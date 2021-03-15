Co2 cylinders catalog

steel, water, home water, tap water, light water, home drinking water, light drinking water, healthy water, thermal water, aluminum, environment, industrial activities, co2 cylinders, drinking water filters, reverse osmosis is good, disposable, reverse osmosis, chillers, refillable, residual valve



We are a wholesale supplier of water treatment products, solutions and services.

We supply only and exclusively companies in the sector such as distributors, resellers, assemblers and builders. A catalog that includes carefully selected products from the most prestigious brands in the Water Treatment market, an effective site, personalized services, precise and efficient logistics, flexible organization, but also the fundamental importance that is attributed to the human factor and relationships with Partners, make of Sinergroup Srl a reference for many companies in the sector. A continuous and consistent commitment, the ability to anticipate the evolution of demand and the orientation towards understanding and satisfying our customers has always distinguished us in our work. Born with an ever more exclusive goal in the Italian distribution panorama: To continue to be "Leader of Brand Leader", with activities and services of Value. A choice of specialization that in recent years has allowed us to develop unique knowledge and experience in the sector. The in-depth knowledge of the water treatment market and high commercial efficiency allow us to offer our customers numerous products and services that are increasingly personalized and suitable for the individual end user.

Our mission is to become your best business partner.