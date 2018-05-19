Synnopsis :

Descartes Bones "A fascinating, colorful, and very readable account of early modern ideas and personalities. Shorto has a gift for storytelling. He brings the 17th century to life while doing justice to the philosophy."--Professor Steven Nadler, author of "Rembrandt s Jews." Full description



Author : Russell Shorto

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-3

Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches

Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces

Format : BOOKS

Seller information : Russell Shorto ( 7✮ )

Link Download : https://alhamdulillah120.blogspot.com/?book=0307275663

