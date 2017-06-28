Mind the gap! Reflections on the state of repository data harvesting -- a 24x7 presentation at Open Repositories 2017 in Brisbane, Australia.



I start with an opinionated history of the evolution of repository data harvesting since the late 1990's to the present. A conclusion is that we are currently in danger of creating a repository environment with fewer cross-repository services than before, with the potential to reinforce the silos we hope to open. I suggest that the community needs to agree upon a new solution, and further suggest that solution should be ResourceSync.