Long range infrared videos such as the Defense Systems Information Analysis Center (DSIAC) videos usually
do not have high resolution. In recent years, there are significant advancement in video super-resolution
algorithms. Here, we summarize our study on the use of super-resolution videos for target detection and
classification. We observed that super-resolution videos can significantly improve the detection and
classification performance. For example, for 3000 m range videos, we were able to improve the average
precision of target detection from 11% (without super-resolution) to 44% (with 4x super-resolution) and the
overall accuracy of target classification from 10% (without super-resolution) to 44% (with 2x superresolution).
