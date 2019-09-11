Recursos educativos abierto silvana hoyy

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Recursos Educativos Abierto (REA ). ALUMNO:NAVARRO, SILVANA. CARRERA:PROFESORADODE EDUCACION PRIMRIA
¿QUE SON LAS (REA)? ¿Para que sirve?
• Se pueden utilizar en entornos colaborativos, permiten aplicarse en diferentes metodologías/ pedagogías y se pueden pers...
• Los Recursos Educativos Abiertos (REA) hacen referencia a materiales de enseñanza, aprendizaje e investigación en soport...
EJEMPLOS:
NIVEL AL QUE ESTÁ DESTINADO: 1er Ciclo. 2do grado. EVALUACIÓN DE LA CALIDAD EN CUANTO A: PERTINENCIA DE LAS IMÁGENES UTILI...
COHERENCIA ESTÉTICA (tipografía usada, paleta de colores, tamaños, recarga de elementos, etc.): consideramos que la imagen...
NOMBRE DEL RECURSO: “pdf” URL: file:///C:/Users/Laboratorio/Downloads/Cuade rnillo-de-ortograf%C3%ADa-PRIMARIA- 2017.pdf T...
Recursos educativos¿para que sirve? hacen referencia a materiales de enseñanza aprendizaje e investigación.

