SINDIE AYU SAPUTRI XI AKUNTANSI SMKS AL AZHAR 1 BATAM
LAPORAN PRAKTEK KERJA INDUSTRI Mengelola arsip voucher jaminan SEKOLAH MENENGAH KEJURUAN (SMK) AL - AZHAR 1 BATAM JL.GUNUN...
Sejarah perusahaan The Power of PowerPoint | http://thepopp.com SLIDE 3 Sejarah terbentuknya PT.Jamsostek mengalami proses...
Pengertian The Power of PowerPoint | http://thepopp.com SLIDE 4 Mengelola arsip voucher jaminan Mengelola arsip voucher ja...
1 2 3 Jenis arsip The Power of PowerPoint | http://thepopp.com SLIDE 5 Arsip aktif Arsip inaktif Arsip dinamis Arsip yang ...
Kesimpulan Mengelola arsip voucher jaminan adalah suatu aktivitas yang mencakup perencanaan kegiatan atau peristiwa dalam ...
power point sindie ayu saputri XI Akuntansi

  1. 1. SINDIE AYU SAPUTRI XI AKUNTANSI SMKS AL AZHAR 1 BATAM
  2. 2. LAPORAN PRAKTEK KERJA INDUSTRI Mengelola arsip voucher jaminan SEKOLAH MENENGAH KEJURUAN (SMK) AL - AZHAR 1 BATAM JL.GUNUNG BROMO NO.1 BALOI INDAH - BATAM INDONESIA 2020
  3. 3. Sejarah perusahaan The Power of PowerPoint | http://thepopp.com SLIDE 3 Sejarah terbentuknya PT.Jamsostek mengalami proses yang panjang yang dimulai dari tahun 1977 hingga berganti nama menjadi BPJS ketenagakerjaan pada tahun 2011. Kiprah perusahaan BPJS ketenagakerjaan yang sampai sekarang masih mengedepankan kepentingan dan hak normatif tenaga kerja di Indonesia dengan memberikan 4 program perlindungan yang mencakup JKK(Jaminan kecelakaan),JKM(Jaminan kematian),JHT(Jaminan hari tua),dan JP(Jaminan pensiun) Bpjs ketenagakerjaan cabang Batam Nagoya
  4. 4. Pengertian The Power of PowerPoint | http://thepopp.com SLIDE 4 Mengelola arsip voucher jaminan Mengelola arsip voucher jaminan adalah suatu aktivitas yang mencakup perencanaan kegiatan atau peristiwa dalam berbagai bentuk dan media yang menghasilkan transaksi pencairan.
  5. 5. 1 2 3 Jenis arsip The Power of PowerPoint | http://thepopp.com SLIDE 5 Arsip aktif Arsip inaktif Arsip dinamis Arsip yang frekuensi penggunaannya masih tinggi dan masih diperlukan oleh suatu perusahaan. Arsip yang frekuensi penggunaannya untuk penyelenggaraan administrasi telah menurun dan disimpan diunit kearsipan. Arsip yang frekuensi penggunaannya secara langsung salam perencanaan, serta penyelenggaraan kegiatan dan administrasi perusahaan disimpan dalam jangka waktu tertentu.
  6. 6. Kesimpulan Mengelola arsip voucher jaminan adalah suatu aktivitas yang mencakup perencanaan kegiatan atau peristiwa dalam berbagai bentuk dan media yang menghasilkan transaksi pencairan. Tenaga kerja yang sudah mendaftar kartu BPJS ketenagakerjaan akan mendapatkan seperti asuransi yang bisa diklaim pada waktu tertentu. ~ GOOD LUCK ~

