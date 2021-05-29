Successfully reported this slideshow.
HISTORY OF COMPUTERS IN PHARMACEUTICAL RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT SILAMBARASAN I M PHARM (PHARMACEUTICS) MTPG & RIHS
INTRODUCTION • Today computers are found everywhere in pharmaceutical research and development. • In early 1940s,computers...
CONT, • In 1963, book by Bernard and alberte Pullman of Paris ,France ,which fired the imagination of what might be possib...
BEGINNING OF COMPUTATIONAL CHEMISTRY IBM punched cards Programs, data input, output IBM 650 Rotating magnetic drum memory ...
COMPUTER :1960’S • In 1960s ,100 % of the computational chemist were in academia ,not industry. • The students from those ...
COMPUTER :1970’S • Lilly, hired chemists trained in organic chemistry and computers. • IBM 360 & 370 series are widely use...
COMPUTER :1980’S • The decade of the 1980s was when the various approaches of quantum chemistry, molecular mechanics, mole...
COMPUTER :1990’S • Pharmaceutical companies were accustomed to supporting their own research and making large investments ...
TIMELINE OF COMPUTERS
REFERENCES • Computer Applications in Pharmaceutical Research and Development– “S.Ekins (Wiley, 2006)WW”.
THANK YOU
History of computers in Pharmaceutical research & Development
