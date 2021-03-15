Successfully reported this slideshow.
INDEX Disposable Co2 cylinders...............................................................................................
Disposable Co2 cylinders Code: 19019002 Disposable Co2 cylinder E290 for water coolers 600gr. (6) Connection: 11x1 Code: 1...
19019001-05 Steel cylinder Co2 E290 rechargeable 10Kg. with residual valve (residual qty. 100gr) - H 660 D 175 19019001-09...
Co2 cylinders catalog
steel, water, home water, tap water, light water, home drinking water, light drinking water, healthy water, thermal water, aluminum, environment, industrial activities, co2 cylinders, drinking water filters, reverse osmosis is good, disposable, reverse osmosis, chillers, refillable, residual valve

We are a wholesale supplier of water treatment products, solutions and services.
We supply only and exclusively companies in the sector such as distributors, resellers, assemblers and builders. A catalog that includes carefully selected products from the most prestigious brands in the Water Treatment market, an effective site, personalized services, precise and efficient logistics, flexible organization, but also the fundamental importance that is attributed to the human factor and relationships with Partners, make of Sinergroup Srl a reference for many companies in the sector. A continuous and consistent commitment, the ability to anticipate the evolution of demand and the orientation towards understanding and satisfying our customers has always distinguished us in our work. Born with an ever more exclusive goal in the Italian distribution panorama: To continue to be "Leader of Brand Leader", with activities and services of Value. A choice of specialization that in recent years has allowed us to develop unique knowledge and experience in the sector. The in-depth knowledge of the water treatment market and high commercial efficiency allow us to offer our customers numerous products and services that are increasingly personalized and suitable for the individual end user.
Our mission is to become your best business partner.

Published in: Business
Co2 cylinders catalog

  1. 1. INDEX Disposable Co2 cylinders..................................................................................................................................... 3 Rechargeable Co2 Cylinders................................................................................................................................ 3
  2. 2. Disposable Co2 cylinders Code: 19019002 Disposable Co2 cylinder E290 for water coolers 600gr. (6) Connection: 11x1 Code: 19019004 Disposable Co2 cylinder E290 for water coolers 1300gr. Connection: 11x1 Rechargeable Co2 Cylinders Code: 19019001 Aluminum or steel Co2 rechargeable cylinder E290 1Kg, 2Kg, 4Kg, 5Kg, 10Kg Variants Code Description 19019001-10 Aluminum cylinder Co2 E290 rechargeable 1Kg. - H 370 D 90 conn. ACME 19019001-08 Steel cylinder Co2 E290 rechargeable 2Kg. with residual valve (residual qty. 100gr) - H 458 D 116 19019001-01 Aluminum cylinder Co2 E290 rechargeable 2Kg. with residual valve (residual qty. 100gr) - H 480 D 120 19019001-02 Aluminum cylinder Co2 E290 rechargeable 4Kg. with residual valve (residual qty. 100gr) - H 590 D 140 19019001-03 Steel cylinder Co2 E290 rechargeable 4Kg. with residual valve (residual qty. 100gr) - H 590 D 140 15 March 2021 3/5
  3. 3. 19019001-05 Steel cylinder Co2 E290 rechargeable 10Kg. with residual valve (residual qty. 100gr) - H 660 D 175 19019001-09 Replacement Co2 valve protection for Aluminum cylinder Co2 rechargeable Food CO2 E290 cylinder for aerating the water treated by reverse osmosis or filtration systems Everpure type. Code: 19019003 Residual valve for cod. 19019001-03 15 March 2021 4/5
