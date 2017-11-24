Mis vacaciones de invierno Tiziana pezzutti
Mis vacaciones de invierno

Mis vacaciones de invierno

  1. 1. Mis vacaciones de invierno Tiziana pezzutti
  2. 2. Primera semana  Me junte con mis amigas, y con mis tíos.  También dormí mucho  Vi muchas películas y use mucho el celular.
  3. 3. En el fin de semana  El Sábado a la mañana me fui a Pilar (con mi familia) , que es una ciudad que esta en Buenos Aires.  El Domingo fuimos a Temaiken.  Tardamos más o menos 6/7 horas.  Y el Lunes a la mañana nos fuimos a Buenos Aires.
  4. 4. La segunda semana  El lunes (ya en Buenos Aires) fuimos a recorrer la cuidad.  El martes fuimos a un colectivo que te mostraba todos los lugares de Buenos Aires. También fui a la cancha de Boca Juniors
  5. 5. Los últimos días El miércoles fuimos a una exposición rural. El jueves fuimos al tigre (un barrio de Buenos Aires) recorrimos el delta y el puerto de frutos. El viernes fuimos de compras. Y el sábado a la mañana nos volvimos a Bahía.
  6. 6. El fin de semana  Dormí mucho.  Vi muchas películas.  Hice tarea
  7. 7. FIN

