7 de abri ldia de la salud

7 DE ABRIL “DÌA MUNDIAL DE LA SALUD”
  1. 1. 7 DE ABRIL “DÌA MUNDIAL DE LA SALUD”
  2. 2. Cada 7 de abril desde 1950 se celebra el Día Mundial de la Salud, un acontecimiento que en cada edición profundiza sobre un tema de interés relacionado con la OMS, el organismo de las Naciones Unidas encargado de procurar por el bienestar de la ciudadanía a nivel mundial. Para este 2015 se abarca la inocuidad de los alimentos. Pero… ¿sabes qué es? Como informa la Organización Mundial de la Salud, la inocuidad de los alimentos sirve para garantizar la máxima seguridad posible de todo aquello que comemos. Para conseguirlo, nos proporciona cinco claves que nos ayudarán a hacer nuestros alimentos más seguros cuidando su manipulación y preparación, como mantenerlos a temperaturas adecuadas o lavarlos cuidadosamente con agua apta para el consumo. ¿Y si aprendemos en clase a cuidar nuestro cuerpo? Para tener una vida más saludable hay que tener presentes algunas ideas básicas que presentamos a continuación y que puedes utilizar para celebrar el Día Mundial de la Salud con tus estudiantes. ¿Empezamos? ¡Toma nota! 1. Comer de manera equilibrada: ¿Conoces la frase “eres lo que comes”? Llevar una dieta variada es fundamental para que nuestro cuerpo esté al 100%, lleno de energía y vitalidad. Descubre lo perjudicial que puede llegar a ser el sobrepeso con este juego online, que te enseñará de forma divertida la relación entre obesidad y diabetes. 2. Cuidar la salud mental: Tan importante es el estado de nuestro cuerpo como el de nuestra mente y estado de ánimo. Algunas de
  3. 3. estas enfermedades no son tan conocidas como deberían. ¡Echa un vistazo al vídeo educativo y aprende más sobre el tema! 3. Consumir fármacos responsablemente: ¿Tomas medicinas sin recomendación médica? ¡Cuidado! El consumo irresponsable de fármacos puede llegar a ser muy peligroso, y es muy importante que concienciemos de ello a los más pequeños. Consulta para ello estos fantásticos recursos de trabajo. 4. Tener una buena higiene: Cuidar a nuestro cuerpo también incluye hábitos como lavarse los dientes y las manos de manera frecuente, y es algo que debemos aprender cuanto antes mejor ¡Enseña a los más pequeños su importancia con este vídeo! 5. Hacer ejercicio físico: ¿Llevas una vida sedentaria? Cambiar de hábitos y practicar actividades físicas de manera habitual te ayudará a sentirte bien, y además aprenderás valores de equipo y tu salud lo agradecerá. ¡Descubre estas actividades sobre alimentación y deporte! 6. Consumir agua de manera regular: ¿Sabías que beber agua es tan importante como comer bien? El agua ayuda a desintoxicar el cuerpo y a prevenir la deshidratación, que puede hacer que nuestro metabolismo se haga más lento ¡No te pierdas el viaje interminable que realiza este líquido tan importante para nuestro cuerpo! 7. Revisiones periódicas: ¡Ir al médico no debe darte ningún miedo! Hacer revisiones periódicas puede ser de mucha utilidad para ayudarte a tener un estado de salud inmejorable, y sobre todo para prevenir la enfermedad antes que tener que combatirla. ¡Mira que bien lo pasa nuestro amigo Caillou cuando visita a su doctor! Esperamos que hayas disfrutado de esta fecha y que aproveches nuestros consejos para mejorar tu bienestar con unos hábitos saludables constantes. ¿Nos recomiendas alguno más? ¡Comparte tus ideas con nosotros! LEER Y RESPONDER A. ¿por qué hoy es el día mundial de la salud? B. ¿Què debemos hacer para cuidarnos y tener buena salud? C. Realiza un dibujo, que vos imagines ,que simboliza la salud.

