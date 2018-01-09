Industrial procesing of eggs

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
INDUSTRIAL PROCESSING OF EGGS Mrs.R.Sinthiya Assistant Professor Department of Food Processing and Preservation Technology...
•Egg is a biological structure intended by nature for the production of a chick. •Consists of three main parts yolk, album...
SHELL:  It forms the protective covering of inner contents of the egg along with the two membranes. SHELLMEMBRANES:  Wit...
EGG WHITE:  three layers –two areas of thin white encompassing one area of thick white. EGG YOLK:  The yolk is enclosed ...
 Unique combination of nutrients for persons of all ages.  Rich in protein,low in caloric value-to curb obesity and othe...
FEEDING EGG PRODUCTION COLLECTION STORAGE
 Young birds are fed a high protein diet(20%)during the first few weeks of life.  During the laying phase lysine,methion...
 Producers begin to photostimulate and manipulate the diet around 18 weeks of age in order to support egg production.  W...
 There are two primary methods of egg collection  inline facilities  off line facilities.  Hens lay eggs on to an angl...
OFF LINE FACILITY:  Nearly identical to inline facility.  Excepting that the eggs are transported out of the house direc...
INLINE FACILITY:  Eggs move directly from thelayer house to the egg processing facility.  12-14 hours postlay they are w...
 It is preferable to place the eggs in filler flat trays which can be stacked on openracks.  Refrigerated holding rooms....
COLLECTION HANDLING,WASHING GRADING,CANDLING EGG BREAKERS EGG PRODUCTS QUALITY CONTROL TESTS PASTEURIZATION PRESERVATION O...
 Belt conveyors are used for collecting and conveying theeggs.  Frequent collection of eggs is an important factor for m...
 Important step to maintain its quality.  To minimize the problem of damage.  Use of clean and cool containers while ha...
 The skids are brought in to the production room and the individual flats are put on the conveyor.  Individual eggs are ...
 They are rotated as brushes and water jets move carefully across the eggs.  A fan then dries the egg.  The cleaned egg...
 A penetrating light is shined on the eggs inorder to grade them.  Older egg has thinner albumin.  Yolk casts a sharp s...
 A sold for household use or at retailmarkets.  B used mostly for bakery operations.  C sent to egg breakers which brea...
 The grading process actually includes the weighing of the eggs as well. Extra large-64 g Large -56g Medium -49g Small -4...
 Once graded eggs can be diverted to the breaking or pasteurising plant for furthur processing.  Only graded eggs are us...
EXTERNAL FACTORS:  shape,  texture,  soundness,  shellcleanliness,colour. INTERNAL QUALITY: Condition of yolk,albumen,...
SHAPE,TEXTURE:  A normal egg is oval in shape with one end large and the other end narrower.  Shape index=width/length *...
SOUNDNESS OF SHELL:  A sound egg is one whose shell is intact and unbroken.  An unsound egg may be checked leaking or sm...
 CLEAN:shell free from foreign material.  SLIGHTLY STAINED:shell free from adhering dirt but shows presence of slight st...
 Nothing to do with its quality.  It is not one of the quality parameters. INTERIOR QUALITY OF EGG  Candling process gi...
 Preservation of egg shell depends mainly on the gentle handling , proper filling of egg baskets, using right type of pac...
 Liquid egg products have become a suitable outlet for distribution of surplus eggs in the commercial channel.  Since li...
The various preservation methods are  Pasteurisation  Freezing  Cold storage  Drying
 The temperature recommended for pasteurisation of egg white is 56 to 57 degree celcius with preheating for a minute at 4...
 The pasteurization processes in use are LACTIC ACID –ALUMINIUM SULPHATE PROCESS:  60 to 62 degree celcius for 3 to 4 mi...
FREEZING:  Frozen egg yolks have become viscous and gummy on thawing unless they are mixed with sugar or salt syrup befor...
 Eggs are usually stored at -15 to 0 degree celcius which is above their freezing point.  They remain in desirable condi...
 Satisfactory method for preserving the eggs either whole or as separated yolks or whites.  Spray dried egg white have l...
 When native egg white powder is heated to high temperatures for a substantial length of time it leads to darkening due t...
 SPONTANEOUS MICROBIAL FERMENTATION: Evolution of carbondioxide halts at 6th or 7th of fermentation.  CONTROLLED BACTERI...
MICRO BIOLOGICAL ANALYSIS: It is done based on the counts of  Yeasts  Salmonella  Coliforms  Staphylococcus  Streptoc...
SENSORY ANALYSIS:  Flavor  Palatibility standardization is done as per weight,shellquality, Interior quality of egg.
 The packing machine assembles the cartons based on the weight of individual eggs.  The heaviest eggs are found and pack...
 Packingmaterial varies but is generally either recycled cardboard or a colored polystyrene .  After packing the cartons...
REFRIGERATED LIQUID PRODUCTS WHOLE WHITE YOLKS FROZEN EGG PRODUCTS WHITES WHOLE YOLKS(SUGARED)
DRIED EGG PRODUCTS SPRAY DRIED EGGWHITE SOLIDS INSTANT EGG WHITE SOLIDS WHOLE EGG SOLIDS EGG YOLK SOLIDS
SPECIALITY PRODUCTS WHOLE HARD COOKED EGG SUBSTITUTE PRODUCTS SCRAMBLED EGG MIXES
AIR IS HEATED IN AIR HEATER DRYING CHAMBER THROUGH AIRDISPENSOR EGG PULP IS FED CENTRIFUGAL ATOMIZER EXHAUST AIR IS REMOVE...
 EGG ALBUMEN POWDERS: Exhibit very good whipping properties. Used in bakery /pastry products.  WHOLE EGG POWDERS: Spray ...
Industrial procesing of eggs
Industrial procesing of eggs
Industrial procesing of eggs
Industrial procesing of eggs
Industrial procesing of eggs
Industrial procesing of eggs
Industrial procesing of eggs
Industrial procesing of eggs
Industrial procesing of eggs
Industrial procesing of eggs
Industrial procesing of eggs
Industrial procesing of eggs
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Industrial procesing of eggs

8 views

Published on

Processing of Egg

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Industrial procesing of eggs

  1. 1. INDUSTRIAL PROCESSING OF EGGS Mrs.R.Sinthiya Assistant Professor Department of Food Processing and Preservation Technology Faculty of Engineering Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science & Higher Education for Women University, Coimbatore
  2. 2. •Egg is a biological structure intended by nature for the production of a chick. •Consists of three main parts yolk, albumen,and shell. •To handle the problems of preservation and marketing of eggs a clear cut idea about the formation and structural details are necessary.
  3. 3. SHELL:  It forms the protective covering of inner contents of the egg along with the two membranes. SHELLMEMBRANES:  Within the shell are inner and outer membrane –porous and composed of fibres.
  4. 4. EGG WHITE:  three layers –two areas of thin white encompassing one area of thick white. EGG YOLK:  The yolk is enclosed in a sac called the vitelline membrane.  The chalazae appears as small twisted ropes of thickened white.
  5. 5.  Unique combination of nutrients for persons of all ages.  Rich in protein,low in caloric value-to curb obesity and other health problems.  Egg protein-high biological value .  Used as a standard for measuring the quality of other food protein.  Eggs are also known for their vitamin content.  Vitamins A,D,E are mainly concentrated in the yolk protein.  Eggs are also known for their fatty acids-saturated and unsaturated.
  6. 6. FEEDING EGG PRODUCTION COLLECTION STORAGE
  7. 7.  Young birds are fed a high protein diet(20%)during the first few weeks of life.  During the laying phase lysine,methionine,calcium and phosporous are precisely monitored to support egg production.  After the flock vacates the layer house the house is stripped of organic matter and sanitized before another
  8. 8.  Producers begin to photostimulate and manipulate the diet around 18 weeks of age in order to support egg production.  When the flock (group of hens)reaches 50% production producers commonly decide to molt the flock in order to achieve a higher level of egg production.
  9. 9.  There are two primary methods of egg collection  inline facilities  off line facilities.  Hens lay eggs on to an angled wirefloor which rolls the egg toward the front of the cage on to nylonbelt
  10. 10. OFF LINE FACILITY:  Nearly identical to inline facility.  Excepting that the eggs are transported out of the house directly in to an egg cooling room.
  11. 11. INLINE FACILITY:  Eggs move directly from thelayer house to the egg processing facility.  12-14 hours postlay they are washed,inspected, and graded for packaging.
  12. 12.  It is preferable to place the eggs in filler flat trays which can be stacked on openracks.  Refrigerated holding rooms.  At higher holding temperature “sweating” is decreased.  An increase in the relative humidity causes mustiness and offodours.
  13. 13. COLLECTION HANDLING,WASHING GRADING,CANDLING EGG BREAKERS EGG PRODUCTS QUALITY CONTROL TESTS PASTEURIZATION PRESERVATION OF SHELL EGGS FREEZING AND EGG LIQUID COLD STORAGE DRYING QUALITY CONTROL AND STANDARDISATION DESUGARING PACKAGING AND MARKETING
  14. 14.  Belt conveyors are used for collecting and conveying theeggs.  Frequent collection of eggs is an important factor for maintaining its quality.  The frequency of collection of eggs should be atleast three times a day.
  15. 15.  Important step to maintain its quality.  To minimize the problem of damage.  Use of clean and cool containers while handling is profitable.  Hand trucks or skids can be used to move material in quantity.
  16. 16.  The skids are brought in to the production room and the individual flats are put on the conveyor.  Individual eggs are grasped by small suction cups and placed on to another conveyor.  Now the eggs are moved by the conveyor in to the cleaner.
  17. 17.  They are rotated as brushes and water jets move carefully across the eggs.  A fan then dries the egg.  The cleaned eggs are graded in a candling booth which is a dark cubical room.
  18. 18.  A penetrating light is shined on the eggs inorder to grade them.  Older egg has thinner albumin.  Yolk casts a sharp shadow and immediately indicates an older egg.  The egg processor is able to grade the egg during candling.
  19. 19.  A sold for household use or at retailmarkets.  B used mostly for bakery operations.  C sent to egg breakers which break the shell and convert to other egg products.
  20. 20.  The grading process actually includes the weighing of the eggs as well. Extra large-64 g Large -56g Medium -49g Small -42g
  21. 21.  Once graded eggs can be diverted to the breaking or pasteurising plant for furthur processing.  Only graded eggs are used in the production of egg products.
  22. 22. EXTERNAL FACTORS:  shape,  texture,  soundness,  shellcleanliness,colour. INTERNAL QUALITY: Condition of yolk,albumen,air cell.
  23. 23. SHAPE,TEXTURE:  A normal egg is oval in shape with one end large and the other end narrower.  Shape index=width/length *100  Unusual shaped eggs have ridges,rough areas,thin spots.
  24. 24. SOUNDNESS OF SHELL:  A sound egg is one whose shell is intact and unbroken.  An unsound egg may be checked leaking or smashed.  Checked egg:It is defined as one having a crack in the shell but its shell membranes are intact and its content do not leak.
  25. 25.  CLEAN:shell free from foreign material.  SLIGHTLY STAINED:shell free from adhering dirt but shows presence of slight stains on the surface.  MODERATELY STAINED:moderate degree of stains.  DIRTY :has adhering dirt and stains covering more than ¼ th of the total surface area.
  26. 26.  Nothing to do with its quality.  It is not one of the quality parameters. INTERIOR QUALITY OF EGG  Candling process give an idea about the thick albumen condition.  The size and depth of the aircell increases with ageing.
  27. 27.  Preservation of egg shell depends mainly on the gentle handling , proper filling of egg baskets, using right type of packaging materials proper transport and stacking of cases.  Eggs for cold stores should not be washed they must be nest clean,sound in condition and of good interior quality.  Cold stores meant for eggs should not be used for storing any other products.
  28. 28.  Liquid egg products have become a suitable outlet for distribution of surplus eggs in the commercial channel.  Since liquid eggs act as an excellent media for the growth of the pathogens continuous inspection and regulations are necessary.  Freezing causes a drastic reduction in bacterial number.  Pasteurisation of eggliquid has become mandatory.
  29. 29. The various preservation methods are  Pasteurisation  Freezing  Cold storage  Drying
  30. 30.  The temperature recommended for pasteurisation of egg white is 56 to 57 degree celcius with preheating for a minute at 45 degree celcius followed by pasteurisation for 3 to 4 minutes.  Various substances may be added to stabilize liquid egg against heat denaturation.  Plate type HTST pasteurizers are used for pasteurization.  The use of 60 degree celcius for atleast 3 to5 mins leads to a small reduction in volume and functional properties.
  31. 31.  The pasteurization processes in use are LACTIC ACID –ALUMINIUM SULPHATE PROCESS:  60 to 62 degree celcius for 3 to 4 minutes.  Egg white is cooled. HEAT PLUS –HYDROGEN PEROXIDE PROCESS:  50 to 54 degree celcius for 3 to 4 minutes.  Egg white is cooled. HEAT PLUS VACUUM PROCESS:  17-24 vacuum is applied for liquid egg  Air from the albumin is removed in this process.
  32. 32. FREEZING:  Frozen egg yolks have become viscous and gummy on thawing unless they are mixed with sugar or salt syrup before freezing.  Freezing destabilises the surface of the tiny lipid protein particles(lipoprotein)in egg yolk.  The gel structure of the coagulated protein is damaged by ice crystal formation.
  33. 33.  Eggs are usually stored at -15 to 0 degree celcius which is above their freezing point.  They remain in desirable condition only if the storage room is well controlled at humidity 85-90%,circulation of air,free from objectionable odour.  Eggs retain the quality as long as six months in the cold storage.
  34. 34.  Satisfactory method for preserving the eggs either whole or as separated yolks or whites.  Spray dried egg white have longer shelf life.  To retain the functional properties dried white require treatment to remove last traces of glucose.  It helps to control maillard reaction.
  35. 35.  When native egg white powder is heated to high temperatures for a substantial length of time it leads to darkening due to reaction between glucose and several of the egg proteins.  The key to prevent off flavor and off odour is to remove the glucose from liquid egg prior to drying.
  36. 36.  SPONTANEOUS MICROBIAL FERMENTATION: Evolution of carbondioxide halts at 6th or 7th of fermentation.  CONTROLLED BACTERIAL FERMENTATION: It reduces the fermentation time,dried powder is uniform.  YEAST FERMENTATION: Little change in acidity.
  37. 37. MICRO BIOLOGICAL ANALYSIS: It is done based on the counts of  Yeasts  Salmonella  Coliforms  Staphylococcus  Streptococcus CHEMICAL ANALYSIS: Qualities like color,salt,sugar,percent yolk and white are analysed.
  38. 38. SENSORY ANALYSIS:  Flavor  Palatibility standardization is done as per weight,shellquality, Interior quality of egg.
  39. 39.  The packing machine assembles the cartons based on the weight of individual eggs.  The heaviest eggs are found and packed in to the extra large cartons.
  40. 40.  Packingmaterial varies but is generally either recycled cardboard or a colored polystyrene .  After packing the cartons are placed on a conveyor and placed in to flats by machine put in to refrigerated trucks and sent to be sold.
  41. 41. REFRIGERATED LIQUID PRODUCTS WHOLE WHITE YOLKS FROZEN EGG PRODUCTS WHITES WHOLE YOLKS(SUGARED)
  42. 42. DRIED EGG PRODUCTS SPRAY DRIED EGGWHITE SOLIDS INSTANT EGG WHITE SOLIDS WHOLE EGG SOLIDS EGG YOLK SOLIDS
  43. 43. SPECIALITY PRODUCTS WHOLE HARD COOKED EGG SUBSTITUTE PRODUCTS SCRAMBLED EGG MIXES
  44. 44. AIR IS HEATED IN AIR HEATER DRYING CHAMBER THROUGH AIRDISPENSOR EGG PULP IS FED CENTRIFUGAL ATOMIZER EXHAUST AIR IS REMOVED PNEUMATIC CONVEYING SYSTEM POWDER TO POWDER SEPARATOR PACKAGING
  45. 45.  EGG ALBUMEN POWDERS: Exhibit very good whipping properties. Used in bakery /pastry products.  WHOLE EGG POWDERS: Spray dried at low temperature.  EGG YOLK POWDERS: It can be used as a substitute of fresh egg yolk in formulations where emulsion,color are important.

×