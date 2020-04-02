Actividades lengua semana 30 de marzo 3 de abril

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ACTIVIDADESDEPRÁCTICASDEL LENGUAJE CUARTO GRADO "A" Y "B" TM SEÑORITA:ROMINA Y SILVIA. SEMANA DEL 30 DE MARZO AL3 DE ABRIL
Una escuela muy particular 1) Seguimostrabajandocon¡Silencioniños! 2) Uní con flechaslaspalabrasde acuerdoal significadoqu...
4) AhoraCompletá tupasaportede lectura y da tuopiniónsobre este cuento. Dibujá una tapapara el cuento. Título del cuento: ...
FERNANDA Y CLAUDIA

  1. 1. ACTIVIDADESDEPRÁCTICASDEL LENGUAJE CUARTO GRADO “A” Y “B” TM SEÑORITA:ROMINA Y SILVIA. SEMANA DEL 30 DE MARZO AL3 DE ABRIL ¡SILENCIO NIÑOS! SEGUIMOS A UN AUTOR: EMA WOLF. 1) Leerel cuentoy responder. 2) ¿QuiéneslaMomia? ¿Cómose dieroncuenta? 3) ¿Por qué Frankensteineraungenioparalosderrumbes? 4) ¿Por qué laMomia lofelicita?
  2. 2. Una escuela muy particular 1) Seguimostrabajandocon¡Silencioniños! 2) Uní con flechaslaspalabrasde acuerdoal significadoque tienen enel texto. Cataclismo techo boquete desastre cielorraso roto averiado coraje ímpetu agujeroenla pared. 3) Dibujáa tu personaje favoritodelcuento.
  3. 3. 4) AhoraCompletá tupasaportede lectura y da tuopiniónsobre este cuento. Dibujá una tapapara el cuento. Título del cuento: ________________________________________________ Autor: _______________________________________________________ Fecha de lectura: _______________________________________________ Lugar de lectura: _______________________________________________ ¿Cuántasestrellas le daríasal cuento? Pintá concolor . Silencio niños Actividadesparairfinalizandola semana… 1) En la escuelade laseñoritaMomiatienenlasiguiente normadel reglamento escolar. PROHIBIDO VOLVER DEL RECREO SIN HABER ASUSTADO A OTRO MONSTRUO Inventáotrasnormas de la escueladel cuentoque deberíanrespetartodoslos alumnos. ¡ AHORA SÍ A DESCANSAR!!!!

