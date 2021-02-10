Successfully reported this slideshow.
Juegos tradicionales

A continuación encontraran una serie de juegos conocidos con su respectiva descripción que podrán realizar en sus hogares

Juegos tradicionales

  1. 1. Imagen 1: Niños jugando. Tomada de :https://www.google.com/search?q=IMAGENES+DE+J UEGOS+TRADICIONALES&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa =X&ved=2ahUKEwjtkbLF3N_uAhUDrVkKHawsAZgQ_A UoAXoECBAQAw&biw=1366&bih=657#imgrc=yx- 89IIoxacxZM
  2. 2. Son juegos populares de larga tradición, que son practicados tanto fuera como dentro del aula por diferentes tipos de personas, padres, abuelos etc. Son actividades que pueden ser practicadas por personas de cualquier edad. Dichos juegos son fáciles de realizar, con ellos trabajamos la cooperación, son divertidos y solo necesitamos materiales que nosotros mismos podemos conseguir o construir.
  3. 3. 1 Con una tiza se dibuja un diagrama compuesto por 10 o 9 cuadros y se escribe en cada cuadro un número del 1 al 10 o hasta el 9. El niño debe situarse de pie detrás del primer cuadrado y lanzar una piedra encima del diagrama. La casilla en la que cae la piedra no se puede pisar. El pequeño comenzará el circuito con un salto a la pata coja (si hay un cuadro) o a dos pies (si el cuadrado es doble). Objetivo: El objetivo consiste en ir pasando la piedra de cuadro en cuadro hasta el número 10 o 9 y volver. Si el niño se cae o la piedra sale de cuadro, deberá rendirse Imagen 2: Niños jugando: Tomada de: https://www.google.com/search?q=juego+l a+rayuela+animada&tbm=isch&ved=2ahUK Ewj4m6Gn39_uAhXTvVkKHcqUAvUQ2- cCegQIABAA&oq=juego+la+rayuela+anima da&gs_lcp=CgNpbWcQAzIGCAAQCBAeOgIIA DoGCAAQBRAeULz5BFiokwVgvpYFaAJwAHg AgAGIAogBjRCSAQUwLjMuN5gBAKABAaoBC 2d3cy13aXotaW1nwAEB&sclient=img&ei=v QokYLjJN9P75gLKqYqoDw&bih=657&biw=1 366#imgrc=W_MCSHwhnZm5AM
  4. 4. 2 En este juego, el grupo se divide en dos equipos. El primer equipo intentará juntar un grupo de 15 tapas de botellas antes de que los miembros del equipo contrario los golpeen con una pelota pequeña. Objetivo: Si uno un equipo puede construir una columna que se pare con las tapas y no se caiga, ellos son los ganadores. Imagen 3: Tapas y balón: Tomada de: https://www.google.com/search?q=imagenes+del+ju ego+del+yermis+animadas&tbm=isch&ved=2ahUKEw imqKCN49_uAhWZajABHQJoBxQQ2- cCegQIABAA&oq=imagenes+del+juego+del+yermis+ animadas&gs_lcp=CgNpbWcQA1DwEVjCIWDuI2gAcAB 4AIAB8AGIAZoMkgEFMC42LjOYAQCgAQGqAQtnd3Mtd 2l6LWltZ8ABAQ&sclient=img&ei=uQ4kYObnBpnVwbkP gtCdoAE&bih=657&biw=1366#imgrc=6fd4fe4brknQ2 M&imgdii=sN2R9WAKrHTsVM
  5. 5. 3 Consiste en una pelota pequeña adjuntada a un palo de madera por un hilo. Esta pelota está perforada por un hueco que calza en diámetro con el palo de madera, por lo que es usado para atraparlo. Objetivo: La idea del juego es meter la pelota en el palo a través de los movimientos de la mano. Imagen 4: Niño Jugando:. Tomada de: https://www.google.com/search?q=baleros+ animados&tbm=isch&ved=2ahUKEwin_vu35d _uAhUVcjABHbhWBvcQ2- cCegQIABAA&oq=baleros+animados&gs_lcp =CgNpbWcQAzICCAAyBggAEAUQHjoHCAAQs QMQQzoECAAQQzoGCAAQCBAeOgQIABAYUN 6dAVjMqgFg8awBaABwAHgAgAH3AYgBgxCSA QUwLjcuNJgBAKABAaoBC2d3cy13aXotaW1nw AEB&sclient=img&ei=KxEkYOe8IpXkwbkPuK2 ZuA8&bih=657&biw=1366#imgrc=wUuO1kj O_Wr7OM&imgdii=uH9gQVpoxnpFLM
  6. 6. Objetivo: Cada jugador lleve sus piezas hasta el final basado en el tiro de los dados. Dos dados son utilizados en este juego y típicamente consiste de entre 2 a 8 jugadores. Aunque los movimientos dependen del dado, los jugadores deben considerar posibles estrategias antes de ejecutar su movimiento. A menudo las personas juegan en tablas que reflejan sus variaciones y costumbres locales en la manera que decoran sus propias tablas. 4 Imagen 5: Parques. Tomada de: https://www.google.com/search?q=PARQUES+JUEGO +ANIMADOS&tbm=isch&ved=2ahUKEwjbmorZ59_uAh XphoQIHfxqDusQ2- cCegQIABAA&oq=PARQUES+JUEGO+ANIMADOS&gs_lc p=CgNpbWcQA1CAJFjBK2CzNGgAcAB4AIABhQKIAd8Jk gEFMC4zLjOYAQCgAQGqAQtnd3Mtd2l6LWltZ8ABAQ&s client=img&ei=iRMkYJuyNemNkvQP_NW52A4&bih=65 7&biw=1366#imgrc=rskrRdSJSKoYrM
  7. 7. 5 Se juega con al menos seis personas. Dos jugadores extienden sus manos mientras los otros pasan debajo del puente humano mientras cantan una canción. Cuando la canción termina, la última persona en la fila debe elegir entre dos frutas distintas que representen a cada uno de los miembros del puente. Objetivo: Después que el participante escoge el lado en el cual quiere estar, todos se paran en una línea y tienen que jalar a su lado, intentando desequilibrar al oponente. Imagen 6: Niños jugando. Tomada de: https://www.google.com/search?q=juego+que+pase+el+rey&tbm =isch&ved=2ahUKEwjdyrjd59_uAhXrlIQIHXr3Da0Q2- cCegQIABAA&oq=juego+que+pase+el+rey&gs_lcp=CgNpbWcQAzI CCAA6BAgAEEM6BQgAELEDOggIABCxAxCDAToHCAAQsQMQQzoK CAAQsQMQgwEQQzoECAAQHjoGCAAQCBAeOgQIABAYUOWRHFiTr hxgrrEcaABwAHgBgAH1AogBziCSAQgwLjEyLjguMZgBAKABAaoBC2 d3cy13aXotaW1nwAEB&sclient=img&ei=kxMkYJ21AeupkvQP- u636Ao&bih=657&biw=1366#imgrc=-gnthjNAc6JWbM
  8. 8. 6 Este juego utiliza la gravedad o la fuerza de un lanzamiento para asegurar que dos discos (conectados por un eje) se muevan de arriba a abajo en un pedazo de hilo unido a un dedo del lanzador. Objetivo: Bailar el yoyo mediante sacudidas hacia arriba y abajo realizando varios estilos acrobáticos con destreza. Imagen 7: Niño Jugando. Tomada de: https://www.google.com/search?q=el+y o+yo&tbm=isch&ved=2ahUKEwib1pG86 d_uAhX3hoQIHbxbCHkQ2- cCegQIABAA&oq=el+yo+yo&gs_lcp=Cg NpbWcQAzICCAAyAggAMgQIABAeMgYIA BAIEB4yBAgAEBgyBAgAEBgyBAgAEBgyBA gAEBgyBAgAEBg6BAgAEEM6BQgAELEDO ggIABCxAxCDAVC85x5YwIsfYLuOH2gCc AB4AIAB4QGIAckOkgEFMC42LjSYAQCgA QGqAQtnd3Mtd2l6LWltZ8ABAQ&sclient= img&ei=ZhUkYJuLA_eNkvQPvLehyAc&bih =657&biw=1366#imgrc=CJ2EpgqAbAXr vM
  9. 9. 7 En sí el juego consiste en hacer girar el trompo, que es un aparato de madera maciza, de figura semiredonda con una especie de cabeza del mismo material y un eje o pin metálico. Para lograr el objetivo de hacer girar el objeto se requiere de una pita, cuerda o cabuya que asegurándose en la cabeza se va enredando concéntricamente en el eje (herrón), dejando cierta cantidad de cuerda para asegurar en la mano y luego se lanza con energía el trompo y empieza su giro. Pero no solo consiste en girar el trompo sino que lo importante es la competencia y agilidad para manipularlo y hacer muchas figuras, como sacarlo a la mano desde el piso, sacarlo con la piola (pita), cogerlo al vuelo, bailarlo en una uña, etc. Imagen 8: Niños jugando. Tomada de: https://www.google.com/search?q=NI%C3%91OS+JUGA NGO+TRMPO&tbm=isch&ved=2ahUKEwjiwLWj7t_uAhXF BFkKHWdQCn0Q2- cCegQIABAA&oq=NI%C3%91OS+JUGANGO+TRMPO&gs_l cp=CgNpbWcQAzoECAAQQzoICAAQsQMQgwE6AggAOg UIABCxAzoHCAAQsQMQQzoGCAAQChAYOgQIABAeUNB HWJGNAWDckAFoAXAAeAGAAZMCiAH0LpIBBzAuMTIuM TaYAQCgAQGqAQtnd3Mtd2l6LWltZ7ABAMABAQ&sclient =img&ei=cBokYOLIF8WJ5ALnoKnoBw&bih=657&biw=1 366#imgrc=ro9EAEQ_- xVUpM&imgdii=rdoekLc7TG5JHM
  10. 10. 8 Juego infantil en el que se tapan los ojos a un jugador seleccionado. Entonces el resto de jugadores lo hacen girar y van cantando alguna canción similar a esta: Coro: Gallinita ciega, que se te ha perdido. Gallina: Una aguja y un dedal. Coro: Da la media vuelta y lo encontrarás. Entonces la gallina intenta tocar con la mano, un palo o una cuchara grande de madera a alguno de los jugadores mientras estos intentan zafarse. Objetivo: Cuando un jugador es tocado pasa a ocupar el lugar de la gallina. En algunas versiones avanzadas del juego hay que identificar por el tacto al jugador atrapado. Imagen 9: Niños jugando. Tomada de: https://www.google.com/search?q=LA+GALLINA+CI EGA&tbm=isch&ved=2ahUKEwjVmKSt7t_uAhUEQlkK HSc5ApsQ2- cCegQIABAA&oq=LA+GALLINA+CIEGA&gs_lcp=CgN pbWcQAzICCAAyAggAMgIIADICCAAyAggAMgIIADICC AAyAggAMgIIADICCAA6CAgAELEDEIMBOgUIABCxAzo ECAAQQzoKCAAQsQMQgwEQQzoHCAAQsQMQQ1D O9ClYg5EqYOSTKmgAcAB4AIAB_AGIAeEXkgEFMC45L jeYAQCgAQGqAQtnd3Mtd2l6LWltZ8ABAQ&sclient=i mg&ei=hRokYJXCBISE5QKn8ojYCQ&bih=657&biw=1 366#imgrc=N9QnKigEzxP26M
  11. 11. 9 Consiste en un grupo de personas en un espacio abierto en la que una persona con una pelota suave la lanza a otros compañeros para tocarlos con esta, si lo logra se dice la palabra: PONCHADO y este ocupara el lugar del ponchador. Objetivo: Se trata de un juego en el que con una pelota , uno de los integrantes lanza la pelota hasta tocar con ella a otra persona , quien es tocado por la pelota queda ponchado y sera el encargado de lanzar esta vez e intentar tocar a otra persona y así sucesivamente. Evitar ser ponchado es el objetivo principal. Imagen 10: Niño con una pelota en la mano. Tomada de: https://www.google.com/search?q=el+po nchado&tbm=isch&ved=2ahUKEwjn4fn38 N_uAhXui4QIHTbbBdAQ2- cCegQIABAA&oq=el+ponchado&gs_lcp=C gNpbWcQAzICCAAyBAgAEBgyBAgAEBg6BA gAEEM6CggAELEDEIMBEEM6BQgAELEDOgY IABAKEBhQtacuWMi2LmDHuS5oAHAAeACA AbICiAHHD5IBBzAuOS4xLjGYAQCgAQGqA Qtnd3Mtd2l6LWltZ8ABAQ&sclient=img&ei =Oh0kYOfcIO6XkvQPtraXgA0&bih=657&bi w=1366#imgrc=NgIDzbKvYn3kHM&imgdii =Mpu9JV0u-wcolM
  12. 12. 1 0 Se puede jugar de dos en dos o en grupo, formando parejas para hacer carreras. Uno de los niños se tumba en el suelo boca abajo con las manos apoyadas a la altura del pecho, mientras que el otro le coge por los tobillos y le levanta las piernas a la altura de su cintura como si fuese una carretilla. Objetivo: El que se encuentra en esta posición sólo puede ayudarse de las manos para desplazarse y tratar de llegar a la meta antes que el equipo rival. Imagen11. Niños Jugando. Tomada de: https://www.google.com/search?q=la+carretilla&tbm=isch&ved= 2ahUKEwi3tu7j89_uAhVJrlkKHTgeCA0Q2- cCegQIABAA&oq=la+carretilla&gs_lcp=CgNpbWcQAzICCAAyAggA MgIIADICCAAyAggAMgIIADICCAAyAggAMgIIADICCAA6CAgAELEDE IMBOgUIABCxA1D5pS5YisYuYPrILmgAcAB4AIABowKIAYkUkgEFMC 44LjWYAQCgAQGqAQtnd3Mtd2l6LWltZ8ABAQ&sclient=img&ei=N SAkYPfHK8nc5gK4vKBo&bih=657&biw=1366#imgrc=iDXV4siDpb 4x6M&imgdii=6awTC6tVGPxIDM

