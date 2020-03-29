Successfully reported this slideshow.
simon@metabase.com @sbelak Exploratory analysis: automation, augmentation, and building tools for thought
Goal: answer 80% of questions stemming from data in <20min
The analytics chasm 2 min 20 min project Ideal. Almost real-time. Can be done during brainstorming without disrupting the ...
Doing our job better is often a matter of speed and quantity
Metabase ❤ github.com/metabase/metabase • Open source BI/analytics tool • Runs on-premise, data-agnostic • 21k+ companie...
From artiﬁcial intelligence to augmenting human intelligence
Flow
Affordances of our tools shape how we approach problems
Think in distributions
http://www.onyxplatform.org/jekyll/update/2017/02/08/Pyroclast-Preview-Simulation.html
Flow v. Hub-and-spoke
Factor out the mechanical part of the analysis
Nils, wrong encodings, outliers, input errors
Every aggregated metric is a mixture of all your segments
A lot of problems are also time series problems (we just don’t treat them as such)
Changes in distribution a r e h i n t s a b o u t underlying changes in segment mixture
Declarative analysis: Directing focus, rather than specifying the steps
Building intelligence
Semantic + structural model
REPL + notebook + Metabase?
Questions P.S. We’re hiring!
Exploratory analysis
  1. 1. simon@metabase.com @sbelak Exploratory analysis: automation, augmentation, and building tools for thought
  2. 2. Goal: answer 80% of questions stemming from data in <20min
  3. 3. The analytics chasm 2 min 20 min project Ideal. Almost real-time. Can be done during brainstorming without disrupting the ﬂow. :( Added to roadmapSqueeze in somewhere in the day
  4. 4. Doing our job better is often a matter of speed and quantity
  5. 5. Metabase ❤ github.com/metabase/metabase • Open source BI/analytics tool • Runs on-premise, data-agnostic • 21k+ companies use us daily • Focus on UX and friendliness • Building a “data scientist in a box”
  7. 7. From artiﬁcial intelligence to augmenting human intelligence
  8. 8. Flow
  9. 9. Affordances of our tools shape how we approach problems
  10. 10. Think in distributions
  11. 11. http://www.onyxplatform.org/jekyll/update/2017/02/08/Pyroclast-Preview-Simulation.html
  12. 12. Flow v. Hub-and-spoke
  13. 13. Factor out the mechanical part of the analysis
  14. 14. Nils, wrong encodings, outliers, input errors
  15. 15. Every aggregated metric is a mixture of all your segments
  16. 16. A lot of problems are also time series problems (we just don’t treat them as such)
  17. 17. Changes in distribution a r e h i n t s a b o u t underlying changes in segment mixture
  18. 18. Declarative analysis: Directing focus, rather than specifying the steps
  19. 19. Building intelligence
  20. 20. Semantic + structural model
  21. 21. REPL + notebook + Metabase?
  22. 22. Questions P.S. We’re hiring!

