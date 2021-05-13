UV Systems For Everpure Cartridges catalog

The water treatment system used for cartridge Everpure, give a water that have an high characteristics, delicious, crystal clear and safe, through the combination of an activated carbon filter type Pre-Coat and a ultraviolet lamp for disinfection of water. The cartridge (depending on the model installed) remove the cysts of Giardia and of Cryptosporidium, filaments of Asbestos, taste and bad odor, chlorine, dirt, rust,material in suspension not visible by man without used of tools, mold and algae. Ideal for drinking and cooking in maximum security.