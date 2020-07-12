Successfully reported this slideshow.
DR. SIJAN BHATTACHAN IInd YEAR RESIDENT ORTHOPAEDICS & TRAUMA SURGERY CIVIL HOSPITAL NAMS CHRONIC OSTEOMYELITIS
• Chronic inflammation of the bone and bone marrow • Hallmark is infected dead bone within a compromised soft tissue envel...
▪ Staphylococcus aureus ▪ Escherichia coli ▪ Streptococcus pyogenes ▪ Proteus mirabilis ▪ Pseudomonas aeruginosa ▪ In the ...
THE HOST DEFENCES ARE INEVITABLY COMPROMISED BY ▪ the presence of scar formation ▪ dead and dying bone around the focus of...
BACTERIA ▪ covered in a protein–polysaccharide slime (glycocalyx) ▪ protects them from both the host defenses and antibiot...
• Bone is destroyed or devitalized, around the focus of infection or along the surface of a foreign implant. • Cavities co...
Sequestra act as substrates for bacterial adhesion in much the same way as foreign implants, ensuring the persistence of i...
• a ‘flare’ of pain, pyrexia, redness and tenderness, • a discharging sinus. • thickened and often puckered tissues or fol...
ANATOMICAL TYPE I Medullary Endosteal disease II Superficial Cortical surface infected because of coverage defect III Loca...
CLASSIFICATION : CIERNY AND MADER
BASED ON Radiographic appearance type A Brodie abscess type B sequestrum involucrum B1 localized cortical sequestrum B2 se...
Jones et al classification •Type A 12
•Type B 13
•Type C 14
15 Type Description Rehabilitation Time Type 1 Intact tibia and fibula. No osseous reconstruction necessary. 6–12 wk Type ...
• The “gold standard” is to obtain a biopsy specimen for histological and microbiological evaluation of the infected bone....
PLAIN X-RAY ➢ should be the initial study performed. ➢ may be no more than localized loss of trabeculation, or an area of ...
• Sequestra- dead bone nidus with surrounding granulation tissue • Involucrum- periosteal new bone forming later 18
INVESTIGATIONS Blood Investigations • nonspecific • give no indication of the severity of the infection. • Erythrocyte sed...
INVESTIGATIONS CT SCAN ➢ provides excellent definition of cortical bone and a fair evaluation of the surrounding soft tiss...
INVESTIGATIONS MRI • more useful for soft tissue evaluation than CT • MRI provides a fairly accurate determination of the ...
22
SINOGRAM • A sinogram may help to localize the site of infection INVESTIGATIONS
INVESTIGATIONS RADIOISOTOPE SCINTIGRAPHY • Sensitive but not specific. • 99mTc-HDP scans show increased activity (bone tur...
•Three phase bone scintigraphy 25
•FDG-PET -Shows malignancies and infection; Increased glycolysis -Most sensitive test for chronic osteomyelitis. -More spe...
Teermat et al,The accuracy of diagnostic imaging for the assessment of chronic osteomyelitis: a systematic review and meta...
• Eradication of chronic osteomyelitis generally requires aggressive surgical debridement and dead space management combin...
Requires a multifaceted approach A. Antibiotic B. surgical debridement and reconstruction C. Correction of host morbiditie...
ANTIBIOTICS Antibiotics alone rarely can eradicate the infection for numerous reasons 1. Bacteria are able to adhere to or...
ANTIBIOTICS • choice of antibiotic depends on microbiological studies, • the drug must be capable of penetrating sclerotic...
TREATMENT • serum antibiotic concentrations should be measured at regular intervals (kept at several times the minimal bac...
LOCAL TREATMENT • A sinus may be painless and need dressing simply to protect the clothing • Colostomy paste can be used t...
INDICATIONS FOR SURGERY FOR CHRONIC HAEMATOGENOUS INFECTION ➢intrusive symptoms ➢failure of adequate antibiotic treatment ...
Debridement ➢ All infected soft tissue and dead or devitalized bone, as well as any infected implant, must be excised. ➢ A...
SEQUESTRECTOMY AND CURETTAGE ➢ require more time to perform and result in considerably more blood loss than an inexperienc...
SEQUESTRECTOMY AND CURETTAGE ➢ Remove all sequestra, purulent material, and scarred and necrotic tissue ➢ Use a high-speed...
SEQUESTRECTOMY AND CURETTAGE TREATMENT
TYPES OF SEQUESTRUM According to shape • Pencil / cylindrical / tubular - infants • Ring – External Fixation • Conical / A...
TYPES OF SEQUESTRUM According to consistency Coke like - Cancellous bone Flake / Feathery – Cavity TB ( eg TB ribs) Coarse...
• DEALING WITH THE ‘DEAD SPACE’ • bone grafting with primary or secondary closure • use of antibiotic PMMA beads as a temp...
PAPINEAU ET AL. OPEN BONE GRAFTING TECHNIQUE TREATMENT
PAPINEAU ET AL. OPEN BONE GRAFTING TECHNIQUE • formation of healthy granulation tissue in a bed of bone graft that will be...
ARCHDEACON AND MESSERSCHMITT MODIFICATION OF PAPINEAU TECHNIQUE Using a vacuum-assisted closure (VAC) VAC is useful for de...
POLYMETHYLMETHACRYLATE (PMMA) ANTIBIOTIC BEAD CHAINS TREATMENT Rationale deliver levels of antibiotics locally in concentr...
POLYMETHYLMETHACRYLATE (PMMA) ANTIBIOTIC BEAD CHAINS TREATMENT EMPLOYED ANTIBIOTICS FOR USE WITH PMMA BEADS; ▪ Aminoglycos...
POLYMETHYLMETHACRYLATE (PMMA) ANTIBIOTIC BEAD CHAINS TREATMENT Short term implantation : the beads are removed within 10 d...
INTRAMEDULLARY ANTIBIOTIC CEMENT NAIL TREATMENT Debride and prepare the medullary canal with usual reaming technique Send ...
49
Shyam et al, Use of antibiotic cement-impregnated intramedullary nail in treatment of infected non-union of long bones,Ind...
BIODEGRADABLE ANTIBIOTIC DELIVERY SYSTEMS TREATMENT Advantage over PMMA beads : second procedure is not required to remove...
CLOSED SUCTION DRAINS : LAUTENBACH TECHNIQUE • radical excision of all avascular and infected tissue • closed irrigation a...
SOFT TISSUE TRANSFER • may range from a localized muscle flap on a vascular pedicle to microvascular free tissue transfer....
ILIZAROV TECHNIQUE • Especially used if infection is associated to ununited fracture. • Allows radical resection of the in...
ILIZAROV TECHNIQUE Disadvantages • the time required to achieve a solid union • high incidence of associated complications...
Ilizarov for pandiaphyseal osteomyelitis 56 Bari et al. (2015) Treatment of Chronic Osteomyelitis in Children by Ilizarov ...
• 56 yr/M • Debridement & Ilizarov fixation for Chronic Osteomyelitis Rt distal femur 57
ADJUNCTIVE THERAPIES • Hyperbaric oxygen therapy has been used but has not proved to be reliably effective • Growth factor...
• The involucrum is sometimes insufficient As a result of becoming dense and brittle bone • Management Bone fragments are ...
• Pathological fractures • Flare up ( acute on chronic infection ) • Soft tissue infection and abscess • Soft tissue contr...
AMPUTATION FOR OSTEOMYELITIS • Performed infrequently for osteomyelitis. In certain patients, this form of treatment may b...
• Campbell's Operative Orthopaedics 13th edition • Apley's System of Orthopaedics and Fractures 9th edition • Miller Revie...
THANK YOU
