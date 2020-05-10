Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Aprendizaje Basado en Proyectos (ABP Learning) SILVIA MILIÁN R. CARNET 19010861
¿Qué es?  Metodología que permite a los alumnos aprender mediante la elaboración de proyectos que surgen en respuesta a p...
Pasos para aplicarlo
Rol del Docente en ABP El docente adopta un papel de guía, estimulando y creando andamiajes de conocimiento para que los a...
¿Cómo evaluar el ABP?  Los alumnos deberán realizar una autoevaluación crítica y objetiva, mediante diarios de aprendizaj...
Recomendaciones  Realizar una buena planificación  Realizar correcciones oportunas  Mantener una buena comunicación  A...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Aprendizaje basado en proyectos (abp learning)

34 views

Published on

Un vistazo a una de las metodologías constructivistas más modernas.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Aprendizaje basado en proyectos (abp learning)

  1. 1. Aprendizaje Basado en Proyectos (ABP Learning) SILVIA MILIÁN R. CARNET 19010861
  2. 2. ¿Qué es?  Metodología que permite a los alumnos aprender mediante la elaboración de proyectos que surgen en respuesta a problemas de la vida cotidiana.  Se basa en el constructivismo y permite que el alumno aprenda por la experimentación y la planificación.
  3. 3. Pasos para aplicarlo
  4. 4. Rol del Docente en ABP El docente adopta un papel de guía, estimulando y creando andamiajes de conocimiento para que los alumnos vayan aprendiendo. Por ello debe:  Facilitar recursos y herramientas  Planificar, supervisar y evaluar el proceso  Generar estrategias y metodologías didácticas flexibles  Motivar a sus alumnos
  5. 5. ¿Cómo evaluar el ABP?  Los alumnos deberán realizar una autoevaluación crítica y objetiva, mediante diarios de aprendizaje donde deben responder determinadas preguntas  Los docentes o personal calificado que practique la heteroevaluación, deben guiarse por medio de rúbricas detalladas, que describan el expertise alcanzado por cada alumno. Dichas rúbricas han de incluir aspectos que puedan ser medibles.
  6. 6. Recomendaciones  Realizar una buena planificación  Realizar correcciones oportunas  Mantener una buena comunicación  Aplicar la metodología del caso  Emplear recursos TIC’s como vídeos para presentar  Crear un blog para aterrizar el proyecto

×