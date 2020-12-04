Successfully reported this slideshow.
Soda makers starter kit Code: 16016002 Soda Breezy 2 soda maker complete starter kit - white (6) Soda Breezy 2 soda maker,...
Code: 16016004 Soda Breezy S soda maker complete starter kit - light blue (6) Soda Breezy S soda maker, change faucet wate...
Soda Breezy spare parts Code: 16016101 Soda Breezy & Soda Breezy 2 spare parts Variants Code Description 16016101-01 Soda ...
Code: 16016104 Soda Breezy Co2 filled and rechargeable cylinder 60 liters 425gr. ACME (18) The Soda Breezy Co2 Cylinders w...
Soda makers manual catalog
  1. 1. INDEX Soda makers starter kit......................................................................................................................................... 3 Soda Breezy spare parts....................................................................................................................................... 5
  2. 2. Soda makers starter kit Code: 16016002 Soda Breezy 2 soda maker complete starter kit - white (6) Soda Breezy 2 soda maker, transform faucet water into sparkling water in a few seconds. It does not require electricity. With Soda Breezy you can get soft drinks by mixing water with concentrated by own taste, like Cola or Orange. Instructions: 1 * Fill bottle to indicated water level, preferably cold water to obtain a better carbonation and replace screw it to device by turning it counterclockwise. IMPORTANT: Do not fill bottle over the limit and never introduce Co2 if bottle is empty or half full because too much pressure can damage it. 2 * Press center button to dosage of CO2 for 3/4 seconds (more or less sparkling) and faucet water will turn into sparkling water. The vent that you feel is normal and indicates end of carbonation, is venting of Co2 in excess that is released for security. 3 * Enable decompression pushing bottle towards outside until you hear a vent excess and unscrew it from device clockwise. 4 * To create your own fizzy drink you can now add concentrated juice like you will and when finished you can screw with its cap and store in refrigerator. System components: 1x Soda Breezy 2 1x Clear Cover for CO2 injector.(Keeps injector hygienic and free from dust when mounting bottle.) 1x Co2 loaded Cylinder 450gr. - 60/70lt. Sparkling water. 1x PET bottle 1lt. reusable with cap and gasket. 1x gasket parts for co2 cylinder. 1x Manual Dimensions: (H) 44.5 x (D) 21x (L) 15.5 cm. The Soda Breezy 2 cylinders with ACME connection can be used with other soda maker commercially available as: Imetec bubbles, the machine water Beghelli, WasserMaxx, Wassermate, Sodastream and Sodaclub, Happy Frizz, Smart Filter, Frizza. (The described brands are trademarks of their respective owners.) 02 December 2020 3/7
  3. 3. Code: 16016004 Soda Breezy S soda maker complete starter kit - light blue (6) Soda Breezy S soda maker, change faucet water into sparkling water in a few seconds. It does not require electricity. With Soda Breezy you can get soft drinks by mixing water with concentrated by own taste, like Cola or Orange. Instructions: 1 * Fill bottle to indicated water level, preferably cold water to obtain a better carbonation and replace screw it to device by turning it counterclockwise. IMPORTANT: Do not fill bottle over the limit and never introduce Co2 if bottle is empty or half full because too much pressure can damage it. 2 * Press center button to dosage of CO2 for 3/4 seconds (more or less sparkling) and faucet water will turn into sparkling water. The vent that you feel is normal and indicates end of carbonation, is venting of Co2 in excess that is released for security. 3 * Enable decompression pushing bottle towards outside until you hear a vent excess and unscrew it from device clockwise. 4 * To create your own fizzy drink you can now add concentrated juice like you will and when finished you can screw with its cap and store in refrigerator. System components: 1x Soda Breezy S 1x Clear Cover for CO2 injector.(Keeps injector hygienic and free from dust when mounting bottle.) 1x Co2 loaded Cylinder 450gr. - 60/70lt. Sparkling water. 1x PET bottle 1lt. reusable with cap and gasket. 1x gasket parts for co2 cylinder. 1x Manual Dimensions: (H) 43 x (D) 21 x (L) 14,5 cm. The Soda Breezy S cylinders with ACME connection can be used with other soda maker commercially available as: Imetec bubbles, the machine water Beghelli, WasserMaxx, Wassermate, Sodastream and Sodaclub, Happy Frizz, Smart Filter, Frizza. (The described brands are trademarks of their respective owners.) 02 December 2020 4/7
  4. 4. Soda Breezy spare parts Code: 16016101 Soda Breezy & Soda Breezy 2 spare parts Variants Code Description 16016101-01 Soda Breezy 2 - Soda maker White without Co2 cylinder (6) 16016101-11 Soda Breezy 2 - 2xreplacement PET bottles 1lit. (24) The Soda Breezy Co2 Cylinders with ACME connection can be used with others Soda Makers in Market such as: Imetec bubbles, Beghelli water machine, Wassermaxx, Wassermate, Sodastream and Sodaclub, Happy Frizz, Smart Filtra, Frizza. (The descripted Brands are registered from respective Owners ) Code: 16016103 Soda Breezy S spare parts Variants Code Description 16016103-01 Soda Breezy S - Soda maker Light Blue without Co2 cylinder (6) 16016103-06 Soda Breezy S - 2x replacement PET bottles 1 lit. (Best before 2021 January In re-stock) The Soda Breezy Co2 Cylinders with ACME connection can be used with others Soda Makers in Market such as: Imetec bubbles, Beghelli water machine, Wassermaxx, Wassermate, Sodastream and Sodaclub, Happy Frizz, Smart Filtra, Frizza. (The descripted Brands are registered from respective Owners ) 02 December 2020 5/7
  5. 5. Code: 16016104 Soda Breezy Co2 filled and rechargeable cylinder 60 liters 425gr. ACME (18) The Soda Breezy Co2 Cylinders with ACME connection can be used with others Soda Makers in Market such as: Imetec bubbles, Beghelli water machine, Wassermaxx, Wassermate, Sodastream and Sodaclub, Happy Frizz, Smart Filtra, Frizza. (The descripted Brands are registered from respective Owners ) Code: 16016102 Co2 cylinder adapter for recharging centers 02 December 2020 6/7
