10G Drost 2.8

De vorige keer: – Groeide Becky op – Was Allison flink afgevallen – Werd Buddy geadopteerd – Wou Becky het huis uit maar m...
Hoofdhuis: Aurora Drost & Storm Drost – Brouwer, Becky,Allison,Pablo,Noah & Boaz Drost Buddy,
Zie je nou wel ik droomde niet ze bestaan!! Al het zwoegen in het lab werpt zijn vruchten af er is een bestaan van aliëns,...
Nu kunnen we lachen giechelt Becky, flink wat zeepsop en dan gaan, dat is pas waterpret!
Ik zal zo eens gaan mompelt Allison terwijl ze een sigaret op steekt, op naar de scouting het zou wel tof zijn om de derde...
Geweldig mam dat je mee doet, maar natuurlijk lacht Aurora het is het mooiste weer van de wereld, ik hou ervan, en zeker a...
Als ik dit element klaar krijg kan de reis echt beginnen, dan bezoek ik sixam, ik ben zo benieuwd wat ik daar allemaal aan...
Mam zullen we onze strandlakens pakken? Ik heb wel zin om even lekker te zonnen, Aurora springt uit het badje omhoog, top ...
Hmmmm dit is het leven verzucht Becky, dit is echt genieten mam! Absoluut meisje we nemen het er lekker van vandaag,
Oke dit doet pijn kreunen de dames, we hadden ons ook in moeten smeren echt snugger zijn we niet vandaag... damnn wat een ...
Home sweet home, dat was weer een topbijeenkomst, nu gauw mijn eigen kleren weer aan dit is echt tien keer niks,
Laat ik mijn verstand maar wel gebruiken giechelt Allison, ik smeer mij dus mooi wel in!
Oké verbrand of niet... flink gesmeerd met yoghurt en nu gewoon aan het werk ik heb weinig keus ze rekenen erop dat ik kom...
Woooohooooo dit is nog leuker dan zwemmen!! Let's have some fun whooooohooooo,
Daar ben ik dan! Het onbekende maar toch bekende Sixam, het is nog best magisch ook om hier te zijn, ik heb collega's die ...
Geweldig dit had ik wel veel eerder willen ontdekken eigenlijk, machtig mooi dit!
Het is een feit Aliëns bestaan, dit moet de krant halen en de blogwereld, het bestaan van Aliëns geweldig, met mijn bijgel...
Wat een happening mijn man beleeft nog eens wat... en nu gaat het normale leven verder alsof er nooit wat is gebeurd, bijz...
En jij maatje.... jij moet naar de dierenarts en we gaan meteen! Mannetje wat zie je eruit... we gaan je oplappen Buddy ko...
Jaaa dat is mijn Buddy weer!! we gaan op huis aan vriend, dit is wel weer genoeg avontuur voor de komende tijd,
Zie mij gaan ik wordt hier gewoon steeds beter in! Het is dus wel echt waar hé... als je maar traint verbetert het allemaa...
Kon het elke dag maar zo warm zijn, ik wil altijd wel in het zwembad liggen! Stel je voor dat ik een zeemeerman zou zijn, ...
Zou ik het kunnen yoga? Nu zo na de verbouwing hebben we daar in de kelder wel ruimte voor... ik kan het natuurlijk altijd...
Sporten en chillen giechelt Allison, it's the good life!
Het is wel vegetarisch toch mam? Jazeker Alli dat weet je ik ga je echt niets iets met vis of vlees voorschotelen nu je de...
Wolfgang liefje hoi!! Ik dacht al dat ik je zag wat brengt je hier? Jou mooie ogen knipoogt Wolfgang, ik moest je even zie...
Komt papa niet eten? Jawel knikt Aurora, maar papa was met Buddy lopen maar ik zag hem al aankomen, hij schuift zo wel aan!
Je hebt het maar goed voor elkaar Buddy, ik ben nog nooit zo vroeg voor iemand op gestaan voor een wandeling, en jij krijg...
Ja zeker schuif ik aan, na zo'n flinke wandeling heb ik ook wel honger gekregen!
Moet jij zo niet naar school Allison? Nee mijn leraar heeft ATV dag we hebben een dagje vrij liegt Allison, ik ga straks e...
Ugh buddy.... wat is dit nou? Dit wil ik niet hoor... dat doen we niet weer dat kan je buiten doen dat weet je best!
Mijn ouders tuinde er mooi in lacht Allison de bekende spijbeltruc docent met ATV dag, kan ik je eindelijk wat langer zien...
Oow Alli dit is gaaf ey, kei lief! Ik heb ook iets voor jou maar lang niet zo kostbaar als dit eigenlijk, Allison schud gl...
Het is perfect Wolf... echt dit is perfectie dankjewel!
Ow Wolfgang dit lijkt me tof.... laten we een duetje doen boeie of het wel of niet klinkt we doen het gewoon! Ik vind het ...
Ik hou van je wolfie, ik hou van je! Ik van jou meisje fluistert hij, we gaan een mooie toekomst hebben samen!
Ik ben bijna groohooot ik ben bijna groohoot, BIJNAAAAA schreeuwt Pablo, Becky schiet in de lach, het is al snel inderdaad...
Wauw zucht Aurora... mijn Pablo wordt ook al een tiener... drie tieners in huis onvoorstelbaar, en dan nog maar 2 te gaan ...
Is dit wat papa en mama al jaren voelen? Die vlinders.... die opgewondenheid? Dat hopeloos verliefde gevoel? Het is zo bij...
Zo voelt het dus lacht Pablo, kei vet man de wereld lijkt zo wel ineens aan mijn voeten te liggen! Eindelijk niet meer een...
Wou je mij op deze manier feliciteren Buddy? Dat mag gozer, maar ik vind het zo wel even tijd voor mezelf voor een make-ov...
Een begin maken aan het tuinieren is misschien zo gek nog niet, en wie weet wat voor mooie basis ik zo leggen kan voor onz...
Alowaa ik wou een hapje eten hier.. ik ben de zoon van de eigenaresse, de vrouw knikt ik herken je van foto's inderdaad je...
Al dat daten is leuk zucht Becky maar ik... maar het wordt tijd voor een volgende stap als je het mij vraagt en het allerl...
Ik moest je zien! Wolfgang knikt, kom ik weet een leuk en fijn spelletje volg me snel!
Toegegeven dit was AWESOME dit zou ik nog veel meer kunnen, dit was WAUW, ik geniet van je ik verlang naar je meer en meer...
Laten we dat dan bezegelen... gewoon hier en nu!
Bij al mijn ringen kan er nog wel één bij, we zijn nog jong maar we kunnen elkaar wel een belofte doen, de belofte voor de...
Een ring die ons eraan herinnerd, om straks als we jongvolwassen zijn een nieuwe stap laat maken, op ons meisje!
Life is getting better! Behalve dat we nog wel gescheiden van elkaar leven... ik wil meer maar pap en mam gaan het nooit o...
Weet je Boaz we moeten gewoon altijd samen bljiven joh, we gaan later een groot huis kopen voor ons samen hoe cool is dat?...
Klonk dat niet mooi Buddy? Ik ving toevallig op wat de jongens zeiden... mijn tweeling zoons die samen willen blijven, als...
Tot zover nu 2.8 Hoe het verder gaat in 2.9? geen idee we gaan het mee maken ^^
En meteen update 2.8 erachteraan

