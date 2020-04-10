ISDICA primeros pasos

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Cómo realizar tus primeros pasos en las aulas virtuales…
Para ingresar al Campus necesitarás el nombre de usuario y la clave que te hemos enviado por correo electrónico. Recomenda...
SEGUNDO PASO: Debes ingresar el usuario que es tu número de DNI Luego, si es la primera vez tu clave es 123456.
Cuando ingreses tendrás tantas aulas como cátedras este año cursas.
En este espacio observarás el nombre de la cátedra que cursan. En la presentación los profesores te brindarán información ...
Cuando ingresas por primera vez, tenès cargados algunos datos básicos. Podes entonces completarlos en la Sección “Perfil y...
En la Sección Perfil, para agregar la foto clikeas “Seleccionar archivo”, esto te llevarà a tu compu y podràs seleccionar ...
Uso de los Foros… Para acceder a los foros se debe hacer clic en la Sección “Foros” Aparecerá una ventana como la siguient...
Habrá tantos foros, como espacios de participación creen los docentes. Este por ejemplo, es el foro que tiene como tema de...
Al seleccionar el Foro, aparecerán todas las intervenciones y al final un link “responder a la intervención”, donde se pue...
