UV Systems For Everpure Cartridges catalog

UV Systems For Everpure Cartridges Code: 11011002 QL2B/UV system auto-block water counter with out Everpure cartridge (1) ...
* On request: there is a tap button column (See Accessories) . SYSTEM DISINFECTION ULTRAVIOLET RAYS For more security the ...
May. 13, 2021

The water treatment system used for cartridge Everpure, give a water that have an high characteristics, delicious, crystal clear and safe, through the combination of an activated carbon filter type Pre-Coat and a ultraviolet lamp for disinfection of water. The cartridge (depending on the model installed) remove the cysts of Giardia and of Cryptosporidium, filaments of Asbestos, taste and bad odor, chlorine, dirt, rust,material in suspension not visible by man without used of tools, mold and algae. Ideal for drinking and cooking in maximum security.

  3. 3. UV Systems For Everpure Cartridges Code: 11011002 QL2B/UV system auto-block water counter with out Everpure cartridge (1) Variants Code Description 11011002-01 QL2B/UV system auto-block water counter with out Everpure cartridge 8 mm. innesto rapido (1) Code: 11011001 QL2B/UV system digital water counter with out Everpure cartridge (1) Variants Code Description 11011001-01 QL2B/UV system digital water counter with out Everpure cartridge IN-OUT 1/4" quick fitting (1) 11011001-02 QL2B/UV system digital water counter with out Everpure cartridge IN-OUT 8 mm. quick fitting (1) 11011001-03 QL2B/UV system digital water counter with out Everpure cartridge IN-OUT 3/8" female thread (1) The water treatment system used for cartridge Everpure, give a water that have an high characteristics, delicious, crystal clear and safe, through the combination of an activated carbon filter type Pre-Coat and a ultraviolet lamp for disinfection of water. The cartridge (depending on the model installed) remove the cysts of Giardia and of Cryptosporidium, filaments of Asbestos, taste and bad odor, chlorine, dirt, rust,material in suspension not visible by man without used of tools, mold and algae. Ideal for drinking and cooking in maximum security. * The cartridge is easy to install and quickly changed without the use of special tools. * Autonomy: (depends of Everpure cartridge that you have installed) * Load cartridge: 1.9 l / min. * Temperature: The water in input should not exceed 38 ° C * Pressure: the in input pressure should not exceed 10 bar. * Attack the pipes (see variations) * Dimensions: 480 mm x 250 mm x 110 mm (the dimension consider the vertical space necessary for the exchange cartridge) * switch On: is appropriate to do go out the water through the filter, in the maximum pressure and the maximum capacity, for 2 minutes for cleaning the cartridge by some air's residues. * Change cartridges when capacity is full, or when the flow is too slow or once a years. 04 May 2021 3/5
  4. 4. * On request: there is a tap button column (See Accessories) . SYSTEM DISINFECTION ULTRAVIOLET RAYS For more security the system includes an ultraviolet disinfection system, that allows to have a safety water,talking about microorganisms. The system delete until 99,999% of germs in the water,without the harmful effects that there are for the addition of chemical disinfection. Designed to destroy any bacteria in the water. The big biostructural's disorder that the beam causes on bacteria interfers with a microorganisms reproduction, so that it becomes inoffensive. It's correct to install a filter before sterilization UV, so the impurities of all kinds are stopped. * lamp capacity: 5 l/min. * Power Consumption: 12 Wh. 04 May 2021 4/5
