kaayusan upang maisaayos ang paraan ng produksiyon, pagmamay-ari at paglinang ng pinagkukunang-yaman at pamamahala ng gawaing pang-ekonomiko ng isang lipunan. • Mithiin ng bawat sistemang pang-ekonomiya na makaagapay ang lipunan sa mga suliranin ng kakapusan at kung paano episyenteng magagamit ang mga pinagkukunang-yaman ng bansa.
  20. 20. Ano ang SISTEMANG PANG- EKONOMIYA? • Ito ang paraan ng pagsasaayos ng iba’t ibang yunit upang makatugon sa suliraning pangkabuhayan ng isang lipunan. • Layunin nito na mapigilan ang labis-labis na paglikha ng mga kalakal at serbisyo at maiwasan ang kakulangan ng mga ito. • Ang pagkakaiba ng sistemang pang- ekonomiya ay nakabatay sa kung sino-sino ang gumagawa ng pagpapasya at sa pamamaraan ng pagpapasyang ginagawa.
  21. 21. Uri ng Sistemang Pang-ekonomiya
  22. 22. Traditional Economy • Ito ay nakabatay sa tradisyon, kultura at paniniwala ng lipunan. • Umiikot lamang sa pangunahing pangangailangan ng tao tulad ng damit, pagkain at tirahan. • Ang suliranin kung paano lilikha ng produkto ay simple lamang na tinutugunan dahil ang paraan ng produksiyon ay batay sa sinaunang pamamaraan na itinuro ng matatanda sa pangkat. Pinagkunan: https://www.pinterest.ph/pin/85005511696047921/
  23. 23. Market Economy • Ang produksyon ng mga kalakal at serbisyo ay nagaganap sa malayang pamilihan. • Hindi nakikialam ang pamahalaan sa pagpapatakbo sa ekonomiya. • Ang bawat kalahok (mamimili at nagtitinda) ay kumikilos alinsunod sa kanyang pansariling interest kung ito ay naayon sa batas. • Pinapayagan ang pribadong pagmamay-ari. • Hango sa prinsipyo ng Kapitalismo (Capitalism) ni Adam Smith. Pinagkunan: https://www.adamsmithworks.org/life_times/adam- smith-scientist-and-evolutionist-modelling-other- regarding-behavior-without-social-preferences
  24. 24. Command Economy • Ang ekonomiya ay nasa kontrol at regulasyon ng pamahalaan. • Ang pamahalaan ay may ganap na kapangyarihan na gamitin ng husto ang lupa, paggawa at kapital upang makamit ang mga layuning pang- ekonomiya. • Nagtataguyod sa sama-samang pagmamay-ari o pamamahala sa paggawa at pamamahagi ng mga kagamitan. • Ang lipunan ay kilala sa pagkakaroon ng pantay-pantay na pagkakataon sa lahat ng indibidwal na may patas na pamamaraan ng pasahod. • Hango sa prinsipyo ng Sosyalismo (Socialism) ni Karl Marx. Pinagkunan: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Karl_Marx_001.jpg
  25. 25. Mixed Economy • Pinaghalong sistema ng Market at Command economy. • Hinahayaan ang malayang pagkilos ng pamilihan subalit maaring manghimasok ang pamahalaan sa presyo at kaligtasan ng mamimili. • May aktibong pakikialam ang pamahalaan sa ekonomiya sa pamamagitan ng patakarang piskal (fiscal policy) at patakaran ng pananalapi (monetary policy). • Hango sa prinsipyo ng Macroeconomics ni John Maynard Keynes. Pinagkunan: https://geniusrevive.com/en/john-maynard-keynes- the-father-of-modern-macroeconomics/
  26. 26. Pagbubuod: Sistemang pang-ekonomiya Nagpapasya Paraan ng Pagpapasya Traditional Economy Lipunan Nakabatay sa tradisyon, kultura at paniniwala Market Economy Pamilihan (Nagtitinda at Mamimili) Alinsunod sa kanyang pansariling interest Command Economy Pamahalaan Ang pamahalaan ay may ganap na kapangyarihan upang makamit ang mga layuning pang-ekonomiya Mixed Economy Pamilihan at Pamahalaan Hinahayaan ang pamilihan subalit maaring manghimasok ang pamahalaan
  27. 27. Sagutan ang Learning Activity Sheet (LAS) No. 4 Pinagkunan: https://www.dreamstime.com/blank-check-mark-document-sheet-paper-text-voting-ballot-form-list-icon-vector- illustration-image168649049#_
  28. 28. Para mas lalo mong maintindihan ang tungkol sa Apat na Sistemang Pang-ekonomiya, panuorin ang video sa Youtube gamit ang link na https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=anmBQZQwV7 M&t=85s Pinagkunan: https://www.dreamstime.com/illustration/youtube-frame.html
  29. 29. Para sa karagdagang kaalaman tungkol sa mga Sistemang Pang- ekonomiya, panuorin ang mga video sa Youtube gamit ang mga sumusunod na link: • Traditional Economy – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IQwU7NKf02g • Market Economy – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DKVEOefidjQ • Command Economy – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lIHfNDNRQKs • Mixed Economy - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9EseSEgLsvU
  30. 30. Sagutan ang Learning Activity Sheet (LAS) No. 5 Pinagkunan: https://www.dreamstime.com/blank-check-mark-document-sheet-paper-text-voting-ballot-form-list-icon-vector- illustration-image168649049#_
  31. 31. Isaisip: • Ang alokasyon ay mekanismo ng pamamahagi ng pinagkukunang-yaman, produkto at serbisyo. • Ang sistemang pang-ekonomiya ay isang paraan upang maayos na maipamahagi at magamit ang lahat ng pinagkukunang-yaman ng bansa. Ito ay paraan upang ang lipunan ay makaagapay sa suliraning dulot ng kakapusan.
  32. 32. Isaisip: • Mahalaga ang alokasyon at sistemang pang-ekonomiya upang makamit ng tao ang pinakamataas na antas ng kasiyahan at kapakinabangan mula sa mga pinagkukunang-yaman. Nararapat itong bigyan-pansin dahil sa kakapusan.
  33. 33. Sagutan ang Learning Activity Sheet (LAS) No. 6 Pinagkunan: https://www.dreamstime.com/blank-check-mark-document-sheet-paper-text-voting-ballot-form-list-icon-vector- illustration-image168649049#_
  34. 34. • Para sa iyo, ano ang angkop na sistemang pang-ekonomiya sa Pilipinas? Bakit? PAGPAPAHALAGA TAKDA: Isulat ang sagot sa ½ crosswise na papel. COPYAND ANSWER. Isulat ang pangalan, lagda at Valid ID number ng magulang o guardian.
  35. 35. References: • Balitao B.R. et. al. (2015), EKONOMIKS 10 Araling Panlipunan – Modyul para sa Mag-aaral Unang Edisyon, Department of Education • Chua J.L. (2001), Panahon, Kasaysayan at Lipunan (Ekonomiks) Ikalawang Edisyon, DIWA Publishing House • De Leon, Z.M. et. al. (2004), Ekonomiks Pagsulong at Pag- unlad, Vibal Publishing House • Mateo, G.C. et. al.(2012), Ekonomiks Mga Konsepto at Aplikasyon, Vibal Publishing House • Nolasco, L.I. et. al. (2004), Ekonomiks: Mga Konsepto, Applikasyon at Isyu, Vibal Publishing House • Rivera A. O. (2020) Araling Panlipunan Unang Markahan- Modyul 3: Sistemang Pang-ekonomiya, (Unpublished) DepEd Division of Bacoor City
  36. 36. References: • Activity Sheets Secondary Quarter 1, Vibal Publishing (2020) retrieved March 20, 2020 from https://www.vibalgroup.com/learnathome/wp- content/uploads/2020/05/Activity_Sheets_Secondary_Tabbed.p df • Eko and Miya characters used with permission from the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) retrieved March 20, 2020 from http://2040.neda.gov.ph/eko-and-miya- series • ERNESTO TABIOS (2020), Apat na Pangunahing Katanungang Pang-Ekonomiya, retrieved June 18, 2020 from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pw93ILA-1i4 • Ser Ian’s Class (2019), MELC-Based Week 1 Ekonomiks: kahulugan at mga katanungan nito (Araling Panlipunan 9), retrieved June 18, 2020 from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OImgNU3Eq48&t=137s

