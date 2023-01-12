Chronology of the Great Pyramid.pdf

The Great Pyramid is a book in stone, a book in which knowledge of mathematics, knowledge of architecture and knowledge of astronomy are stored. This is the knowledge of the Pyramid about our physical world and it is told in the first part of this book. The Great Pyramid also tells the history of human time and human spiritual life, because in the measures of the Pyramid it leaves coded testimonies about biblical events, biblical codes and about the end of time of the Earth in the days of the transformation of this world into a higher existential level between 2035-2070 AD. In the second part of this book, Pyramid's story about our spiritual world is told. The book is intended for a wide readership, especially lovers of mysticism and esotericism, Freemasons, architects and students.