CTEV/ Clubfoot

Congenital Talipes Equinovarus Dr Sijan Bhattachan 2nd year resident NAMS
Introduction • Probably the most common congenital orthopaedic condition requiring intensive treatment. • Represents conge...
• Genetic aetiology is strongly associated • Familial occurrence in 25%. Associated conditions • Neural tube defects (myel...
Many theories on the aetiology have been proposed. • Arrest in embryonic development -In normal fetal development of lower...
• Retractive fibrotic response -Zimny and colleages, identified myofibroblastic retractile tissue in the medial ligaments ...
• Primary germ plasm defect in the talus causes continued plantar flexion and inversion of this bone, with subsequent soft...
Pathoanatomy • Muscles contractures lead to the characteristic deformity that includes (CAVE) -Midfoot cavus (tight intrin...
• Bony deformity -Talar neck is medially and plantarly deviated, where as the body is rotated slightly outwards in relatio...
Presentation O/E • Deformity is usually obvious at birth; the foot is turned and twisted inwards so that the sole faces po...
• Foot deformities; -Hindfoot in equinus and varus (rigid and resistant to passive correction) -Midfoot in cavus (high med...
• Lack of correct ability separates a true clubfoot from the milder postural clubfoot. • Milder manifestations represent a...
• Infant must always be examined for associated disorders such as DDH and spina bifida.
• Prognosis for a nonindiopathic syndromic clubfoot is generally worse than that for a idiopathic clubfoot, although there...
• Two commonly used classifications by Pirani et al and Dimeglio et al are based solely on physical examination. • Pirani’...
Pirani severity scoring • A reliable method for assessing the amount of deformity formulated by Dr Shafique Pirani, Canada...
MFCS; MEDIAL CREASE • Assess the depth of crease and presence of other creases Score Several fine creases 0 Two or three m...
CURVED LATERAL BORDER • Make sure child’s foot is relaxed • Observe from the plantar aspect and use a pen held against edg...
LATERAL HEAD OF TALUS • Palpate the head of talus with foot uncorrected. • Keeping finger on talus, correct the foot Score...
HFCS; POSTERIOR CREASE • Assess the presence and depth of crease; Posterior Crease Score Several fine crease 0 Two or mode...
EMPTY HEEL • Hold the foot in mild correction and palpate with a single index finger; Assess how much flesh is there betwe...
RIGID EQUINUS • Correct the plantar flexion as much as is comfortable for child. Degree of dorsiflexion Score >90 degree 0...
Uses of Pirani’s score • Assessment of progress by serial plotting of score. • Predicting need for tenotomy (HFCS>1 and MF...
Demeglio’s scoring
Radiographs AP (with foot 30 degree plantar flexed and tube likewise angled 30 degree perpendicular) • Talocalcaneal (Kite...
• Talus-1st MT angle is negative (Normal 0-20 degree) indicating adduction of forefoot.
Dorsiflexion lateral (Turco view) • Talocalcaneal angle <20 degree(Normal 40 degree); Lines drawn through the mid longitud...
• Talocalcaneal angle less than 20 degrees in lateral film shows that the calcaneum cannot be tilted up into true dorsifle...
USG • Helpful in prenatal diagnosis • Can be diagnosed as early as 12 weeks of gestational age
Management • The aim of treatment is to produce and maintain a plantigrade, supple foot that will function well. • There a...
Non operative • Treatment should begin early, preferably within a day or two. • Repeated manipulation and adhesive strappi...
Operative modalities; • Posteromedial soft tissue release and tendon lengthening • Medial column lengthening or lateral co...
Serial manipulation and casting • Goal is to rotate foot laterally around a fixed talus • Order of correction (CAVE) -Midf...
Ponseti casting technique • Most significant event in the history of CTEV • Successful correction reported in more than 90...
• Treatment phase should begin as early as possible, optimally within the first week of life • Gentle manipulation and cas...
• First cast application corrects CAVUS deformity by forefoot supination relative to hindfoot, • Manipulation seems counte...
• At successive manipulation and casting sessions, Metatarsus ADDUCTUS and hindfoot VARUS are simultaneously corrected by ...
• In general three or four weekly manipulation and casting sessions are required to loosen the medial ligamentous structur...
• EQUINUS is the last deformity that is corrected and correction should be attempted when the hindfoot is in neutral to sl...
Technique of percutaneous heel cord tenotomy; • After standard sterile preparation, foot is held by an assistant with mild...
• Successful tenotomy is heralded by a palpable pop and immediate ability for further dorsiflexion of approx 15-20 degrees...
• Maintenance phase; When final cast is removed, the infant is placed in a brace that maintains the foot in its corrected ...
• Denis Browne bar and shoes is a foot abduction orthosis prescribed to prevent recurrence of the deformity , to favour re...
• The objective is to achieve not only correction but overcorrection. • The position should be checked by xray in order to...
• Early recurrence of deformity (within 1 year) may be successfully salvaged in one third of relapsed cases by repeat mani...
Operative treatment • The objectives of clubfoot surgery are; -the complete release of joint ‘tethers’ (capsular and ligam...
Approaches • Extended posteromedial incision (Turco) • Posterior curved transverse incision extended anteriorly on both me...
Transverse circumferential (Cincinnati) incision is preferred. • Begin incision on the medial aspect of foot in the region...
• Caroll two incision technique
• Turco incision
PMSTR and tendon lengthening Indications • Resistant feet in young children • Rocker bottom feet that develop as a result ...
• TendoAchilles and tibialis posterior tendons are lengthened through Z divisions; Posterior capsule of ankle and subtalar...
Complications • Loss of correction • Dorsal subluxation of navicular • Valgus overcorrection • Dorsal bunion
• Modified McKay procedure (Extensile posteromedial and posterolateral release) through a Cincinnati incision is a preferr...
Revision or secondary procedures • Prevalence of repeat surgery after the initial soft tissue release in infancy is estima...
Soft tissue surgery Anterior tibial tendon transfer; • Indicated when there is dynamic inversion or supination of the midf...
Transfer for insufficient triceps surae (Calcaneus gait) • Overlengthening of achilles tendon or triceps insufficiency sec...
Bony surgery; Lateral column shortening • Evans described the use of a wedge resection of calcaneocuboid joint to shorten ...
• Evans procedure has become a standard technique for recurrent clubfoot deformity in which the midfoot is clearly in varu...
• Litchblau operation(simple resection of anterior end of calcaneum) for children <4 yrs old
• Different levels of osteotomy • 1.Vertical osteotomy of anterior part of calcaneum • 2. Excision of anterior end of calc...
Calcaneal osteotomy • In a foot with fixed heel varus, with or without other significant residual deformity, an opening or...
Dwyer technique • Skin incision perpedicular to previous incision. • Calcaneus is osteotomized roughly parallel to the sub...
• Opening wedge • Tricortical iliac crest graft recommend ed
• Closing wedge.
• Most authors now prefer lateral closing wedge osteotomy with K wire fixation if necessary. • Ideal age for this operatio...
Triple arthrodesis • Salvage procedure for uncorrected clubfoot in older children and adolescents • Corrects the severely ...
• Talectomy is a salvage procedure in older children (8-10 yrs) with an insensate foot. • Multiplanar supramalleolar osteo...
• Gradual correction by means of ring fixator indicated in complex deformity resistant to standard methods of treatment; A...
• After successful correction of deformity, relapses may be prevented by using Dennis Browne boots in infants or moulded a...
Complications Related to nonoperative treatment • Deformity relapse Related to surgical treatment • Residual cavus • Pes p...
• Dorsal bunion that develop after clubfoot surgery has been attributed to muscle weakness, particularly of triceps sure, ...
Banskota B1, Banskota AK, Regmi R, Rajbhandary T, Shrestha OP, Spiegel DA The Ponseti method in the treatment of children ...
References • Tachdijan Pediatric orthopaedics, 5th edition • Apley's system of orthopaedics and fractures, 9th edition. • Campbell operative orthopaedics,12th edition.
  1. 1. Congenital Talipes Equinovarus Dr Sijan Bhattachan 2nd year resident NAMS
  72. 72. Banskota B1, Banskota AK, Regmi R, Rajbhandary T, Shrestha OP, Spiegel DA The Ponseti method in the treatment of children with idiopathic clubfoot presenting between five and ten years of age. Bone Joint J. 2013 Dec;95-B(12):1721-5. doi: 10.1302/0301-620X.95B12.32173. Abstract Our goal was to evaluate the use of Ponseti's method, with minor adaptations, in the treatment of idiopathic clubfeet presenting in children between five and ten years of age. A retrospective review was performed in 36 children (55 feet) with a mean age of 7.4 years (5 to 10), supplemented by digital images and video recordings of gait. There were 19 males and 17 females. The mean follow- up was 31.5 months (24 to 40). The mean number of casts was 9.5 (6 to 11), and all children required surgery, including a percutaneous tenotomy or open tendo Achillis lengthening (49%), posterior release (34.5%), posterior medial soft-tissue release (14.5%), or soft-tissue release combined with an osteotomy (2%). The mean dorsiflexion of the ankle was 9° (0° to 15°). Forefoot alignment was neutral in 28 feet (51%) or adducted (< 10°) in 20 feet (36%), > 10° in seven feet (13%). Hindfoot alignment was neutral or mild valgus in 26 feet (47%), mild varus (< 10°) in 19 feet (35%), and varus (> 10°) in ten feet (18%). Heel-toe gait was present in 38 feet (86%), and 12 (28%) exhibited weight-bearing on the lateral border (out of a total of 44 feet with gait videos available for analysis). Overt relapse was identified in nine feet (16%, six children). The parents of 27 children (75%) were completely satisfied. A plantigrade foot was achieved in 46 feet (84%) without an extensive soft-tissue release or bony procedure, although under-correction was common, and longer-term follow-up will be required to assess the outcome.
  73. 73. References • Tachdijan Pediatric orthopaedics, 5th edition • Apley’s system of orthopaedics and fractures, 9th edition. • Campbell operative orthopaedics,12th edition. • orthobullets.com • Internet sources

