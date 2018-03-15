Read and Download Download My Book Of Number Games 1-70 (Kumon Workbooks) Ebook PDF



Get Now : https://cacinggelygelybooks.blogspot.com/?book=4774307599

The connect-the-dots exercises on the odd-numbered pages of the book provide children with the opportunities to become familiar with the concepts of ordinal numbers while enjoying the Guess Who s Hiding games. The colour-by-number exercises on the even-numbered pages are designed to enhance number recognition. These two abilities are crucial for creating the basis for addition and subtraction skills and beyond.

