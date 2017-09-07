Mant.preventivo y predictivo powerpoint

Mantenimiento preventivo y predictivo de un equipo de computo
  1. 1. Mantenimiento preventivo y predictivo de un equipo de computo
  2. 2. MANTENIMIENTO PREVENTIVO: Consiste en encontrar y corregir los problemas menores antes de que éstos provoquen posible fallas. En un computador, el mantenimiento es la revisión periódica de ciertos aspectos, tanto de hardware (Parte física de los computadores) como software (Programas que tienen instalados los computadores), para corroborar el desempeño del sistema, la integridad de los datos almacenados y/o verificar la de velocidad posible del procesamiento de datos dentro de la configuración optima del sistema.
  3. 3. MANTENIMIENTO DE CONSERVACION: Está destinado a compensar el deterioro de equipos sufrido por el uso, de acuerdo a las condiciones físicas y químicas a las que fue sometido. En el mantenimiento de conservación pueden diferenciarse:
  4. 4. MANTENIMIENTO CORRECTIVO: Es el encargado de corregir fallas o averías observadas.
  5. 5. Mantenimiento correctivo inmediato: Es el que se realiza inmediatamente de aparecer la avería o falla, con los medios disponibles, destinados a ese fin.
  6. 6. Mantenimiento correctivo diferido: Al momento de producirse la avería o falla, se produce un paro de la instalación o equipamiento de que se trate, para posteriormente afrontar la reparación, solicitándose los medios para ese fin
  7. 7. Mantenimiento programado: Realizado por programa de revisiones, por tiempo de funcionamiento, kilometraje, etc. funcionamiento, kilometraje, etc. que consiste en un seguimiento personalizado del estado del ordenador, para así poder evitar fallos que hubieran sido predecibles. En el mantenimiento programado se incluyen una serie de servicios específicos que se realizan de manera periódica, habitualmente Mensual o Bimestral según contratación, además de unos valores añadidos que van incluidos en el precio ejemplo:
  8. 8. 1. Asistencia Remota / Asistencia Telefónica/ Asistencia In Situ 2. Chequeo Completo PC TIPO CONTRATO 3. Optimización Sistema operativo MENSUAL BIMESTRAL 4. Limpieza Virus, Troyanos, Spyware € / EQUIPO € / EQUIPO 5. Limpieza Interior PC 6. Copia Seguridad (Backus) CONSULTAR PRECIOS 7. Instalación Programas y Configuración 8. Instalación, Reinstalación y Actualización Sistema Operativo 9. Sustitución, Cambio o Actualización Hardware (No incluye las Piezas) 10. Clonación Disco Duro 11. Recuperación datos Borrado o sin Acceso 12. Asesoramiento y consultoría Informática 13. Mantenimiento preventivo, Correctivo y Predictivo 14. Desplazamiento Gratuito 15. Manejo Básico Programas ( 2 Horas ) 16. Instalación y Configuración Impresoras 17. Configuración Red 18. Instalación de la Red (Descuento 20%) 19. Descuento en Material
  9. 9. Mantenimiento de oportunidad: Es el que aprovecha las paradas o periodos de no uso de los equipos para realizar las operaciones de mantenimiento, realizando las revisiones o reparaciones necesarias para garantizar el buen funcionamiento de los equipos en el nuevo periodo de utilización.
  10. 10. MANTENIMIENTO DE ACTUALIZACION. Tiene como propósito compensar la obsolescencia tecnológica o las nuevas exigencias que en el momento de construcción no existían o no fueron tenidas en cuenta pero que en la actualidad sí deben serlo. Como la instalación de la memoria RAM y actualizar programas.
  11. 11. MANTENIMIENTO PREDICTIVO. Está basado en la determinación del estado de la máquina en operación. El concepto se basa en que las máquinas darán un tipo de aviso antes de que fallen y este mantenimiento trata de percibir los síntomas para después tomar acciones. Se trata de realizar ensayos no destructivos, como pueden ser análisis de aceite, análisis de desgaste de partículas, medida de vibraciones, medición de temperaturas, termógrafías, etc. El mantenimiento predictivo permite que se tomen decisiones antes de que ocurra el fallo: cambiar o reparar la maquina en una parada cercana, detectar cambios anormales en las condiciones del equipo y subsanarlos, etc. Para garantizar un rendimiento optimo y eficaz de la computadora, debemos mantenerla limpia y bien organizada. Debemos eliminar los programas antiguos, programas que no utilicemos y las unidades de disco para liberar la memoria y reducir la posibilidad de conflicto del sistema. Un disco duro puede presentar diversas deficiencias, que casi siempre se pueden corregir estas son: * Poco espacio disponible. * Espacio ocupado por archivos innecesarios. * Alto porcentaje de fragmentación. * Se debe eliminar los archivos antiguos y temporales. Además, entre más pocos archivos innecesarios tenga la computadora, estará más protegida de amenazas como el hurto de la identidad en Internet. Cuando el espacio libre de un disco se acerca peligrosamente a cero, la PC entra en una fase de funcionamiento errático: se torna excesivamente lenta, emite mensajes de error (que en ocasiones no especifican la causa), algunas aplicaciones no se inician, o se cierran después de abiertas, etc.

