Long range infrared videos such as the Defense Systems Information Analysis Center (DSIAC) videos usually

do not have high resolution. In recent years, there are significant advancement in video super-resolution

algorithms. Here, we summarize our study on the use of super-resolution videos for target detection and

classification. We observed that super-resolution videos can significantly improve the detection and

classification performance. For example, for 3000 m range videos, we were able to improve the average

precision of target detection from 11% (without super-resolution) to 44% (with 4x super-resolution) and the

overall accuracy of target classification from 10% (without super-resolution) to 44% (with 2x superresolution).

