Reiki para Animais Nível Básico - Online Com os mestres de Reiki Ricardo Garé e Eva Pets
2 Introdução O Reiki em animais é uma adaptação da técnica Reiki. Eles a absorvem de forma mais rápida e sem barreiras, po...
4 O Gokai, conhecido como os 5 princípios é a base e a essência do Reiki. O Reiki no Japão sempre foi muito maior que apen...
5 Nos preocupamos com o que aconteceu e com o que ainda talvez aconteça e isso gera angustia. Não se preocupe. Confie. Viv...
6 uma cabra, uma criança humana, um adolescente, um humano adulto, uma gravida, pais humanos, idosos humanos sendo cuidado...
7 O seu companheiro patudo/rastejante/”barbatanudo” 1 - Nome do animal: 2 - Características físicas 3 - Personalidade: 4 -...
8 Reiki para Animais O que é e seus benefícios Rei significa "espírito", e Ki significa "energia", de modo literal, a pala...
9 Para os animais que são saudáveis, o Reiki ajuda a manter a sua saúde, aumenta o relaxamento e fornece uma sensação emoc...
10  alterações comportamentais, etc. O reiki ajuda o corpo e a mente, aliviando estas alterações e possibilitando a própr...
11  Para os animais saudáveis: aumenta a imunidade, ajuda a manter o estado de saúde e proporciona bem-estar geral.  No ...
12 Especificidades na avaliação e tratamento Premissas do Reiki para Animais
13 Necessidades especiais em animais domésticos  Precocidade  Sinais subtis
14 Diferentes técnicas para diferentes animais a) Animais domésticos estranhos b) Animais pequenos c) Animais enjaulados d...
15 Chakras Chakra em sânscrito significa roda. Os chakras são Centros Energéticos coloridos e redondos, em forma de funil,...
16 - cada chakra tem a sua função e está ligado a órgãos que desempenham funções no plano emocional, psíquico e espiritual...
17 Os sete chakras principais humanos 1 - Chakra Básico Este chakra está localizado na região do períneo. Quando ativo tem...
18 É o chakra da reprodução, representa as relações afetivas no que concerne ao prazer sexual, energizando os as gonadas e...
19 Trata-se de um chakra poderoso que promove a auto-aceitação. O mau funcionamento deste chakra pode ser manifestar como ...
20 5- Chakra da Garganta ou Laríngeo Este chakra localiza-se no centro da garganta, está aberto para frente e também tem u...
21 Ele controla e energiza a glândula pituitária (hipófise), que dirige a função das demais glândulas e o sistema nervoso....
22 É visão global do universo. É nosso caminho de crescimento, fazendo com que possamos alcançar a serenidade espiritual e...
23 Chakras e Meridianos - O sistema energético
24 Como se manifesta a doença É importante saber que toda experiência por que passamos é escolhida, consciente ou inconsci...
25 demais, fazendo com que a energia não flua, tirando-nos assim do estado de equilíbrio e harmonia. Os chakras congestion...
26 As situações das nossas vidas comumente encaradas como problemas dão ensejo às oportunidades de crescimento. O que cham...
27 Reiki em animais O Reiki em animais é uma adaptação de todo o conteúdo aprendido no Reiki, inclusive as posições de mão...
29 discutido e demonstrado no curso, são as situações inesperadas de cada sessão, onde temos que nos manter centrados, con...
30 Chakra Básico Vermelho. Responsável pelo instinto de sobrevivência e pelo aterramento. Chakra Sexual ou Umbilical Laran...
31 Chakra Frontal Azul índigo. Como nos humanos, esse é o centro da visão psíquica, e muitos animais de estimação são psiq...
32 Alguns pontos são importantes: 1 - O animal decide se quer ou não o toque durante o Reiki. Isso pode acontecer principa...
33 É comum durante o Reiki os outros animais ficarem por perto ou até mesmo em nosso colo. Principalmente os gatos. Reaçõe...
34 Freqüência de tratamento e tempo de resposta: Por experiência minha e de outros reikianos, percebo que o tempo que o or...
35 - combater ou ajudar a combater doenças e distúrbios em geral; - melhora nos distúrbios comportamentais; - melhorar o s...
36 vertebral; sistemas de eliminação, digestivo, circulatório e respiratório e um sistema sensorial similar, embora melhor...
41 Sessão de Reiki Considerações iniciais  Bem-estar  Posicionamento  Local  Autorização  Duração da sessão
42 Sinais de receptividade Quando não usar Reiki  Anestesia  Fractura Mais terapias complementares Cristaloterapia É uma...
43 taxa vibracional mais baixa e não no seu pico de eficiência. Por isto, os seres vivos, incluindo os animais domésticos,...
44 Sempre que possível, a avaliação energética profissional no domicílio do animal é fundamental, pois os animais responde...
45 Aromaterapia Cromoterapia
46 Técnicas básicas e importantes Particularmente entendo como de extrema importância algumas técnicas que o reikiano deve...
47 Enraizamento O enraizamento trabalha nosso chakra básico e a nossa conexão com a Terra, a Natureza e as energias que em...
48 Kenyoku Esta é uma técnica ensinada no Japão e faz parte das técnicas ensinada desde Mikao Usui. Kenyoku significa banh...
49 Joshin-Kokyuu-Ho Joshin significa parte superior do corpo, Kokyuu significa respiração e Ho significa técnica. Trata-se...
50 Gassho Técnica descrita anteriormente. Lembre-se que Mikao Usui dava enorme ênfase a meditação Gassho. Pratique-a Reiki...
51 4 - Ao expirar, deixa as mãos levarem essa energia e limparem toda a sua aura, como se estivessem a empurrar a sujidade...
52 Como deve atuar o reikiano O praticante de Reiki deve sempre procurar saber um pouco sobre a saúde geral do seu pacient...
53 subconsciente do paciente, pensamentos com mensagens silenciosas e positivas, usando a intuição. O corpo é uma grande c...
54 As posições das mãos e o tempo de permanência As posições As posições poderão ser visualizadas e estudadas no final do ...
55 A respiração É a ponte entre o corpo e a consciência. Há algo mais, misterioso, que entra em nosso corpo quando respira...
56 A visão holística do corpo A palavra Holístico vem do grego Holos, que significa o Todo. O corpo não pode ser comparado...
57 O sistema endócrino e os chakras As posições das mãos ensinadas no Sistema Usui/Tibetano de Tratamento Natural (ver apê...
58 Uma rede de vida Os chakras operam a muitos níveis. São a parte essencial da Rede de Vida (os meridianos). Enquanto est...
59 A intuição e a exploração do corpo Conforme você vai ficando mais familiarizado com a prática de canalizar Reiki para s...
60 Fazendo o mesmo no final da sessão, pode-se constatar ou não que o ponto ou pontos em desequilíbrio foram reequilibrado...
61 tipo de técnica, são poderosos veículos de forma-pensamento e de uma profunda doutrina e disciplina da energia Ki devid...
62 Tratamento em grupo Trabalhando-se com um grupo de curadores, várias posições das mãos podem ser feitas simultaneamente...
63 Finalizando Reikianos, amigos, esse é o começo para o entendimento de um novo mundo, onde não há separação entre o ser ...
  1. 1. 1 Reiki para Animais Nível Básico - Online Com os mestres de Reiki Ricardo Garé e Eva Pets
  2. 2. 2 Introdução O Reiki em animais é uma adaptação da técnica Reiki. Eles a absorvem de forma mais rápida e sem barreiras, porém importantíssimos é nos mantermos centrados e lidarmos com as modificações necessárias que frequentemente ocorrem dentro de uma mesma sessão, tais como, o animal levantar, andar, procurar o tutor, não querer receber em determinada posição, entre outras que são inesperadas. Devido a isso, talvez o mais importante com os animais é sentir a situação, qual o melhor a se fazer sem forçar uma situação, seguir a intuição que já vem sendo desenvolvida desde o nível de Reiki I e sempre se manter concentrado e não a perder, independente da situação inesperada. Caso a perca, volte a se concentrar e continue o tratamento. Os animais são grandes transmutadores de energia e doadores de amor para os irmãos mais velhos, os humanos. É chegada a hora de retribuirmos esse amor e cuidado.
  3. 3. 3
  4. 4. 4 O Gokai, conhecido como os 5 princípios é a base e a essência do Reiki. O Reiki no Japão sempre foi muito maior que apenas uma técnica terapêutica. Usui sempre considerou o Sistema Reiki como: A Arte Secreta de Convidar a Felicidade Para alcançarmos isso Mikao Usui dava muita ênfase para que os 5 princípios sejam repetidos de manhã assim que acordar e de noite ao se deitar, todos os dias. Quando pensamos naquele exato momento no “Só por hoje” mantemos nossa consciência, mente e energia no presente. Esse é a grande chave da felicidade, do fim da angustia, ansiedade, estresse e que não nos permite sermos seres plenos vivendo uma vida material/espiritual plena. Não sentirei raiva. Qual a origem na nossa irritação e raiva? O que precisamos e como precisamos agir para sermos calmos? Analise o porque você está irritado. Qual a origem dessa irritação? Geralmente, talvez seja sempre, nos irritamos porque algo não saiu como esperávamos. Alguém não agiu como esperávamos. Se desapego do esperar algo. Desapegue do controle. Não há controle. Deixe fluir. Seja calmo. Não sinta raiva. Quando sentir, não a esconda, perceba o porque dela surgir e assim que você entender a origem em você da raiva/irritação, ela sumirá. Não me preocuparei. “Se tem um problema que não pode ser resolvido, porquê preocupar-se? Se tem um problema que pode ser resolvido, porquê preocupar-se?” - Shantideva A preocupação é um atitude inútil e um grande desperdício de energia. Nos preocupamos quando deixamos de vir no presente.
  5. 5. 5 Nos preocupamos com o que aconteceu e com o que ainda talvez aconteça e isso gera angustia. Não se preocupe. Confie. Viva no presente. Sempre que se preocupar, junte as mãos na altura do peito, respire profundamente e mantenha sua atenção na respiração ou nos dedos médios que se tocam. Agindo assim, com a consciência e mente com atenção na respiração os nas mãos, continuando a respirar, você se manterá obrigatoriamente no presente, pois não haverá espaço para se projetar no passado ou futuro. Respire profundamente mais uma vez e continue seus afazeres. Perceba como seu estado interior mudou. Está mais calmo e centrado. Feliz e pleno. O Reiki é a arte secreta de convidar a felicidade. Lembre-se sempre disso! Serei grato. Seja sempre grato, por qualquer situação, as boas e as que não parecem boas, na verdade todas são boas e oportunidades para crescimento. Confie, seja grato. Pesquisas recentes demonstraram que não é a felicidade que gera gratidão. É a postura de gratidão que gera a felicidade interior, principalmente diante das adversidade. Seja grato. Sempre. Farei meu trabalho honestamente. Você é honesto as pessoas que convive? Você é honesto com seu paciente/cliente? Mais importante ainda. Você é honesto com você? Você trabalha com o que te faz feliz ou engana-se com seu trabalho atual? Você se conhece? Olha para suas não-qualidade e não desvia o olhar? As assume, sabendo que todo o seu ser, inclusive elas te levaram a ser esse ser espiritual incrível que você e que a percepção das não-qualidade de forma honesta, compassiva e amorosa é a oportunidade para crescermos mais ainda. Serei bondoso e amoroso com todos os seres vivos. O amor e a bondade não é seletiva. Não amamos e somos bondosos apenas com alguns. Não se inclui algumas pessoas e alguns animais em nosso “circulo do amor” e excluímos outras pois consideramos como comida, diversão ou fonte financeira como por exemplo o cruzamento com fins lucrativos. Amor e bondade reais não exclui nenhum ser. Amor e bondade reais sentimos por todos os seres, independente da espécie. Esse é o amor pleno. Prezar pela vida e liberdade de todos os seres, independente de seus aspecto e espécie. Todos os seres possuem consciência, sentem alegria, medo, dor e prezam pela sua vida e liberdade. Sente-se, junte as mãos no peito, respire e faça o Gokai, os 5 princípios. Perceba um amor emanando do seu peito que não distingue ninguém. Um amor a todos os seres vivos. Ame um inseto, uma larva, uma barata, um peixe, uma tartaruga, uma galinha, um papagaio, um gato, um cachorro, uma vaca, um porco, uma porca gravida ou com seu filho,
  6. 6. 6 uma cabra, uma criança humana, um adolescente, um humano adulto, uma gravida, pais humanos, idosos humanos sendo cuidados. Sinta a mesma intensidade de amor a cada um deles. Esse é o amor verdadeiro. O amor pleno. Que conecta a todos. Que vê todos como iguais. O reiki é um caminho para se conhecer e se iluminar. Lembre-se sempre durante sua pratica de reiki e posterior ensino de Reiki: O Método Reiki de Cura Natural é a Arte Secreta de Convidar a Felicidade.
  7. 7. 7 O seu companheiro patudo/rastejante/”barbatanudo” 1 - Nome do animal: 2 - Características físicas 3 - Personalidade: 4 - Características emocionais: 5 - Características relacionais 6 - O que faz quando está excitado: 7 - O que faz quando está calmo: 8 - Doenças físicas até hoje: 9 - Uma qualidade que o defina: 10 - Uma característica que adore nele:
  8. 8. 8 Reiki para Animais O que é e seus benefícios Rei significa "espírito", e Ki significa "energia", de modo literal, a palavra Reiki pode ser traduzido como "energia espiritual". Assim, na realidade, todas as coisas consistem em Reiki, uma vez que todas as coisas são feitas de energia. Reiki também é usado para descrever um sistema de cura energética japonês usado originalmente para o desenvolvimento espiritual e usado hoje para cura por imposição de mão. São chamados "praticantes" deste sistema e não "curandeiros", já que não estão realmente a manipular a energia para a cura. Estão sim a criar um espaço energético para apoiar o processo de auto-cura do ser com que estão a se conectar. Na realidade, cada indivíduo é responsável pelo seu próprio processo de cura, o Reiki é uma forma de apoiar este processo. Reiki é uma terapia que através da imposição de mãos, canaliza a energia universal, com o objectivo de restabelecer o equilíbrio energético vital de quem a recebe, e consequente restauro do estado de equilíbrio natural (seja ele a nível emocional, mental, físico ou espiritual). Esta terapia é aplicada a pessoas bem como a animais. Reiki é ideal para usar com animais, porque é gentil e não invasivo e não requer contacto físico. Ele não causa stress, desconforto ou dor, e ainda demonstra resultados poderosos. Os animais respondem intuitivamente ao poder do Reiki para o apoio na cura de doenças e lesões as áreas emocionais, comportamentais e físicas.
  9. 9. 9 Para os animais que são saudáveis, o Reiki ajuda a manter a sua saúde, aumenta o relaxamento e fornece uma sensação emocional de paz e contentamento. Para os animais que estão doentes, o Reiki é um método maravilhoso de cura, bem como um complemento seguro para a medicina ocidental, medicina chinesa, homeopatia, essências florais, e todas as outras formas de cura. Por exemplo, o Reiki pode reduzir os efeitos colaterais da quimioterapia, apoiar um tratamento de acupuntura, e complementar os efeitos das essências florais. Para animais a entrar no processo da morte, o Reiki é uma forma poderosa mas gentil para proporcionar conforto, alívio da dor, o medo e a ansiedade, e para facilitar a transição para a morte. Reiki é também uma forma maravilhosa para apoiar a família de um animal moribundo. Quando o animal sofre stresse negativo (situações como: mudança de casa; novo membro na família; abandono; acidente; morte na família; doença crónica; etc) o seu corpo reage com sintomas físicos, tais como:  alterações digestivas  perda ou alteração do apetite  alterações cutâneas  dor  fadiga  disfunção do sistema imunitário
  10. 10. 10  alterações comportamentais, etc. O reiki ajuda o corpo e a mente, aliviando estas alterações e possibilitando a própria energia do animal e seu sistema imunitário a melhorarem por eles próprios; bem como ajuda na adaptação comportamental às novas situações que surjam socialmente. Em que áreas o tratamento de Reiki pode ajudar os animais  Alterações comportamentais (agressividade; timidez; ansiedade; stresse; depressão; nervosismo; etc.)  Recuperação pós-cirúrgica: acelera o processo de cicatrização; alivia a dor; ajuda na recuperação do trauma da experiência.  Problemas de pele; alívio da tensão muscular; proporciona relaxamento; alívio das dores.  Diminuição de stresse em situações pontuais e especiais (ida ao veterinário; etc.)  Animais séniores com cardiopatia, neoplasia, outras doenças maioritariamente geriártricas: melhoram a qualidade de vida em vários aspectos. Em séniores saudáveis: ajuda na manutenção da saúde e preparação para as dificuldades desta fase.  Conforto a animais com doenças terminais, inclusivé a promoção de uma morte mais tranquila e com menos sofrimento.
  11. 11. 11  Para os animais saudáveis: aumenta a imunidade, ajuda a manter o estado de saúde e proporciona bem-estar geral.  No geral pode promover: relaxamento profundo; equilíbrio emocional; cura de trauma profundo (abuso/negligência); desbloqueio emocional; aumento da saúde celular; aumento da energia e vitalidade; clareza mental e concentração (animais em competição ou treino)  Cães de trabalho necessitam, regularmente, de reequilíbrio físico; emocinal; mental e energético - limpeza e proteção.  Fêmeas grávidas e em trabalho de parto.  Crias recém-nascidas
  12. 12. 12 Especificidades na avaliação e tratamento Premissas do Reiki para Animais
  13. 13. 13 Necessidades especiais em animais domésticos  Precocidade  Sinais subtis
  14. 14. 14 Diferentes técnicas para diferentes animais a) Animais domésticos estranhos b) Animais pequenos c) Animais enjaulados d) Animais de grande porte e) Animais venenosos f) Animais selvagens g) Animais perigosos h) Animais em choque/feridos
  15. 15. 15 Chakras Chakra em sânscrito significa roda. Os chakras são Centros Energéticos coloridos e redondos, em forma de funil, responsáveis pela captação e fluxo de energia no corpo. Os escritos antigos mencionam 88.000 chakras. Isto significa que no corpo humano praticamente não existe um ponto que não seja sensível energéticamente. Os chakras giram com velocidade alternadamente do sentido horário e anti-horário. O movimento no sentido horário absorve a energia, no sentido anti-horário projeta a energia. Em condições normais, um chakra gira no sentido horário e anti-horário em proporções iguais, assim a quantidade de energia que entra é aproximadamente igual a que sai. Quanto mais rápido girar o chakra, maior a intensidade de energia é absorvida ou irradiada. Quando um chakra gira numa velocidade extremamente rápida, aparece como um deslumbrante ponto de luz. Os chakras são responsáveis por complexas e inúmeras funções no corpo humano. É através deles que perdemos energia quando estamos em sofrimento físico e emocional, pois cada chakra é um ponto coletor de uma determinada área de conflito e desenvolvimento. Os chakras exercem várias funções importantes: - absorvem freqüências energéticas, alimentam os corpos áuricos e distribuem essa energia para as diferentes regiões do organismo; - eles controlam, energizam os órgãos principais e vitais, sendo responsáveis pelo funcionamento adequado de todo o corpo físico;
  16. 16. 16 - cada chakra tem a sua função e está ligado a órgãos que desempenham funções no plano emocional, psíquico e espiritual. O perfeito funcionamento dos chakras é sinônimo de perfeita saúde e a abertura de todos os níveis é sinônimo de evolução. É o que os Mestres chamam de iluminação. A ativação de certos chakras pode resultar no desenvolvimento de certas faculdades psíquicas. Ex: Chakra da mãos permite sentirmos energias sutis e o chakra frontal possibilita-nos a clarividência e a intuição. Os chakras principais são sete e se encontram ao longo de um eixo vertical na parte dianteira, estando também presente do 2º ao 6º chakra na região posterior do corpo. Os corpos energéticos estão ligados a estes sete chakras principais. No Reiki utilizamos os chakras das mãos para transmitir a Energia Universal. Os chakras trabalhados no Reiki são os sete principais e estão localizados da base da coluna ao topo da cabeça. O bom ou mau funcionamento dos chakras agem nos nadis/meridianos. Sendo o inverso também verdadeiro.
  17. 17. 17 Os sete chakras principais humanos 1 - Chakra Básico Este chakra está localizado na região do períneo. Quando ativo tem a cor vermelha. Ele controla, energiza e revigora todo o corpo físico, principalmente os sistemas musculares e esquelético, a coluna, as glândulas supra-renais, rins, os tecidos e os órgãos internos. Também influencia a produção e a qualidade do sangue produzido, os órgãos sexuais, afeta a temperatura do corpo, a vitalidade geral e o crescimento nas crianças. Este chakra é aberto para baixo e representa a ligação do homem com a terra ou com o mundo material e físico. Está vinculado à nossa existência terrena, à nossa sobrevivência. O seu mau funcionamento manifesta-se como artrite, doenças da coluna e do sangue, câncer, leucemia, alergia, problemas de crescimento, baixa vitalidade, má cicatrização, problemas renais e fraturas. Também conhecido como chakra da raiz, o chakra básico é como a raiz de uma árvore. Se a raiz for fraca, a árvore também será fraca. Assim, se o chakra da base for fraco, o corpo também será muito fraco. 2 - Chakra Umbilical ou Sexual Este chakra situa-se dois dedos a baixo do umbigo. Quando ativo tem a cor laranja. Afeta a vitalidade geral da pessoa. O seu mau funcionamento manifesta-se como constipação, apendicite, dificuldade no parto, baixa vitalidade e todas as doenças relacionadas com os intestinos. Este chakra é aberto para frente, tendo também um vórtice posterior.
  18. 18. 18 É o chakra da reprodução, representa as relações afetivas no que concerne ao prazer sexual, energizando os as gonadas e ovários. É o chakra que concentra as qualidades ligadas à sexualidade, curiosidade, busca criativa do prazer material, gosto pelas coisas belas, pela arte, pelas emoções e relações com outros indivíduos. É um chakra fundamental, cuja correta atividade nos permite amar a vida, fazendo com que seja mais prazerosa. Seu mau funcionamento pode transformar a vida num pequeno "inferno" pessoal que termina refletindo nas pessoas com quem vivemos e nos relacionamos. Se os chakras básicos e do umbigo não estiverem abertos em todos seus aspectos, os outros chakras não serão capazes de abrirem-se completamente e funcionarão de um modo muito restrito. 3 - Chakra do Plexo Solar Esse chakra está localizado na área no diafragma. Quando ativado tem a cor amarela. Ele controla e energiza o diafragma, o pâncreas, o fígado, o estômago, intestinos e apêndices. Também afeta a qualidade do sangue porque controla e energiza o fígado. Através do fígado, o plexo solar controla o nível de colesterol no corpo, afetando portanto a condição do coração. Regula também a temperatura do organismo. O chakra do plexo solar é um centro de compensação de energia. Todo o corpo pode ser energizado através dele. O chakra do plexo solar representa a personalidade, e nele estão concentradas as qualidade da mente racional e pessoal, da vitalidade, da vontade de saber e aprender, da ação, do poder, do desejo de viver, de comunicar e de participar. É o ponto de ligação com outras pessoas.
  19. 19. 19 Trata-se de um chakra poderoso que promove a auto-aceitação. O mau funcionamento deste chakra pode ser manifestar como diabetes, úlceras, hepatite, problemas cardíacos, alergia, sinusite e insônia. 4 - Chara Cardíaco O chakra cardíaco localiza-se no centro do peito, está aberto para a frente, tendo também um vórtice posterior. Quando ativado tem a cor verde. Quando está ativo, relacionamo-nos com tudo e com todos, aceitando tanto os aspectos positivos quanto negativos, nos tornando capazes de amar incondicionalmente. Somente se este chakra estiver aberto e vitalizado poderemos ser efetivamente canais de cura. Bloqueios no chakra cardíaco frequentemente resultam em sintomas e atitutes mentais como a imposição de condições ao amor, ciúmes e egoísmo. O Chakra cardíaco energiza e controla o coração, o timo e todo o Sistema Circulatório. O mau funcionamento dele manifesta-se como doenças tais como: síndrome do pânico, acidose, palpitações, arritmia cardíaca, rubor, pressão alta, enfermidades dos pulmões, problemas no nível de colesterol, intoxixação, tensão e câncer. Está intimamente ligado através de vários canais de energia ao chakra do plexo solar. O mau funcionamento de um pode causar o mau funcionamento do outro.
  20. 20. 20 5- Chakra da Garganta ou Laríngeo Este chakra localiza-se no centro da garganta, está aberto para frente e também tem um vórtice posterior. Quando aberto tem a cor azul claro. Ele controla e energiza a garganta, as glândulas tireóide e as paratireóides e o sistema linfático. Seu desequilibro produz patologias como: suscetibilidade a infecções virais ou bacterianas (amigdalites, faringites), resfriados, herpes, dores musculares na região, dores de cabeça na nuca, congestão linfática e problemas dentários. Este chakra participa de qualquer desequilíbrio psicofísico. Seu centro físico corresponde a tireóide. É o chakra da comunicação, do som e da vibração, da capacidade de receber e de assimilar. Relaciona-se com os sentidos do paladar, audição e olfato. É o portão para a alta consciência e para a purificação e será pelo trabalho deste chakra que poderemos iniciar o caminho espiritual, em conseqüência de nos colocarmos em comunicação com nossa essência superior. Este chakra é o centro psicológico da evolução, da criatividade, responsabilidade, iniciativa e autodisciplina. Quando em desarmonia aparece o medo do fracasso e nos convertemos em seres potencialmente agressivos, adotando uma atitude instintiva de defesa própria. 6 - Chakra Frontal Este chakra localiza-se no centro da testa, é também chamado de terceiro olho. Ele está aberto para a frente e também possui um vórtice na região posterior do corpo. Quando ativo tem a cor azul índigo.
  21. 21. 21 Ele controla e energiza a glândula pituitária (hipófise), que dirige a função das demais glândulas e o sistema nervoso. Representa a intuição, a vidência e a audiência no campo da paranormalidade. O desequilíbrio deste chakra pode se manifestar como perda de memória, paralisia, epilepsia, vícios de drogas e álcool, problemas nos olhos (cegueira, catarata) e surdez. A energização deste chakra tem o efeito de funil, energizando todo o corpo. É o chakra dos sentidos. É responsável pela energia da parte superior da cabela (acima do nariz), parte craniana, olhos e ouvidos. Quando em desarmonia pode afetar esses órgãos, além de ficarmos confuso, em que as idéias e os conceitos não terão uma correspondência com a realidade, obstruindo nossas idéias criativas; ficamos sem raciocínio lógico e sem capacidade de colocar em prática nossas idéias. É o centro psicológico para a percepção, conhecimento e liderança. Estabelece a ligação entre a mente espiritual e o cérebro físico. 7 - Chakra Coronário Este chakra se localiza no topo da cabeça. Quando ativo tem a cor violeta com matizes brancas e douradas. Ele controla e energiza o cérebro e a glândula pineal. É o chakra mais importante e é o elo entre a mente espiritual e o cérebro físico, relacionando-se com o nosso ser completo e com a nossa realidade cósmica. Está associado à conexão da pessoa com a sua espiritualidade e à integração de todo o ser físico, emocional, mental e espiritual. A falta de equilíbrio dele acarreta a não compreensão da parte espiritual, e produzirá distúrbios como: insônia, enxaqueca, desequilíbrios no sistema nervoso, histeria, possessão, obsessão e neuroses. A energização do chakra coronário tem efeito de energizar o corpo inteiro. O sétimo chakra é luz de conhecimento e consciência.
  22. 22. 22 É visão global do universo. É nosso caminho de crescimento, fazendo com que possamos alcançar a serenidade espiritual e a completa consciência universal.
  23. 23. 23 Chakras e Meridianos - O sistema energético
  24. 24. 24 Como se manifesta a doença É importante saber que toda experiência por que passamos é escolhida, consciente ou inconscientemente, como um instrumento para o nosso desenvolvimento. Frequentemente, não percebemos que nossos atos e pensamentos refletem as escolhas feitas, que levam ao equilíbrio ou ao desequilíbrio. Com os animais, entra na dinâmica energética a situação do tutor e das pessoas que cuidam dele. Por serem os animais, transmutadores de energia, ele se impregnam das energias ao redor, podendo ficar doentes. Daí vemos animais com os mesmos problemas dos tutores, Se faz importante entender o processo da doença e conversar com o tutor para que ele mude seu padrão e comportamento perante a vida, dessa forma ajudando seu animal. É comum os tutores, devido a esse processo, impedirem inconscientemente a evolução do tratamento. É muito difícil entender a origem de uma doença, quando não entendemos as emoções que provocaram esse desequilíbrio. Muitas vezes preferimos não tratar das situações emocionais (raiva, medo, mágoa, abandono, etc) com que nos deparamos no dia-a-dia, desencadeando um processo de acumulação de estresse. Cada vez que decidimos não encarar uma oportunidade e aprender uma determinada lição necessária, aumentamos o desequilíbrio de energia. Cada desequilíbrio aparece como uma marca na nossa aura. Quando as marcas sobrepujam a energia positiva da Força Vital, refletida como bem-estar físico, emocional e mental, começamos a sair do centro. Assim tem início a espiral vital voltada para o mal-estar, bloqueando o equilíbrio funcional do nosso corpo. Os bloqueios energéticos gerados pelas emoções e sentimentos negativos ficam inicialmente nos chakras, primeiramente no chakra da garganta, posteriormente nos
  25. 25. 25 demais, fazendo com que a energia não flua, tirando-nos assim do estado de equilíbrio e harmonia. Os chakras congestionados não podem irradiar a energia de forma correta. Desencadeia-se uma reação em cadeia que afeta as glândulas endócrinas, restringindo a atividade hormonal, o que impede o funcionamento perfeito dos órgãos, culminando na doença. A cura através do Reiki Através de técnicas diversas, entre elas o Reiki, podemos dissolver essas estruturas emocionais negativas e nocivas. A ação da Energia Vital do Universo sintoniza os chakras à vibrações de energia de alta freqüência, a energia do perfeito funcionamento do nosso estado original; dissolvendo os bloqueios de maneira gradual e uniforme. O Reiki penetra no corpo físico e nos corpos sutis, liberando resíduos e carrega-os de Energia Vital, fazendo com que a mente e os corpos energéticos possam estar completamente ligados, harmonizando e restabelecendo a saúde. Nos equilibrando espiritualmente. Durante o processo de purificação as energias bloqueadas que foram dissolvidas voltam a nossa mente consciente fazendo com que experimentemos as mesas impressões que originaram os bloqueios (medo, ódio, raiva, mágoa, ciúmes, etc). Algumas vezes até doenças físicas, que não tiveram seu molde energético totalmente destruído, podem voltar amenizadas para serem eliminadas totalmente. Devemos nos conscientizar que os bloqueios dos nossos sistemas energéticos são liberados de acordo com a nossa capacidade e aceitação íntima. Alguns processos são mais lentos, outros mais rápidos. Cada pessoa estabelece seu próprio ritmo. Durante esse período de purificação devemos intensificar a aplicação de Reiki.
  26. 26. 26 As situações das nossas vidas comumente encaradas como problemas dão ensejo às oportunidades de crescimento. O que chamamos de estresse ou trauma é uma reação desequilibrada nossa às oportunidades de crescimento que nós mesmos escolhemos. Todas as oportunidades são verdadeiros desafios que fornecem energia e ímpeto para o contínuo desdobramento e desenvolvimento de nossa consciência, um equilíbrio constante acontece quando saltamos Níveis de Consciência. Segundo a nossa verdadeira natureza, somos unos com a Força que se manifesta em toda a criação, somos uma expressão do Ser Divino, o mais profundo do nosso Ser vive numa inseparável unidade com uma Inteligência que alguns chamam de Deus, outros de Força da Vida, Força da Natureza, do Universo, Consciência, enfim, cada um dá o nome a qual se identifica melhor, e o Reiki nos ajuda a recuperarmos a nossa verdadeira identidade.
  27. 27. 27 Reiki em animais O Reiki em animais é uma adaptação de todo o conteúdo aprendido no Reiki, inclusive as posições de mãos. Elas acabam se tornando um pouco mais simples e abrangem basicamente cada Chakra, ou seja, faça as posições de mãos em cada chakra. O mais importante como
  28. 28. 28
  29. 29. 29 discutido e demonstrado no curso, são as situações inesperadas de cada sessão, onde temos que nos manter centrados, concentrados, conectados com a energia e sentir, intuir como agir nesse determinada situação. Percebo que os 7 chakras principais nos animais não-humanos, possuem as mesmas funções que nos animais humanos. Vale ressaltar alguns pontos sobre os chakras dos animais. Chakra Braquial Branco. A pouca literatura que existe a respeito desse chakra encontrado nos animais relata que ajuda o animal a se abrir para o tratamento e energiza os outros chakras.
  30. 30. 30 Chakra Básico Vermelho. Responsável pelo instinto de sobrevivência e pelo aterramento. Chakra Sexual ou Umbilical Laranja. Impulso sexual. Nos animais domésticos, ajuda a contrabalancear as fraquezas oriundas das práticas de cruzamentos pobres. Chakra Plexo Solar Amarelo. É para os animais de estimação e os humanos, o centro-chave da interação e comunicação. Quando ativo, em um cão ou gato, esse chakra se liga ao chakra do plexo solar da pessoa participante e ambos ficam energizados pela conexão. Chakra Cardíaco Verde e/ou rosa. A energia amorosa é compartilhada entre o animal e o humano. Chakra Laríngeo Azul. Poucos animais desenvolvem esse chakra, embora o potencial esteja lá. As comunicações instintivas dos cães e gato de estimação (latir, uivar, chorar, ronronar, etc) vêm do chakra básico, onde a energia do chakra da garganta é usada para a comunicação consciente com intenção.
  31. 31. 31 Chakra Frontal Azul índigo. Como nos humanos, esse é o centro da visão psíquica, e muitos animais de estimação são psiquicamente desenvolvidos muito além das habilidades dos seus donos. Chakra Coronário Geralmente de cor violeta, mas podem aparecer nas cores dourada ou branca. É a conexão com o superior, com Deus, com a Consciência em ambos, pessoas e animais. Também parece haver um chakra a mais neles, denominado CHAKRA BRAQUIAL (BRACHIAL) localizado nas escápulas. A literatura é escassa quanto a sua função, mas parece que ele permite a abertura do corpo energético ao tratamento. Eu costumo começar o tratamento muitas vezes por esse chakra. Muitas vezes não dispomos de uma mesa para atender e fazer o reiki, pois é comum atendermos em domicílio, nesse caso o lugar de trabalho acaba sendo um sofá, cadeira, cama, chão, mesa, etc. O melhor para o reikiano é ficar em uma postura confortável para conseguir se concentrar. Nos atendimentos em animais, a capacidade de concentração tem que ser elevada e treinada, pois, mais uma vez ficamos de acordo com a situação do momento, não muito raro tendo que fazer reiki no chão, o que acaba por ser desconfortável, ou seja, treine a sua mente para se manter focado no Reiki. Esqueça o desconforto físico! Meditar ajuda muito para controlar a mente sobre o corpo. Faça muito Reiki, muito, e com o tempo você adaptará a técnica para os animais a seu modo.
  32. 32. 32 Alguns pontos são importantes: 1 - O animal decide se quer ou não o toque durante o Reiki. Isso pode acontecer principalmente no 1º ou primeiros atendimentos. O animal pode achar estranho a sensação da energia, mesmo percebendo que é para ajudar. No Nível 1 de Reiki a energia é emitida a uma distância curta, portanto tente ficar o mais próximo possível e envie o reiki para ele. A partir do Reiki Nível 2 não há limites de distância. Nesse caso, o melhor é se manter parado em um local ou acompanhar o animal a uma certa distância e emitir o Reiki, para o corpo total dele ou mentalizando a energia indo para cada chakra. Você aprenderá essa extremamente útil técnica no Reiki Nível 2. 2 - Eles decidem o tempo de tratamento. Por eles absorverem mais rapidamente a energia, é comum eles "decidirem" que o Reiki terminou. Que já receberam tudo. Eles demonstram que querem ir embora, muitas vezes saindo de perto de você. Tente ir atrás e saber se ele apenas queria comer ou fazer alguma necessidade. Se ele insistir em não aceitar mais o Reiki, respeite. Realmente já foi passado tudo naquele momento. 3 - Eles podem demonstrar as posições a se aplicar. É incrível quando isso acontece e acontece. Você está em uma determinada posição, o animal se mexe e para com uma região do corpo em suas mãos, você volta para a posição anterior, ele se mexe novamente, parando com a mesma região nas suas mãos. É nessa região que precisa ser feito agora. Respeite e faça. Depois continue as outras posições. 4 - Outros animais podem se juntar.
  33. 33. 33 É comum durante o Reiki os outros animais ficarem por perto ou até mesmo em nosso colo. Principalmente os gatos. Reações adversar. Eles podem apresentar: 1 - Sede Oriente o tutor a oferecer água para o animal. É comum o Reiki desidratar um pouco animal durante a sessão. 2 - Calor Também é comum o animal ficar com muito calor durante o Reiki, assim como você. É comum em dias frios o reikiano, no meio do tratamento ter que tirar a blusa se frio devido ao calor que se sente. 3 - Sonolência Além do animal poder dormir durante a sessão devido ao relaxamento profundo que o Reiki promove, é comum, após o tratamento o animal passar muito tempo naquele dia dormindo. Oriente o tutor de que isso poderá ocorrer. 4 - Ficar agitado Animais apáticos devido a alguma doença podem ter o efeito contrário. Por diminuir o desconforto, eles podem querer brincar e correr. É normal e também oriente o tutor quanto a isso. 5 - Diarréia e vômitos As duas coisas podem ocorrer como forma de limpeza energética. É importante orientar quanto a essa possibilidade.
  34. 34. 34 Freqüência de tratamento e tempo de resposta: Por experiência minha e de outros reikianos, percebo que o tempo que o organismo leva para responder fisicamente a energia é de aproximadamente 3 semanas. 1º ocorre o equilíbrio dos corpos mais sutis de energia e vai descendo de vibração até chegar no físico. Chegando nele há também um tempo para que se gere uma resposta celular, estrutural, morfológica e fisiológica. Esse tempo me parece por experiência ser de 3 semanas. Avise o tutor disso também, para que não se crie expectativas equivocadas. Já um outro efeito é praticamente rápido e percebido na volta para a 2ª sessão. O comportamento melhora e não raro, o tutor relata que o animal voltou a brincar e interagir. Isso ocorre porque o Reiki age rápido no alívio da dor, do desconforto e em parece agir muito bem em distúrbios comportamentais. É comum animais resgatados de ruas apresentarem muitos distúrbios comportamentais. O Reiki ajudará muito. A freqüência depende de cada caso. Em casos mais severos o ideal são duas sessões por semana. Se não for possível, pelo menos uma. No início do tratamento faça o possível para que o tutor faça pelo menos uma sessão por semana. É importantíssimo para que haja o equilíbrio energético e físico. Com a melhora do animal, a freqüência pode ser quinzenal, ou 3 semanas faz reiki e pula uma. Costumo pular uma semana e ver como o animal ficou nesse tempo antes de decidir pelo quinzenal sem ter certeza. Pode ser que ainda não seja a hora. Tem casos que nunca poderão ser quinzenais. Com a continua melhora o animal pode receber alta ou manter uma sessão mensal como manutenção. O Reiki pode ser usado em qualquer caso, porém costumo colocar pelo menos as seguintes indicações:
  35. 35. 35 - combater ou ajudar a combater doenças e distúrbios em geral; - melhora nos distúrbios comportamentais; - melhorar o sistema imunológico; - diminuição de efeitos colaterais de quimioterápicos e outras doenças; - prevenção de doenças e disfunções físicas e mentais; - reduzir de estresse; - cessar ou aliviar a dor; - acelerar o processo cicatricial. Anatomia Cães e gatos, como mamíferos, apresentam anatomias muito semelhantes à dos seres humanos. Seus corpos possuem os mesmos sistemas e órgãos que o corpo humano e, a não ser sua estrutura de quatro pernas, os órgãos estão essencialmente nos mesmos lugares. Cães e gatos têm esqueletos semelhantes, também, com uma organização bem conhecida de ossos, vértebras, juntas, músculos, tendões e ligamentos, mais uma vez em relação às diferentes necessidades de seus corpos. A maioria das espécies de animais não humanos caminham sobre quatro pernas, os humanos sobre duas. Os mamíferos não humanos possuem em sua grande maioria os mesmos sistemas orgânicos que os humanos: linfático, glandular, nervoso, epidérmico, cerebral e a coluna
  36. 36. 36 vertebral; sistemas de eliminação, digestivo, circulatório e respiratório e um sistema sensorial similar, embora melhorado.
  37. 37. 37
  38. 38. 38
  39. 39. 39
  40. 40. 40
  41. 41. 41 Sessão de Reiki Considerações iniciais  Bem-estar  Posicionamento  Local  Autorização  Duração da sessão
  42. 42. 42 Sinais de receptividade Quando não usar Reiki  Anestesia  Fractura Mais terapias complementares Cristaloterapia É uma forma de medicina vibracional. Parte do princípio que dois corpos têm a tendência para vibrar com o objectivo de se unirem em sincronização para que vibrem em harmonia. Todos os cristais têm uma taxa vibracional dominante mensurável e estável tal como têm todos os seres vivos. No entanto, os seres vivos são sujeitas a factores ambientais, tais como bactérias, stress, dieta, vírus e outras influências negativas. Por isso, eles funcionam numa
  43. 43. 43 taxa vibracional mais baixa e não no seu pico de eficiência. Por isto, os seres vivos, incluindo os animais domésticos, cedem a desequilíbrios e doenças. Escolhendo o cristal ou cristais adequados, poderá um corpo saudável voltar à harmonia. Um corpo em harmonia pode então começar o processo de cura. A cristaloterapia pode ser utilizada em seres humanos assim como em animais. Os cristais funcionam em qualquer animal, bem como em qualquer ambiente. As energias dos cristais são consistentes e gentis. Muitas vezes, um animal de estimação pode até escolher os cristais com que deseja trabalhar. Os cristais podem ajudar com muitas situações, incluindo: • condições médicas crónicas, como diabetes, doenças, cancro e síndromas. • os problemas comuns decorrentes da artrite na coluna vertebral, joelhos e ancas • convalescença de lesão ou cirurgia • luto • problemas de comportamento • ajustamento a novas situações, se envolvem uma perda ou dependência, como uma nova casa, cônjuge, bebé, outros animais de estimação, de emprego ou de horário de trabalho • preparação para cruzamento • cuidados de saúde preventiva Existem muitas maneiras de utilizar as propriedades terapêuticas dos cristais: No espaço; na mala; como “acessório”. Nos animais: idealmente em pingente; próximo do corpo em sessões de terapia e/ou nos locais de descontração.
  44. 44. 44 Sempre que possível, a avaliação energética profissional no domicílio do animal é fundamental, pois os animais respondem muito melhor no seu próprio ambiente. considerações de segurança ao usar cristais: risco de asfixia; contaminação por metais pesados. Os cristais trabalham a partir de uma curta distância, não sendo necessário que estejam no animal ou dentro do seu alcance Os cristais são energias vivas da terra e devem ser tratados com cuidado e respeito. Cuidado ao armazená-los, pois muitos são frágeis. Os cristais ficam bem em janelas, mas os mais coloridos podem desvanescer em luz solar direta. o luar, especialmente a lua cheia, é seguro para todosos cristais, pois as energias da Lua são mais suaves. A maioria dos cristais podem ser limpos com água corrente, mas aqueles com uma dureza da escala Mohs de menos de cinco podem partir-se ou dissolver-se. A Escala de Mohs é classificado de um a 10 sobre a capacidade de um mineral para riscar outro mineral. As pedras mais suaves podem ser limpos com sálvia ou Pau Santo. Ao adicionar a cristaloterapia para o animal, está-se a complementar o tratamento de Reiki e a possibilitar a fundamental manutençao do equilíbrio energ+etico entre sessões de Reiki e protecção energética. Claro que, se o animal apresenta uma condição severa ou persistente, deve de ser observado pelo veterinário para excluir problemas mais sérios. A cristaloterapia pode ser utilizada como um complemento de ajuda à cura e recomendações do veterinário mas nunca usada como um substituto do cuidado médico.
  45. 45. 45 Aromaterapia Cromoterapia
  46. 46. 46 Técnicas básicas e importantes Particularmente entendo como de extrema importância algumas técnicas que o reikiano deve praticar regularmente e antes de qualquer auto-tratamento e tratamento a outros. Elas nos ajudam a limpar campo áurico a aumentar nossa energia vital, reter maior quantidade de energia, diminuir possível impacto de alguma energia de vibração baixa liberada pelo paciente ou que esteja no ambiente e aumentar a nossa percepção e sensibilidade a energia e intuição. Hatsurei-ho Hatsu significa gerar, Reiki significa Energia Cósmica Universal e Ho significa Técnica. O termo significa gerar ou emanar a Energia Universal. É um conjunto de técnicas (Kenyoku, Joshin-Kokyuu, Gassho e Reiki) que busca alcançar a autopurificação e elevar o padrão vibratório do reikiano. Esta prática, também, desenvolve o poder intuitivo, a receptividade e eleva muito a consciência. A pronuncia correta é “ratsuleirrô”. Considero uma das principais e mais importante técnica para o Reikiano. Deve se praticar todo dia, e também antes de cada atendimento, salvo casos de emergências onde se é preciso começar o tratamento (Chiryo-Ho) imediatamente. As técnicas que compõem o Hatsurei-Ho são encontradas no manual do primeiro nivel. São elas: 1 - Kenyoku (banho seco) 2 - Joshin-Kokyuu (respiração) 3 - Gasho 4 - Reiji-ho
  47. 47. 47 Enraizamento O enraizamento trabalha nosso chakra básico e a nossa conexão com a Terra, a Natureza e as energias que emanam dela. Muitas vezes, quando adentramos um caminho que nos abrem novas percepções tendemos a trabalhar apenas com as questões mais “sutis” e “espitualizadas”, porém, o caminho sempre começa pelo chakra básico e é necessário trabalhar-lho. O trabalho do enraizamento também é importante para que nos mantenhamos no presente momento, focado, com maior energia vital. Um bom enraizamento também faz com que o excesso de energia durante um tratamento seja escoado para a Terra. Técnica 1 - Com a sua mão dominante faça um movimento como se uma raiz saísse de seu chakra básico e descesse até a terra; 2 - Quando essa raiz entrar em contato com a terra, abra as mãos e visualize essa raiz se espalhando pela terra; 3 - Faça novamente o movimento, mas agora perceba as raízes saindo da sola dos seus pés e se espalhando pela terra; 4 - Sinta toda a energia pesada sendo escoada pela terra; 5 - Agora sinta essas raízes absorvendo a energia da Terra, subindo pelas suas pernas e se espalhando e nutrindo todo o seu ser; 6 - Agradece.
  48. 48. 48 Kenyoku Esta é uma técnica ensinada no Japão e faz parte das técnicas ensinada desde Mikao Usui. Kenyoku significa banho seco e se pronuncia “queniocú”. Ele tem a função de limpar e retirar energias de baixa vibração e também formas pensamentos que ficam impregnadas em nosso campo áurico. Técnica 1 - Ligue-se a energia Reiki; 2 - Sinta como você está; 3 - Coloque a mão direita no ombro esquerdo e desça cruzando na frente do peito até o lado direito do quadril; 4 - Faça o mesmo do outro lado. Mão esquerda no ombro direito e desce cruzando até o lado esquerdo do quadril. 5 - Repete a mão direita no ombro esquerdo, descendo até o lado direito do quadril 6 - Coloque a mão direita no ombro esquerdo e “varra” até as pontas dos dedos do braço esquerdo. Pode ser pelo lado externo ou pelo lado interno do braço. 7 - Coloque a mão esquerda no ombro direito e “varra” até as pontas dos dedos do braço direito. Pode ser pelo lado externo ou pelo lado interno do braço; 8 - Agradece. Obs: Sinta que você está retirando as energias de baixa vibração deletérias e quaisquer outras energias deletérias e formas pensamentos que possam estar impregnadas em você. Você também pode visualizar que está pintando de rosa quando passa a mão pelo corpo.
  49. 49. 49 Joshin-Kokyuu-Ho Joshin significa parte superior do corpo, Kokyuu significa respiração e Ho significa técnica. Trata-se de um exercício respiratório. A pronuncia correta é “diochíncoquiorrô”. Essa técnica tem como objetivo aumentar nossa energia, preparando-nos para o trabalho com uma maior quantidade de energia que ocorre durante o Reiki. Reikiano, pratique sempre essa técnica! Técnica: 1 - Sente-se de forma confortável. A postura ideal é a de meditação, porem se preferir fique em uma confortável, desde que a coluna esteja ereta; 2 - Coloque suas mãos com as palmas para cima em cima de cada coxa; 3 - Respire, acalmando a mente e se centrando; 4 - Se conecte a energia Reiki e sinta ela fluindo por você; 5 - Traga sua atenção ao Tanden, o ponto dois a três dedos abaixo do umbigo; 6 - Inspire, visualizando que o ar, juntamente com a energia entram pelo todo da cabeça, pelo seu chakra coronário e desce até o tanden; 7 - Segure a respiração por aproximadamente três a quatro segundos enquanto você visualiza a energia preenchendo o tanden; 8 - Expire e visualize a energia sendo liberada por todo o seu corpo, mãos, dedos, pés e pele. Sinta toda a tensão e densidade sendo liberada nesse processo; 9 - Repita algumas vezes até se sentir mais leve, melhor e com sua energia expandida; 10 - Ao final agradeça.
  50. 50. 50 Gassho Técnica descrita anteriormente. Lembre-se que Mikao Usui dava enorme ênfase a meditação Gassho. Pratique-a Reikiano. Pratique sempre. Ao acordar e ao deitar. Antes de qualquer tratamento. Pratique. Reiji-Ho Lembre-se que Mikao Usui dava enorme ênfase ao Reiji-Ho. Essa técnica aumenta nossa intuição. Reiji significa indicação do espirito ou intuição e Ho significa técnica. É a segunda etapa dos 3 pilares do Reiki. Gassho, Reiji-Ho e Chiryo-Ho. Reiki Shower No Giho - Chuva de Reiki Essa é uma técnica que eu tive conhecimento em Portugal. Em Portugal eles trabalham o Reiki de forma muito séria e aprendi essa técnica com a Associação Portuguesa de Reiki. Comecei a praticar bastante e percebi um efeito e importância muito grande nela. Segue a descrição da técnica segundo João Magalhães, fundador e presidente da Associação Portuguesa de Reiki. 1 - Começa por visualizar uma grande bola de energia Reiki por cima da tua cabeça; 2 - Concentre-se na posição Gassho e se ligue a energia; 3 - Ao inspirar, eleve as mãos até essa bola de energia e agarre-a;
  51. 51. 51 4 - Ao expirar, deixa as mãos levarem essa energia e limparem toda a sua aura, como se estivessem a empurrar a sujidade para a Terra; 5 - Faz a técnica três vezes; 6 - No final agradeça. Proteção com Choku Rei Esta é uma técnica de proteção de extrema importância para o Reikiano. Alguns reikianos relatam que após um tratamento se sentem cansados. Isso pode ocorrer devido a aura do reikiano ficar impregnada de energia densas que se desprendem do paciente. Essa técnica protege nosso campo áurico e cada chakra. Transmutando qualquer energia que possa chegar até o Reikiano. Utilize essa técnica após a chuva de Reiki ou após de Kenyoku, já que alguns praticantes não realizam a chuva de Reiki. Técnica: 1 - Se conecte com o Reiki; 2 - Trace um grande choku rei, imagine ele do tamanho do seu corpo e você dentro dele; 3 - Trace um choku rei em cada chakra, um de cada vez, sempre repetindo seu mantra 3 vezes. Visualize que cada choku rei feito está ficando no chakra em questão.
  52. 52. 52 Como deve atuar o reikiano O praticante de Reiki deve sempre procurar saber um pouco sobre a saúde geral do seu paciente, seu estilo de vida antes de iniciar a seção. Se possível anotar em uma ficha, com todos os dados para acompanhamentos posteriores, ou entregar-lhe um questionamento para preencher. Pedir para retirar sapatos, objetos de adorno de metal, como relógios, colares, brincos, que podem impedir o fluir do Reiki. Não raramente, ocorre transferência de sintoma do cliente para o terapeuta e vice- versa, essa carga negativa fica "grudada" no campo etérico e provoca mau estar num ou noutro e pode-se transferi-la para o próximo cliente, inconscientemente, o que seria muito inconveniente. Isso dificulta, também, a intuição do reikiano, prejudicando a recepção de orientações que podem ser transmitidas pelos mestres espirituais presentes à seção. É como se houvesse uma interferência, um ruído numa comunicação de rádio ou telefone, numa simples comparação. A beleza do Reiki é que trata o todo, e sabe exatamente para onde se dirigir, na verdade, a única coisa que o pode realmente conduzir é o seu Eu Superior, em cooperação com a energia do Reiki. A recuperação do corpo físico ocorre gradualmente através do fenômeno da "repercussão vibratória". A alteração nos corpos energéticos manifesta-se no corpo físico, curando-o. Atente para o fato de que não é o reikiano que cura, mas quem recebe a energia. Muitas pessoas, principalmente idosos e crianças, buscam vantagens secundárias: ganham mais carinho e atraem mais atenção, inconscientemente resistem à recuperação, para garantir mais afeto. Devemos ter a consciência de que a cura não virá com um simples toque ou imposição de mãos, mas com mudanças dos padrões mentais de pensamentos/sentimentos. Nesses casos deve-se usar a técnica de colocar uma das mãos testa e outra na nuca, abrangendo os aspectos da frente e de trás do chakra frontal, enviando Reiki ao
  53. 53. 53 subconsciente do paciente, pensamentos com mensagens silenciosas e positivas, usando a intuição. O corpo é uma grande central elétrica que possui diversos dutos e condutores de corrente. Supondo que o corpo, para trabalhar perfeitamente necessite de 10 ampères, no entanto se há bloqueios no fluxo de energia, passam apenas 3 ampères. Isso significa falta de vitalidade num determinado ponto. Sejam quais forem os motivos (karma, obsessores, má alimentação, caráter, vícios e etc), o desbloqueio ocorrerá, quando se fizer um tratamento, com as aplicações de energia, ou por ocasião das iniciações ou nas auto- aplicações. O reiki fluirá através de você por todas as partes do corpo, mãos, pés, os olhos, a boca (sopro), poderá emiti-lo também pelos chakras, frontal ou pelo cardíaco, bastando ser um canal e desejá-lo. O Reiki poderá ser acionado em qualquer lugar ou situação. Em locais públicos, praia, festival aberto, praças, campos de futebol, teatros, ônibus, carro, em você para se proteger ou nos outros, bastando para isso acionar uma "senha" própria, desenvolvida pelo próprio reikiano, ou os símbolos aprendidos a partir do nível 2. O Reiki pode ser aplicado em pessoas, animais, plantas, água, cristais, minerais, alimentos, florais, remédios (vitalizar o princípio ativo ou evitar os efeitos colaterais), fotos, objetos, a distância, assim como pode ser endereçado para os desencarnados. Quando pensamos ou aplicamos Reiki naqueles que desencarnaram, é como se os evocássemos, trazendo suas consciências até nós. Tudo que dedicarmos aos espíritos desencarnados, se transforma em luzes azuis, lilases e violetas, que tomam formato de pétalas coloridas e luminosas, vitalizando-os com vibrações balsâmicas.
  54. 54. 54 As posições das mãos e o tempo de permanência As posições As posições poderão ser visualizadas e estudadas no final do presente manual. O tempo de duração Os animais possuem uma capacidade de absorver energia mais rapidamente, o que normalmente leva com que uma sessão neles seja mais rápida. A intuição também se fará presente, mais do que qualquer regra. Ela muitas vezes dirá o momento de passar para a próxima posição de mãos.
  55. 55. 55 A respiração É a ponte entre o corpo e a consciência. Há algo mais, misterioso, que entra em nosso corpo quando respiramos, que na India é denominado Prana, na China Chi, no Japão Ki, no Egito Ka e Wilheln Reich a denominou energia orgône. São mais de 100 nomes. A força vital, fluído vital ou prana, não está só no ar. Está presente na água, nos alimentos, na luz e na terra. Assim a respiração tem papel importante para o reikiano iniciado na prática da energia Reiki, ensinada no 1º nível por seu Mikao Usui, é a técnica JOSHIN KOKIUU-HO (pronuncia-se diochímcoquiorrô), que significa "método de respiração para limpar o espírito", a qual consiste, basicamente, em respirar lentamente pelo nariz não apenas o ar, mas também a energia Reiki entrando pelo chakra da coroa. Perceba a energia fluindo através de você e dirija o ar até o abdomen, dois dedos abaixo do umbigo, na linha do hara ou tanden/tantien, que é o centro do corpo, sede da vitalidade da pessoa, na região do chakra umbilical. Retenha o ar e a energia que você inspirou, imaginando-a sendo distribuída por todo o corpo, energizando-o, em seguida expire pela boca, sinta o ar e a energia Reiki saindo pela boca, pelas pontas dos dedos das mãos e dos pés e pelos chakras. Obs: Ao inalar o ar, mantenha a ponta da língua no céu da boca, atrás dos dentes frontais, (palato duro), ao exalar, solte-a e descanse-a na parte inferior da boca. Faça o exercício vagarosamente por 10 minutos, em pé e com os joelhos um pouco curvados, antes de iniciar a primeira sessão de tratamento do dia, com a energia Reiki.
  56. 56. 56 A visão holística do corpo A palavra Holístico vem do grego Holos, que significa o Todo. O corpo não pode ser comparado com uma estrutura mecânica que se monta e desmonta, mas sim com uma estrutura que se compõe da parte energética, espiritual, mental, emocional e física que se mantém unidas graças a uma série de fenômenos que se encontrar relacionados entre si e com o universo em movimento. Nosso velho mundo de objetos sólidos e leis deterministas da natureza está dissolvido agora num mundo de modelos de interconexões em forma de ondas. Segundo Bob Toben, a Física Quântica demonstra que o universo físico não existe independentemente dos nossos pensamentos, o que denominamos Realidade é construído pela mente. Construímos a nós mesmos e construímos uns aos outros para além do tempo. Por vias sutis a maneira como sentimos a nós mesmos e vemos os outros muda continuamente. Cada construção do universo individual contem igualmente um número indefinido de outros universos conectados uns aos outros num processo de contínua interação. Assim sendo, não somos parte separadas de um todo, SOMOS UM TODO. A percepção Holística está fora do tempo linear e do espaço tridimensional e por isso não é reconhecida com facilidade. A Meditação é um dos meios de extrapolar os limites da mente linear e permitir que a experiência de todas as coisas torne-se uma realidade experencial.
  57. 57. 57 O sistema endócrino e os chakras As posições das mãos ensinadas no Sistema Usui/Tibetano de Tratamento Natural (ver apêndice no final) têm por objetivo tratar o corpo como um todo. Se por alguma razão, isso não for possível, a energia Reiki chegará, mesmo assim, aos locais mais necessitados. A harmonização é feita colocando as mãos sobre os chakras para abrir os canais no corpo, por isso os chakras têm um papel importante nesse processo. São também vitais para a compreensão da cura como um todo. Chakra, ou chacra, é uma palavra sânscrita que sifnifica "roda" e é comum sentir um movimento giratório na área do chakra, nas suas próprias mãos ou nas de outra pessoa. Os chakras são centros de energia multidirecionais que se encontram no nosso corpo, sobre uma linha central, representados por flores de lótus na mais antiga literatura oriental. Podem ser vistos, mas é um dom que também se pode desenvolver. Podem ser tratados de frente ou de costas e são mais frequentemente percebidos como vórtices de energia. Os chakras tem a sua ação em perfeita sincronia com o nosso sistema endócrino. Este espantoso sistema controla as funções do corpo a nível celular a partir de sete glândulas principais do corpo, cada uma das quais está associada a um determinado chakra. Os métodos holísticos de tratamento defendem que os sintomas físicos das doenças, são apenas resultados visíveis do desequilíbrio de energia manifestado anteriormente a níveis mais sutis. A doença manifesta-se na zona onde flui menos energia e o elo mais fraco desse processo é um chakra em desequilíbrio. As energias absorvidas pelo nosso corpo etérico vibram a uma freqüência mais elevada que as absorvidas pelo nosso corpo físico. Uma das principais funções dos chakras é a de diminuir a freqüência vibratória destas energias para um ritmo a que o nosso organismo as possa receber e utilizar.
  58. 58. 58 Uma rede de vida Os chakras operam a muitos níveis. São a parte essencial da Rede de Vida (os meridianos). Enquanto estão a comunicar com o nosso sistema endócrino, estão também a alimentar todas as partes do nosso corpo com energia sutil, Ki, como também é conhecida. Os chakras estão ligados entre si e à nossa estrutura física celular por fios de energia sutil denominados "nadis". Ao que parece os nadis são os meridianos que a acupuntura trabalha, e os pontos são mini chakras nesses meridianos. A energia entra pelos chakras e são distribuídas pelos meridianos. Simultaneamente, os chakras são receptores de energia recolhida pelos outros corpos energéticos, a qual vibram numa freqüência de onda ainda mais elevada que o nosso corpo etérico. A freqüência à qual os órgãos vibram varia, assim como varia a freqüência dos nossos chakras. Por isso, cada chakra tem vários órgãos que ele alimenta a nível vibratório. O caminho da energia A energia Reiki entra pelo chakra coronário, descendo por um canal energético grande denominado Sushumna localizado no interior da coluna vertebral, e adensa-se ou acumula-se na chakra cardíaco, daí flui, principalmente, pelos braços e sai pelo chakra das palmas das mãos, finalmente beneficiando o paciente.
  59. 59. 59 A intuição e a exploração do corpo Conforme você vai ficando mais familiarizado com a prática de canalizar Reiki para si e para terceiros, sentirá sua intuição tornar-se mais clara e os momentos em que dela está consciente tornam-se cada vez mais frequentes. É uma experiência cada vez mais estimulante. O Reiki liberta você de velhos padrões de pensamento, mesmo que não se dê conta e sem envolver diretamente o cérebro nesse processo. Assim o poder do Reiki cria novos espaços para o contínuo crescimento e desenvolvimento da consciência. A intuição Quando você estiver canalizando Reiki para um receptor, poderá sentir que um local particular do corpo precisa de mais atenção. Ao tocar uma parte do corpo, pode sentir que ela irradia mais calor do que as outras, que pode significar acúmulo de energia ou infecção/tumores ou pelo contrário, a temperatura está mais baixa, podendo significar bloqueios energéticos. Pode começar a sentir um formigamento ou congelamento nas mãos ou nos dedos, são sinais de que essa zona em particular do corpo necessita de mais energia que as outras. Um exame atento do corpo Assim que um paciente/receptor deita na mesa de tratamento, alguns terapeutas de Reiki preferem fazer-lhe um exame atento do corpo para introduzir a sessão. Alguns fazem posteriormente, outros antes e depois para registrar quaisquer mudanças. Começando por uma das extremidades do corpo, mantendo uma das mãos a alguns centímetros do corpo do paciente, passe-a lentamente sobre todo ele. Tomando nota mentalmente de todas as alterações. Assim, você já tem previamente o registro de pontos críticos no corpo do receptor.
  60. 60. 60 Fazendo o mesmo no final da sessão, pode-se constatar ou não que o ponto ou pontos em desequilíbrio foram reequilibrados. Alguns mestres denominam essa técnica de "varredura do corpo" ou "escaneamento". Muitas sensações continuam sem uma compreensão satisfatório ou permanecem desconhecidas. Outras podem ter um significado e indicar uma causa específica. Com o aumento de sua sensibilidade, você vai aprender a "ouvir" as mãos que "falarão" numa expressão própria. Confie em você e aprenda a sentir as energias a seu próprio modo e a interpretar cada sensação. Isso é mais importante que livros e apostilas. Dispersar a energia é uma forma equilibrada e refrescante de terminar uma sessão de Reiki. Com as duas mãos paralelas na vertical, passá-las por todo o corpo (na frente e nas costas) do receptor, da cabeça para os pés, fechando as duas mãos e soprá-las no seu interior, abrindo-as. O poder das mãos Sempre que nos machucamos, intuitivamente, levamos as mãos na parte dolorida e a dor cessa mais rápido. Esse impulso está dentro do nosso arquétipo, da nossa estrutura psíquica e da nossa memória quântica. O toque das mãos com o corpo produz um efeito de ponte energética que aumenta o fluxo de energia Ki, o que restaura a malha magnética do corpo. Isso porque as nossas mãos são condutoras de um forte fluxo energético, pois possuem importante chakra em cada palma. Os dedos das mãos funcionam como antenas de recepção e transmissão da nossa energia Ki. Quando devidamente treinados e potencializados, podem-se tornar potentes instrumentos de cura, ou mesmo armas como ocorre nas artes marciais. Portanto, para explicar o fato de pessoas com porte mediano ou franzino poderem quebrar diversos blocos de gelo, tijolos ou tábuas, ou mesmo romper paredes com as mãos nuas, temos que verificar que essa força flui de um outro campo além da nossa realidade material, pois as mãos, nesse
  61. 61. 61 tipo de técnica, são poderosos veículos de forma-pensamento e de uma profunda doutrina e disciplina da energia Ki devidamente canalizada. Assim também podemos realizar "prodígios" ao aplicá-la na cura. Reconstruir tecidos, agir em tumores, cálculos renais ou biliares, nódulos, cistos e outras disfunções e patogenias. A diferença é que para a cura temos também que potencializar uma outra energia, muito em falta ultimamente no mundo todo, trata-se da "energia do amor", do amor incondicional, do "ama o próximo como a ti mesmo". Assim verificamos que qualquer técnica de cura, tem eficácia proporcional à intenção e ao amor dedicados ao tratamento.
  62. 62. 62 Tratamento em grupo Trabalhando-se com um grupo de curadores, várias posições das mãos podem ser feitas simultaneamente e a sessão é muito mais rápida. A pessoa e animal, recebendo a cura, sente um forte fluxo de energia e obtém o benefício completo muito rapidamente. Trabalhar em conjunto com outros agentes de cura Reiki é muito satisfatório. Cada pessoa do grupo é necessária e tem a sua função específica em cada sessão. Uma equipe pode ter dois ou mais agentes de cura. Se existem muitos agentes de cura, mas não existe espaço para trabalhar, estes podem ficar atrás dos outros. Cada um oferece a energia, colocando as mãos nos ombros dos que estão na frente; estes, por sua vez colocam as mãos na pessoa que recebe a energia de cura. É muito proveitoso que vários curadores trabalhem para uma pessoa ou animal - é disso que o mundo precisa, de muitas pessoas que possam oferecer o Reiki. O agente de cura que fica junto à cabeça da pessoa é também o coordenador da equipe e o líder da sessão. Numa cura em grupo com o REIKI, as pessoas começam mantendo as mãos acima do corpo da pessoa, acima da posição de um ou da posição de início. Todos combinam de antemão qual posição cada um vai assumir. Com todos a postos, o líder acena e os curadores colocam as mãos no corpo da pessoa, simultaneamente. Os membros da equipe observam o líder à medida que ele realiza suas posições, enquanto cumprem seu papel na cura. Uma segunda forma de tratamento em grupo e todos enviarem a distância o Reiki, com o animal no centro de uma roda ou perto. Nesse caso, pode-se enviar para cada chakra ou como um todo para o corpo dele, como se ele estivesse envolto pela energia reiki.
  63. 63. 63 Finalizando Reikianos, amigos, esse é o começo para o entendimento de um novo mundo, onde não há separação entre o ser humano e toda a natureza, a qual somos parte dela também. Quando passamos a perceber isso e viver isso ocorre uma grande transformação em nós e o Reiki flui diferente, flui melhor, pois se restabelece a conexão com o Todo e com tudo, descontraindo essa postura separada que os humanos insistem em acreditar, na qual eles são o centro e a ultima evolução. Pratiquem, pratiquem, pratiquem! Mas antes peçam permissão ao ser amigo não- humano, que tem tanto a te ensinar e só está esperando você. Gassho
