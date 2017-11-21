Energoefektivitāte: realitāte un iespējas Altum Energoefektivitātes programmu departaments Māris Eliņš 2017.gada novembris
Jau renovētas ~ 760 mājas
Visa veida un tipa daudzdzīvokļu mājām
Jaunais lietuviešu projekts, 464. sērija Būvēta – 1975 Dzīvokļu skaits – 45 Patēriņš – 139,86 kWh/m2 Siltinātas ārsienas, ...
602. sērija PIRMS PĒC Būvēta – 1980 Dzīvokļu skaits – 35 Patēriņš – 190,96 kWh/m2 Siltinātas ārsienas, pagrabs un jumts Ma...
Staļina laika projekts PIRMS PĒC Būvēta – 1953 Dzīvokļu skaits – 16 Patēriņš – 170,53 kWh/m2 Siltinātas ārsienas Atjaunots...
103. sērija PIRMS PĒC Būvēta – 1981 Dzīvokļu skaits – 12 Patēriņš – 155,22 kWh/m2 Siltinātas ārsienas, pagrabs un jumts Ma...
Mazģimeņu projekts PIRMS PĒC Būvēta – 1985 Dzīvokļu skaits – 34 Patēriņš – 164,11 kWh/m2 Siltinātas ārsienas, pagrabs un j...
Hruščova PIRMS PĒC Būvēta – 1960 Dzīvokļu skaits – 8 Patēriņš – 261,01 kWh/m2 Siltinātas ārsienas, pagrabs un jumts Mainīt...
103. sērija PIRMS PĒC Būvēta – 1972 Dzīvokļu skaits – 60 Patēriņš – 149,37 kWh/m2 Siltinātas ārsienas, pagrabs un jumts Ma...
Altum atbalsts – DME programma
Patiesais labuma guvējs – IEDZĪVOTĀJS samazinās karstā ūdens maksa samazinās apsaimniekošanas maksa ietaupījums uz apkures...
Atbalsta veidi 1) Grants kopā ar aizdevumu 2) Finanšu instrumenti: − Garantijas (kredītiestādēm vai alternatīvajiem ieguld...
Granta apmērs Plānotais energo patēriņš apkurei pēc projekta realizācijas Granta apjoms (ar cita finasētāja aizdevumu) Gra...
166,4 milj. EUR ~1030 mājas Programmas apmērs (kopā ar Banku finansējumu +/- 300 milj. EUR) Nepalaid garām iespēju
Līdz 2022 ~ 5 gadi
ALTUM sniegtais atbalsts ▪ Konsultējam par dokumentācijas sagatavošanu un pārbaudām tās kvalitāti ▪ Pārliecināmies par pie...
Sadarbība – ALTUM un bankas BANKA Grants Aizdevums* Grants Tehniskā dokumentācija *Gadījumos, kad banka aizdevumu neizsnie...
Kritēriji atbalsta saņemšanai
Nosacījumi mājai Mājā ir vismaz 5 dzīvokļi un vienam īpašniekam nepieder vairāk kā 20% no kopējā dzīvokļa skaita vai 20% d...
Nosacījumi projektam Projekta IRR > 0, rēķinot 20 gadu periodā (t.i. ietaupījums 20 gadu laikā lielāks par renovācijas att...
Nosacījumi ALTUM aizdevumam / garantijai Iedzīvotāju parādi (apsaimniekošanas, atkritumu apsaimniekošanas, siltumapgādes, ...
Garantijas un aizdevuma nosacījumi * Garantiju piešķir, ja aizdevums nav īsāks par 10 gadiem un uz vismaz 10 gadiem fiksēt...
Prasības pilnvarotai personai Pilnvarotā persona: − ir juridiska persona; − vismaz 2/3 no visiem dzīvokļu īpašniekiem ir n...
Projekta izmaksas
▪ Būvdarbu veikšana ēkas norobežojošajās konstrukcijās un koplietošanas telpās ▪ Inženiersistēmu atjaunošana, pārbūve vai ...
Neattiecināmās izmaksas ▪ Ēkas energoaudits ▪ Tehniskā projekta sagatavošana ▪ Izmaksas, kas radušās pirms atbalsta piešķi...
Projekta finansēšanas avoti Attiecināmās izmaksas: ▪ Grants ▪ Aizdevums ▪ Līdzfinansējums – privātie līdzekļi, kurus iegul...
Saimnieciskās darbības veicēji Dzīvokļu īpašniekiem – saimnieciskās darbības veicējiem jāiesniedz : 1) Apliecinājums 2) Ve...
Pašvaldība kā dzīvokļa īpašnieks var saņemt atbalstu 1. Ja īpašums tiek izīrēts, tiek uzturēts, lai izīrētu vai arī īres t...
PROCESS: sagatavošana, pieteikums, īstenošana
Dzīvokļu īpašnieku kopsapulce / aptauja “PAR” jānobalso 2/3 no visiem dzīvokļu īpašumiem (dzīvokļu īpašumos nesadalītā māj...
Dzīvokļu īpašnieku kopsapulce / aptauja Lēmumi par: ► Dalību programmā ► Pilnvarojumu īstenot projektu, t.sk.: − sagatavot...
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Pieņem lēmumu par: • dalību ALTUM programmā • pilnvaroto personu (pārstāvi) • tehniskās dokumentācijas g...
Projekts ir īstenots!
Iesniegto projektu statistika uz 13.11.2017. (reģioni/novadi) 8 4 3 4 1 1 4 1 1 3 10 23 13 4 8 4 1 1 1 40 1 5 8 3 1 2 1 3 ...
Jau renovējam Pūre TukumsLiepāja Mundingciems Ikšķile Saulkrasti kopā 21 vietā
KONSULTĀCIJAS DME projekta pilnvarotajām personām
Projekta sagatavošana  Mājas lēmumi  Projekta izstrāde  ALTUM atzinums  Iepirkums, atlase  Pieteikumi finansējumam  ...
Pieteikums programmai ► Ēkas energosertifikāts – pasākumi un aprēķini ► Tehniskās apsekošanas atzinums ► Būvprojekts vai ē...
ALTUM atzinums 1) Par iesniegto dokumentu atbilstību t.sk.: − par plānoto siltumenerģijas ietaupījumu − par plānoto siltum...
Uz sadarbību! DMEprogramma@altum.lv Kompetences.Centrs@altum.lv www.altum.lv
Daudzdzīvokļu dzīvojamās ēkas energoefektivitātes projekts. Nosacījumi un projekta realizācijas process.

