Actividades lunes 27 de abril

cuarto a y b. silvia y romina

  1. 1. LUNES 27 DE ABRIL CIENCIAS NATURALES Los materiales: Magnetismo “La brújula” 1) Leer con atención. (SOLAMENTE LEER PARA PODER RESPONDER LUEGO) 2) Responder: Lo chinos fueron los primeros en observar el comportamiento de los imanes y crearon un artefacto para orientarse llamado “Brújula”. A pesar de la enorme utilidad del invento, ellos aún no sabían explicar por qué razón el imán se comportaba de ese modo. a- ¿Qué explicación pudo dar el médico y físico inglés William Gilbert sobre la brújula para que podamos comprender mejor su funcionamiento? b- ¿Por quienes fueron utilizadas las primeras brújulas?
  2. 2. LUNES 27 DE ABRIL PRÁCTICAS DEL LENGUAJE RECOMENDAMOS UN CUENTO ( NO COPIAR )Después de tanta lectura, llegó el momento de realizar una recomendación. Para eso te pido que leas atentamente los siguientes puntos: 1) Elegí uno de los tantos cuentos que leíste de Ema Wolf. 2 Escribí el nombre del libro. 3) Su autor.. 4) Pesonaje que te pareció más importante o divertido. 5)Parte del cuento que te gustó más o te pareció más divertida. 6) Frase del cuento que te pareció divertida. 7) Recordá que no tenés que contar el final así tu compañero quiere leerlo. 1) Realizar una recomendación ayudándote de la información que leíste recién. (COPIAR) YO RECOMIENDO!!!! TÍTULO: AUTOR: RECOMIENDO ESTE LIBRO POR: ESCRIBÍ TU NOMBRE:

