L'église de Santa Croce historique et monographie architecturale

PLAN DE TRAVAIL: 1-INTRODUCTION 2-SITUATION DE LA BASILIQUE 3-HISTOIRE DE LA BASILIQUE 4-BIBLIOGRAPHIE 2
INTRODUCTION «Communauté des chrétiens formant un corps social hiérarchiquement organisé, instituée par Jésus-Christ et ay...
SITUATION DE LA BASILIQUE FLORENCE Florence est située en Italie, plus précisément en Toscane. Florence est la capitale de...
PIAZZA SANTA CROCE: 5 La Piazza Santa Croce est l'une des places historiques de Florence, qui fut le lieu, depuis le Moyen...
6 La Basilique de Santa Croce, situé dans la place du même nom à Florence, Il est l'une des plus grandes églises francisca...
7 Une basilique et une cathédrale sont deux types différents ou catégorisations d’églises chrétiennes qui ont été autour s...
8 Les premiers disciples de saint François arrivent à Florence, au début, ils ont été accueillis avec suspicion, mais ils ...
9 Figure 12. Le pape Eugène VI Le nouveau cercle des murs de la ville de Florence comprend tout le quartier de Santa Croce...
10 Figure 13. Ancienne façade de l'église Figure 14. Piazza Santa Croce 1688 Parallèlement à la naissance de la principaut...
11 Figure 15. Façade de Santa Croce Les suppressions de maisons religieuses, décidées par le gouvernement que Napoléon imp...
12 Figure 16. La basilique pendant l’inondation de 1966 Le pape Pie XI reconnaît Santa Croce comme une « basilique ». 1933...
13 L’AXE CHRONOLOGIQUE: 1294 1246 1209 1211 La naissance de Santa Croce La Bibliothèque de Santa Croce 1443 1423 1504 1500...
14 ANNEXES: Dante Alighieri Dante Alighieri (Durante degli Alighieri dit « Dante ») est un poète, écrivain, penseur et hom...
15 Arnolfo di Cambio Arnolfo di Cambio ou Arnolfo di Lapo est un architecte, un sculpteur et peut-être un peintre, né à Co...
16 TABLEAU DE FIGURES Figure 1 Titre: Figure1. Santa Croce vue d’extérieur URL: Florence | The Church of Santa Croce in Fl...
17 Figure 8 Titre: Figure 8. Statue de Dante Alighieri URL: Monument à Dante (Santa Croce) — Wikipédia (wikipedia.org) Fig...
18 Bibliographie: • Edouardo Bonechi, Florence: le guide complet pour la visite de la ville, 1972. • Jean-Paul et Albert L...
19 GLOSSAIRE Terme Définition Chrétien une personne qui adhère à la religion issue de Jésus de Nazareth, le christianisme,...
20 GLOSSAIRE Duc Titre de noblesse le plus élevé dans quelques États. Chœur Partie de l'église où se déroulent les cérémon...
1. Situation 2. Composition d'ensemble 3. Distribution intérieure 4. Dimensions et proportions 5. Matériaux 6. Structure 7...
INTRODUCTION La Basilique Santa Croce (Basilicate de la Sainte-Croix en italien) est la principale église franciscaine de ...
1-SITUATION La BASILIQUE DE SANTA CROCE (Basilique de la Sainte Croix) est considérée comme étant la plus grande église fr...
Le Sestriere est voisin au sud du Sestriere de Dorsoduro, au nord de Cannaregio, auquel il est relié par le Pont des Scalz...
LES EGLISES: Santa Croce est le sestiere le moins riche en monuments de la Sérénissime mais il possède cependant quelques ...
LES PALAIS : Ca' Pesaro est le musée d'art moderne de la ville, riche en œuvres d'art du XIXe et du XXe siècle, de Gustav ...
2-COMPOSITION DE L’ENSEMBLE Chapelle des Pazzi: La chapelle, chef-d'œuvre de Brunelleschi, décorée au XVe siècle, avec les...
Musée de l'Œuvre de Santa Croce: Crucifix de Cimabue (grandement endommagé par les inondations de Florence en 1966), resta...
3-DISTRIBUTION INTERIEURE Intérieur de Santa Croce est trompeusement simple et très monumentale en même temps, avec trois ...
Circulation
4-DIMENSIONS ET PROPORTIONS Façade principale
5-MATÉRIAUX • La pierre: pour la construction des murs et colonnes • Le bois: pour la toiture • Le marbre: pour la couvert...
6-STRUCTURE Nef unique avec des extensions latérales Le plafond de l’églises est formé de « arcs en ogive » supportés par ...
7-DECOR INTERIEUR ET EXTERIEUR DECOR EXTERIEUR – FACADE PRINCIPALE • Cross boutonnée • tableau Corbel au dessus du étoile ...
7-DECOR INTERIEUR ET EXTERIEUR CROSS BOTTONY : UNE IMAGE APPROPRIÉE ÉTANT DONNÉ LE NOM DE L'ÉGLISE Cross tréflée: Cross ha...
7-DECOR INTERIEUR ET EXTERIEUR Table à encorbellement en haut... vitrail... Table de corbeau : en architecture, une rangée...
7-DECOR INTERIEUR ET EXTERIEUR Florence fleur de lys sur frise Emblème très ancien, l'impératrice Théodora (527) en portai...
7-DECOR INTERIEUR ET EXTERIEUR Sainte Vierge en niche DECOR EXTERIEUR – FACADE PRINCIPALE
7-DECOR INTERIEUR ET EXTERIEUR TABLE CORBEL CROCKETS FEUILLES D’ACANTHE EN ÉCOINÇONS TABLE CORBEL: en architecture, une ra...
7-DECOR INTERIEUR ET EXTERIEUR Lunette de Giovanni Dupré, le triomphe de la croix DECOR EXTERIEUR – FACADE PRINCIPALE
7-DECOR INTERIEUR ET EXTERIEUR DECOR EXTERIEUR – FACADE PRINCIPALE
7-DECOR INTERIEUR ET EXTERIEUR DECOR EXTERIEUR – FACADE PRINCIPALE - L'agneau est symbolique du berger et de son troupeau ...
7-DECOR INTERIEUR ET EXTERIEUR DECOR EXTERIEUR – FACADE PRINCIPALE Lunette au- dessus du portail de gauche : Jésus porte s...
7-DECOR INTERIEUR ET EXTERIEUR DECOR EXTERIEUR – FACADE PRINCIPALE Tympan: Saint Paul • TYMPAN: L'espace en retrait semi-c...
7-DECOR INTERIEUR ET EXTERIEUR DECOR EXTERIEUR – FACADE PRINCIPALE Le 14 mai 1865, une statue de Dante créée par le sculpt...
7-DECOR INTERIEUR ET EXTERIEUR DECOR EXTERIEUR – FACADE PRINCIPALE DENTICULES MOULAGE - FEUILLES D' ACANTHE - MOULAGE FEUI...
7-DECOR INTERIEUR ET EXTERIEUR DECOR EXTERIEUR – FACADE PRINCIPALE Symboles de diverses villes italiennes qui ont contribu...
7-DECOR INTERIEUR ET EXTERIEUR DECOR EXTERIEUR – FACADE PRINCIPALE ARCADES LOGGIA • Une figure grotesquement sculptée d'un...
7-DECOR INTERIEUR ET EXTERIEUR DECOR EXTERIEUR – FACADE PRINCIPALE Un clocher , généralement détaché du corps de logis de ...
7-DECOR INTERIEUR ET EXTERIEUR DECOR INTERIEUR  L’INTÉRIEUR DE L’ÉGLISE DE SANTA CROCE EST SUBDIVISÉ EN TROIS NEFS: L’UNE...
• Peu après se trouve LA TOMBE DE MACHIAVEL. • Au terme de la nef s’affiche l’extraordinaire SCULPTURE DE DONATELLO figura...
• Au fond et à droite de L’ÉGLISE DE SANTA CROCE est établie LA CHAPELLE CASTELLANI, comportant de merveilleuses FRESQUES ...
7-DECOR INTERIEUR ET EXTERIEUR DECOR INTERIEUR LES CHAPELLES A DROITE On retrouve la CHAPELLE PERUZZI et BARDI CHAPELLE, t...
7-DECOR INTERIEUR ET EXTERIEUR DECOR INTERIEUR LES CHAPELLES A DROITE Ascension de Saint-Jean, Giotto, chapelle Peruzzi Mo...
LES TROIS AUTRES CHAPELLES DE DROITE SONT: 1- CHAPELLE BARONCELLI GIUGNI : avec les tombes de Julie Clary (Par Luigi Pampa...
DECOR INTERIEUR LES CHAPELLES A GAUCHE En ce qui CONCERNE LES CHAPELLES SUR LA GAUCHE, à partir de la chapelle principale ...
DECOR INTERIEUR LA CHAPELLE MEDICIS 7-DECOR INTERIEUR ET EXTERIEUR En quittant la tête du transept droit est passé du port...
DECOR INTERIEUR LA CHAIRE DE BENEDETTO DA MAIANO 7-DECOR INTERIEUR ET EXTERIEUR • La structure octogonale de la chaire, fi...
DECOR INTERIEUR LES TOMBES ET LES PIERRES TOMBALES 7-DECOR INTERIEUR ET EXTERIEUR La tombe de Michel-Ange La tombe de Vitt...
DECOR INTERIEUR LES TOMBES ET LES PIERRES TOMBALES 7-DECOR INTERIEUR ET EXTERIEUR Pierre tombale sur le sol de la basiliqu...
DECOR INTERIEUR LES TOMBES ET LES PIERRES TOMBALES 7-DECOR INTERIEUR ET EXTERIEUR Pierre tombale sur le sol de la basiliqu...
LES JARDINS 7-DECOR INTERIEUR ET EXTERIEUR Une série de vieux vergers correspondent à l'arrière de l'église, pleine d'arbr...
8-COUVERTURE •La charpente en bois: qui se repose sur des murs construits en pierre dans la nef centrale et sur des arcs d...
CONCLUSION C’est l’une des plus insignes église franciscaines d’Italie ,la construction de l’édifice ,érige là ou existait...
Exposé

  1. 1. HISTOIRE DE LA BASILIQUE DE SANTA CROCE UNIVERSITE SAAD DAHLEB BLIDA 1 INSTITUT D’ARCHITECTURE ET D'URBANISME 2020-2021 REALISE PAR: Said Siham ENCADRE PAR: Dr. Siamer.N ANNÉE: 3éme GROUPE: 03
  2. 2. PLAN DE TRAVAIL: 1-INTRODUCTION 2-SITUATION DE LA BASILIQUE 3-HISTOIRE DE LA BASILIQUE 4-BIBLIOGRAPHIE 2
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION «Communauté des chrétiens formant un corps social hiérarchiquement organisé, instituée par Jésus-Christ et ayant foi en lui»(1). Parmi les église les plus connu mondialement l’église de santa Croce. En quelle année elle a été bâti ? Et de quoi elle se compose cette église ? Et quel sont les caractéristique et les modifications de cette église? 3 Figure 1. Santa Croce vue d’extérieur (1) Dictionnaire Larousse
  4. 4. SITUATION DE LA BASILIQUE FLORENCE Florence est située en Italie, plus précisément en Toscane. Florence est la capitale de la Toscane. Les principaux monuments sont : les ponts, les églises, les palais, les jardins, les musées, les fontaines et les places. Florence, est riche de nombreux chefs-d'œuvre de l'art et de l'architecture de la Renaissance. L'un de ses sites les plus emblématiques est la basilique de santa Croce. Figure 3. Localisation sur la carte d’Italie Figure 4. Localisation sur la carte de Toscane Figure 5. Localisation sur Google maps Figure 2. Florence L'église Santa Croce est une basilique italienne située à Florence dans la région de Toscan.
  5. 5. PIAZZA SANTA CROCE: 5 La Piazza Santa Croce est l'une des places historiques de Florence, qui fut le lieu, depuis le Moyen Âge, du déroulement du Calcio storico florentin. Elle est aussi un lieu prisée de la jeunesse florentine, qui, les beaux jours arrivants, aiment à y passer des heures pendant leur soirée. La basilique Santa Croce placée à l'est de la place, lui donne son nom. Le Palais Cocchi-Serristori, lui fait face, côté ouest, avec, devant, la fontaine homonyme, la Fontana di piazza Santa Croce. Le Palais dell'Antella domine la face sud de la place, avec ses décorations d'art grotesque qui ornent toute sa façade. Du côté nord du parvis de la basilique, sur le haut des marches à gauche, trône la statue de Dante Alighieri par Enrico Pazzi (1865). Figure 8. Statue de Dante Alighieri Figure 7. Calcio Florentin, Florence, Italie Figure 6. La place avec la basilique de Santa Croce
  6. 6. 6 La Basilique de Santa Croce, situé dans la place du même nom à Florence, Il est l'une des plus grandes églises franciscain en Italie, et il détient le grade de Basilique mineure. Il est le lieu de sépulture de quelques-uns des plus célèbres personnages italiens, tels que Michelangelo Buonarroti, Galileo Galilei, Niccolò Machiavelli, Vittorio Alfieri, Ugo Foscolo, Gioacchino Rossini, et ceci est connu sous le nom Temple de Gloires italien. En dépit d'être une église catholique, Il y a aussi des tombes des non-croyants, y compris le même Foscolo. Les premières personnalités illustres enterrés ici était Leonardo Bruni dans la seconde moitié de la quatre cents, tandis que la dernière personne a réellement enterré dans la Sainte-Croix était Giovanni Gentile en 1944, mais après la guerre, ils seront apposées des plaques commémoratives, comme celle pour Enrico Fermi, dont la tombe est situé dans la États-Unis où il mourut en 1954. Sainte-Croix est un symbole prestigieux de Florence, le lieu de rencontre des plus grands artistes, théologiens, religieux, écrivains, hommes politiques et humanistes. Il a également été un lieu d'accueil pour papes comment Sixte IV, Eugene IV, Leone X, Clément XIV. Figure 9. Place + église Santa Croce HISTORIQUE DE L’EGLISE DE SANTA CROCE
  7. 7. 7 Une basilique et une cathédrale sont deux types différents ou catégorisations d’églises chrétiennes qui ont été autour sous une certaine forme depuis le Troisième siècle après J.-C. La seule façon pour une église d’obtenir le titre de basilique est de la faire accorder par le pape, généralement comme une reconnaissance d’une sorte de signification architecturale, historique ou culturelle. Certaines des principales basiliques sont la basilique de Saint-Jean-Latran, la Basilique Saint-Pierre, la Basilique Saint-Paul en dehors des Murs, et la Basilique de Santa Maria Maggiore, qui sont toutes à Rome. Si une église doit être connue comme une cathédrale au sens officiel du terme, elle doit avoir la présence d’une chaise d’évêque, connue sous le nom de cathedra, et être une église majeure à l’intérieur de ce diocèse épiscopal. Certaines des cathédrales les plus célèbres au monde sont Notre-Dame de Paris (France), la cathédrale Saint-Paul de Londres (Angleterre) et la cathédrale de Cologne à Cologne (Allemagne). Cathédrale, basilique, église : quelle différence ? Basilique vs cathédrale La différence entre la basilique et la cathédrale est qu’une basilique est considérée comme l’autorité supérieure de l’Église et qu’elle est divisée en basiliques majeures et basiliques mineures. Une cathédrale est une Église qui n’est dirigée que par l’Évêque dans une zone qui est sous la juridiction de l’évêque. Tableau1. Comparaison entre la basilique et la cathédrale Paramètre de comparaison Basilique Cathédrale Caractéristique Nommé par le pape Accueil d’un évêque Architecture typique Long rectangle avec une zone surélevée en face de la porte. Très important en raison des événements qui ont lieu Fonction commune Tenir des tribunaux, ainsi que d’autres fonctions officielles et publiques. Prière, musique, enseignement supérieur, leadership civique. Répartition géographique Pas de limite par ville ou région Un (parfois deux) par région Nombre mondial Environ 1 800 Environ 3 400
  8. 8. 8 Les premiers disciples de saint François arrivent à Florence, au début, ils ont été accueillis avec suspicion, mais ils assument bientôt un rôle primordial de conseillers, d'ambassadeurs, de confesseurs de princes et de gens puissants. Saint François et le frère Sylvestre sont arrivés à Florence, selon la légende, ils arrêtés à l'hospice de Santa Lucia dei Magnoli. A proximité, dans une petite île créée par l'Arno, il y avait une chapelle dédiée à la Sainte Croix qui serait donnée à Saint François et dont l'église et le couvent actuels prendraient le nom. Figure 11. François d'Assise sur une fresque de Cimabue dans la basilique d'Assise. 1211: L'ARRIVÉE DE SAINT FRANÇOIS À FLORENCE 1209: LES PREMIERS FRANCISCAINS DE FLORENCE Figure 10. Hospice de Santa Lucia dei Mangoli L'histoire de Santa Croce commence « officiellement » le 14 septembre 1228 lorsque le pape Grégoire IX a écrit une bulle de déclarer que l’église florentin Santa Croce a été prise sous sa protection et la protection de l’église apostolique. 1228: LA NAISSANCE DE SANTA CROCE Le Père Guido della Fassa, Gardien de la Communauté Franciscaine de Santa Croce, achète le Decretum Gratiani, un livre fondamental pour les savants, à la disposition des frères florentins. C'est la première étape vers la création de l'une des premières bibliothèques de Florence. 1246: LA BIBLIOTHEQUE DE SANTA CROCE
  9. 9. 9 Figure 12. Le pape Eugène VI Le nouveau cercle des murs de la ville de Florence comprend tout le quartier de Santa Croce. Il est décidé de construire une nouvelle église (celle qui existe encore) de dimensions monumentales, dont les traces ont été découvertes lors de la restauration de l'église après l'inondation de 1966, aurait dû être construit par les franciscains avant cette date, peut-être en 1221. Le projet a été confié à Arnolfo di Cambio. La première pierre a été mise en place le 3 mai 1294, célébration de la Sainte Croix. Les travaux de construction de la nef centrale et des nefs latérales furent terminés en 1385. De nombreux grands artistes, tels que Giotto, Taddeo et Agnolo Gaddi, Maso di Banco, Giovanni da Milano, Brunelleschi, Michelozzo ont travaillé ici. 1294:LA NOUVELLE ÉGLISE Suite à une inondation et un incendie qui ont détruit les Archives et le dortoir du couvent, une deuxième étape de la construction de l'église commence. À la fin du XVe siècle, il atteint son extension et son importance maximales. Santa Croce devient le siège du Studio général des frères franciscains et accueille le pape Eugène IV et de nombreuses autres personnalités importantes, devenant l'un des centres les plus importants de la culture européenne. 1423: UN CENTRE CULTUREL PRESTIGIEUX Le 6 janvier, en présence du Pape Eugène IV, la nouvelle église de Santa Croce est consacrée. Les finitions restent à faire: l'œuvre sera poursuivie par des artistes tels que Donatello, Michelozzo, Bernardo Rossellino, Desiderio da Settignano, Benedetto da Maiano, Andrea et Luca Della Robbia. 1443: LA CONSÉCRATION DE L'ÉGLISE
  10. 10. 10 Figure 13. Ancienne façade de l'église Figure 14. Piazza Santa Croce 1688 Parallèlement à la naissance de la principauté dirigée par la famille Médicis, le courant artistique s'adapte à l'esprit de la contre-réforme. L'intérieur de l'église change. Santa Croce qui avait déjà accueilli dans les années 1400 les tombes de deux personnes ayant une grande influence sur la vie publique florentine (Leonardo Bruni et Carlo Marsuppini), devient le lieu de sépulture des « gloires italiennes », se transformant en panthéon florentin, grâce à la présence des monuments funéraires de Michel-Ange, Rossini, Machiavel et bien d'autres. 1500: SANTA CROCE COMME PANTHÉON Les finitions se poursuivent avec de nombreuses difficultés jusqu'en 1504 mais ensuite le financement prend fin si bien que l'église reste sans la décoration de la façade. 1504: UNE ÉGLISE SANS FAÇADE Une série de difficultés frappe la communauté franciscaine de Santa Croce: une violente tempête fait tomber le clocher qui, dans sa chute, causa de gros dégâts à la toiture. En 1529, et au cours des incursions militaires ennemies à Florence, les soldats violèrent les murs de l'intérieur de l'église de Santa Croce et pillèrent la quasi-totalité du trésor liturgique des Franciscains. En 1557, une nouvelle crue du fleuve Arno détruit les archives. 1512: DES TEMPS DIFFICILES POUR LES FRANCISCAINS Pendant la Contre-Réforme, le grand Duc de Toscane Cosme Ier de Médicis a confié à Giorgio Vasari la tâche de modifier l’architecture de l’église. L'ancien chœur placé dans la nef centrale de l'église a été démoli, de nombreuses œuvres importantes du XIVe siècle ont été perdues, de nouveaux monuments funéraires sont construits comme celui dédié à Michelangelo Buonarroti. 1565: LES CHANGEMENTS EFFECTUÉES PAR VASSARI
  11. 11. 11 Figure 15. Façade de Santa Croce Les suppressions de maisons religieuses, décidées par le gouvernement que Napoléon imposa en Toscane, obligèrent les franciscains à partir: ils revinrent quatre ans plus tard. Pendant ce temps, l'église a été rouverte en tant qu'église paroissiale dédiée à Saint Joseph à Santa Croce, avec un prêtre diocésain. 1810: SOUPRESSIONS DE NAPOLÉON Il a été décidé de rendre la façade de style néo-gothique décorée de blanc et marbres verts, confiant le projet à Nicola Matas (1847). VERS 1850: NOUVELLE FAÇADE Suite aux «lois subversives» promulguées par le gouvernement italien, les franciscains sont obligés de quitter à nouveau Santa Croce. Presque tous leurs biens sont confisqués par l'État, vendus ou perdus, notamment les codes, les manuscrits et les livres en possession de la bibliothèque Santa Croce. 1868: LES LOIS SUBVERSIVES Les « lois subversives » deviennent moins rigides et les frères franciscains reprennent conscience de leur tradition religieuse et culturelle. En 1926, le septième centenaire de la mort de saint François a été pleinement célébré et en 1929 l'école fréquentée par ceux qui voulaient entrer dans le groupe franciscain a été rouverte. En 1944, à l’occasion du cinquième centenaire de la mort de saint Bernardino de Sienne, la nouvelle bibliothèque du couvent est inaugurée. 1900: LA RENAISSANCE DE LA TRADITION FRANCISCAINE
  12. 12. 12 Figure 16. La basilique pendant l’inondation de 1966 Le pape Pie XI reconnaît Santa Croce comme une « basilique ». 1933: SANTA CROCE TRANSFORMÉE EN « BASILIQUE » Le 25 janvier, les frères ont fondé le Studio Teologico per Laici, le premier en Italie, pour contribuer à la guérison des blessures religieuses et morales. Le manifeste programmatique est de Giovanni Papini. 1945: LE « STUDIO TEOLOGICO PER LAICI Pendant les premiers mois de l'année, le premier numéro de Città di Vita, magazine sur la religion, l'art et la science, destiné à être la «voix» des frères franciscains de Santa Croce et de leur culture. 1946: LE MAGAZINE « CITTA DI VITA » Florence infligé de graves dommages au complexe de la basilique et le monastère, situé dans la partie inférieure de Florence, devenant tristement célèbre comme symbole des pertes artistiques subies par la ville (en particulier avec la destruction de crucifié de Cimabue), Mais aussi de sa renaissance de la boue, à travers le travail capillaire de restauration et de conservation. 1966:L'INONDATION Aujourd'hui encore, après 800 ans d'histoire, les franciscains conventuels continuent de partager les principes franciscains avec les gens. Le Studio Teologico per Laici est toujours situé à l'intérieur du couvent et le magazine Città di Vita continue d'être publié. LES FRANCISCAINS AUJOURD’HUI
  13. 13. 13 L’AXE CHRONOLOGIQUE: 1294 1246 1209 1211 La naissance de Santa Croce La Bibliothèque de Santa Croce 1443 1423 1504 1500 1512 1565 1810 1868 1900 1933 1946 1945 Les premiers franciscains à Florence L’arrivée de saint François à Florence Le magazine « Città di Vita » 1228 Le « studio Teologico per Laici » La renaissance de la tradition franciscaine Une église sans façade Suppression de Napoléon Les changements effectués par Vasari Santa Croce comme panthéon Des temps difficiles pour les franciscains La consécration de L’église Un centre culturel prestigieux La nouvelle église L’église Santa Croce transformée en « basilique » L'ancienne église
  14. 14. 14 ANNEXES: Dante Alighieri Dante Alighieri (Durante degli Alighieri dit « Dante ») est un poète, écrivain, penseur et homme politique florentin né entre la mi-mai et la mi-juin 1265 à Florence et mort le 14 septembre 1321 à Ravenne. « Père de la langue italienne » , il est, avec Pétrarque et Boccace, l'une des « trois couronnes » qui imposèrent le toscan comme langue littéraire. Saint François François d'Assise (en italien : Francesco d'Assisi), né Giovanni di Pietro Bernardone à Assise (Italie) en 1181 ou 1182 et mort le 3 octobre 1226, est un religieux catholique italien, diacre et fondateur de l'ordre des Frères mineurs (O.F.M.) caractérisé par une sequela Christi dans la prière, la joie, la pauvreté, l'évangélisation et l'amour de la Création divine. Il est canonisé dès 1228 par le pape Grégoire IX et commémoré le 4 octobre dans le calendrier liturgique catholique. Le frère Sylvestre Le pape Grégoire IX Grégoire IX, né Ugolino de Anagni (c. 1145 – 22 août 1241), fut le 178e pape de l’Église catholique de 1227 à 1241, après avoir été évêque d'Ostie de 1206 à 1227. Successeur du pape Honorius III, il hérite des traditions de Grégoire VII et de son cousin Innocent III. Son pontificat est marqué par un intense travail de codification, la création de l'Inquisition, ainsi que par des conflits avec l'empereur du Saint- Empire et avec les rois de France et d'Angleterre, mais aussi avec la population de Rome. Le Père Guido della Fassa Guido Guinizzelli ou Guido Guinizelli, ou Guy de Guincel, du nom de son père Guinizello di Bartolomeo1, (né vers 1230 à Bologne et mort vers 1276 à Monselice) est un poète italien du XIIIe siècle.
  15. 15. 15 Arnolfo di Cambio Arnolfo di Cambio ou Arnolfo di Lapo est un architecte, un sculpteur et peut-être un peintre, né à Colle di Val d'Elsa autour de 1245, et mort à Florence le 8 mars d'une année imprécisée entre 1302 et 1310. Sa contribution la plus haute à la culture figurative italienne fut de définir le nouveau style du gothique italien. Le pape Eugène IV Eugène IV (né Gabriele Condulmer à Venise en 1383 - mort le 23 février 1447) était un moine augustin italien, avant de devenir le 207ᵉ pape de l'Église catholique de 1431 à 1447. La famille Médicis Les Médicis étaient une famille de banquiers et de marchands italiens riches et puissants. Leur puissance connut son apogée dans les années 1400 et 1500, alors qu’ils dirigeaient la ville de Florence, en Italie. Ils gouvernèrent aussi toute la région de Toscane. Les Médicis occupaient des postes importants au gouvernement de Florence. Giorgio Vasari Giorgio Vasari (30 juillet 1511 à Arezzo - 27 juin 1574 à Florence) est un peintre, architecte et écrivain toscan. Son recueil biographique Les Vies des meilleurs peintres, sculpteurs et architectes, particulièrement sa seconde édition de 1568, est considéré comme une des publications fondatrices de l'histoire de l'art. Nicola Matas Niccolò Matas, également connu sous le nom de Nicolò ou Nicola,(6 décembre 1798 – Florence, 11 mars 1872)était un architecte italien. Il est surtout connu pour être l’architecte de la façade de la basilique de Santa Croce à Florence. Le pape Pie XI Pie XI, né Ambrogio Damiano Achille Ratti le 31 mai 1857 à Desio et mort le 10 février 1939 au Vatican, est un prêtre catholique, érudit, théologien et archevêque de Milan. Cardinal en 1921, il est élu l'année suivante 259ᵉ évêque de Rome, et donc pape de l'Église catholique.
  16. 16. 16 TABLEAU DE FIGURES Figure 1 Titre: Figure1. Santa Croce vue d’extérieur URL: Florence | The Church of Santa Croce in Florence (10thingstodoandsee.com) Figure 2 Titre: Figure 2. Florence URL: Florence travel | Tuscany, Italy, Europe - Lonely Planet Figure 3 Titre: Figure 3. Localisation sur la carte d’Italie URL: Florence - Wikipédia Figure 4 Titre: Figure 4. Localisation sur la carte de Toscane URL: File:Italy Tuscany location map 2.svg - Wikimédia Commons Figure 5 Titre: Figure 5. Localisation sur Google maps URL: Google Maps Figure 6 Titre: Figure 6. La place avec la basilique de Santa Croce URL: Santa Croce Opera Florence Figure 7 Titre: Figure 7. Calcio Florentin, Florence, Italie URL: Calcio Storico Fiorentino - I Love Florence Italy
  17. 17. 17 Figure 8 Titre: Figure 8. Statue de Dante Alighieri URL: Monument à Dante (Santa Croce) — Wikipédia (wikipedia.org) Figure 9 Titre: Figure 9. Place+ église Santa Croce URL: (10) Pinterest Figure 10 Titre: Figure 10. Hospice de Santa Lucia dei Mangoli URL: église Sainte-Lucie des Magnoli - Google Maps Figure 11 Titre: Figure 11. François d'Assise sur une fresque de Cimabue dans la basilique d'Assise. URL: François d'Assise — Wikipédia (wikipedia.org) Figure 12 Titre: Figure 12. Le pape Eugène IV URL: Portrait du pape Eugène IV - Eugène IV — Wikipédia (wikipedia.org) Figure 13 Titre: Figure 13. Ancienne façade de l ’église URL: Visites guidées privées à Florence et à l'église Santa Croce (guidestoscane.fr) Figure 14 Titre: Figure 14. Piazza Santa Croce 1688 URL: File:Calcio fiorentino 1688.jpg - Wikimedia Commons Figure 15 Titre: Figure 15. Façade de Santa Croce URL: Florence, l’étourdissante | City Breaks AAA+
  19. 19. 19 GLOSSAIRE Terme Définition Chrétien une personne qui adhère à la religion issue de Jésus de Nazareth, le christianisme, et suit son enseignement rapporté par les Évangiles. Eglise une communauté locale et l'organisation qui regroupe les chrétiens. Basilique Édifice civil romain en forme de grande salle rectangulaire, généralement divisée en plusieurs vaisseaux longitudinaux par des files de colonnes et terminée par une abside Piazza Une place publique ou un marché, en particulier dans une ville italienne. Calcio Signifie « coup de pied », mais aussi « football » en italien. Art grotesque Comprend des motifs d’ornementation peints, dessinés ou sculptés reproduisant des sujets de caractères bizarres ou formant des enroulements de feuillages en guise de colonnes dans l’entrelacement desquels apparaissent des figures extravagantes comme les mascarons, des personnages ou des animaux fantastiques; cet ensemble porte le nom d'architecture illusionniste. Catholique Le catholicisme est la religion des chrétiens reconnaissant l’autorité du pape et des évêques, notamment pour l’établissement de leur doctrine, sa transmission et l’organisation de leur culte. Franciscain Nom donné à tous les frères mineurs, religieux de l'ordre fondé par saint François d'Assise et actuellement divisé en trois branches (les frères mineurs proprement dits, appelés usuellement franciscains, les frères mineurs capucins et les frères mineurs conventuels). Sainte-Croix Un nom propre employé comme patronyme et toponyme, en particulier, de nombreuses églises, monastères et communes portent ce nom. Il est inspiré de la Sainte Croix, dite également Vraie Croix, qui est la croix sur laquelle Jésus-Christ aurait été crucifié. Le pape L'évêque de Rome, chef de l'Église catholique romaine.
  20. 20. 20 GLOSSAIRE Duc Titre de noblesse le plus élevé dans quelques États. Chœur Partie de l'église où se déroulent les cérémonies autour de l'autel et où se tiennent le clergé et les chantres qui participent à la célébration liturgique. Cathédrale Église mère d'un diocèse, où se trouve la cathedra, qui est le siège de l'évêque. Cathedra La cathèdre, appelée aussi trône de l'évêque pour le curé, est la chaise ou le trône de l'évêque. Diocèse Circonscription ecclésiastique placée sous la juridiction d'un évêque ou d'un archevêque Evêque Une personne qui a autorité sur une Église chrétienne particulière ou un diocèse. Chapelle Une chapelle est un édifice religieux et lieu de culte chrétien qui peut, selon le cas, constituer un édifice distinct ou être intégré dans un autre bâtiment. On désigne comme chapelle soit un édifice religieux secondaire dans une paroisse, soit un lieu de culte au sein d'un bâtiment ou d'un ensemble de bâtiments ayant une fonction précise (château, hôpital, école, cimetière, etc.). Decretum Gratiani Le Décret de Gratien est une œuvre majeure du droit canonique, composée vers le milieu du XIIᵉ siècle, qui rassemble plus de 3 800 textes: canons dits apostoliques, textes patristiques, décrétales pontificales, décrets conciliaires, lois romaines et franques, etc. La contre-réforme La Contre-Réforme est le mouvement par lequel l'Église catholique réagit, dans le courant du XVIᵉ siècle, face à la Réforme protestante. Panthéon Temple que les Grecs et les Romains consacraient à tous les dieux. Eglise paroissiale Une église paroissiale, dans le christianisme, est une église qui joue le rôle de centre religieux d'une paroisse, l'unité administrative fondamentale de l'Église orthodoxe, de l'Église catholique et des autres églises épiscopales. Néo-gothique Le style néogothique est un style architectural né au milieu du XVIII siècle en Angleterre. Au XIX siècle, des styles néogothiques de plus en plus rigoureux et documentés visent à faire revivre des formes médiévales qui contrastent avec les styles classiques dominants de l'époque. Studio Teologico per Laici L'Étude théologique pour les laïcs est née en 1945 et est la plus ancienne d'Italie. L'idée, cette année, d'approfondir la pensée philosophique franciscaine naît de la conviction que cette pensée est capable de donner sa contribution à une conception de l'homme et de l'histoire, en mettant en circulation des indications et des valeurs qui viennent des grands penseurs du franciscain.
  21. 21. MONOGRAPHIE ARCHITECTURALE DE LA “ BASILIQUE DE SANTA CROCE “ UNIVERSITE SAAD DAHLEB BLIDA 1 INSTITUT D’ARCHITECTURE ET D'URBANISME 2020-2021 REALISE PAR: Said Siham ENCADRE PAR: Mm Ben Chekroune ANNÉE: 3éme GROUPE: 03
  22. 22. 1. Situation 2. Composition d'ensemble 3. Distribution intérieure 4. Dimensions et proportions 5. Matériaux 6. Structure 7. Elévations et décor 8. Couvertures PLAN DE TRAVAIL
  23. 23. INTRODUCTION La Basilique Santa Croce (Basilicate de la Sainte-Croix en italien) est la principale église franciscaine de Florence, en Italie, et une basilique mineure de l’Église catholique romaine. Il est situé sur la Piazza di Santa Croce, à environ 800 mètres au sud-est du Duomo. Le site, lorsqu’il a été choisi pour la première fois, se trouvait dans des marais à l’extérieur des murs de la ville. C’est le lieu de sépulture de certains des Italiens les plus illustres, tels que Michel-Ange, Galilée, Machiavel, le poète Foscolo, le philosophe Gentile et le compositeur Rossini, il est donc également connu comme le Temple des Gloires italiennes.
  24. 24. 1-SITUATION La BASILIQUE DE SANTA CROCE (Basilique de la Sainte Croix) est considérée comme étant la plus grande église franciscaine de Florence. Elle est située sur la Piazza di Santa Croce, à environ 800 mètres au sud- est du Duomo. Le site, lorsqu'il a été choisi pour la première fois, se trouvait dans un marais à l'extérieur des murs de la ville. Egalement positionnée sur une des places les plus captivantes de Florence: la place de Santa Croce. En raison de son plan rectangulaire et son ampleur remarquable, la place devint la scène de fêtes, spectacles et jeux populaire,
  25. 25. Le Sestriere est voisin au sud du Sestriere de Dorsoduro, au nord de Cannaregio, auquel il est relié par le Pont des Scalzi sur le Grand Canal, et à l'est de San Polo. Le Sestriere est délimité par le Grand Canal au nord, depuis le rio di San Cassiano à l'est jusqu'au Tronchetto à l'ouest. Il englobe la darse de la station maritime. Remontant vers le nord par le Canal de la Scomenzera jusqu'au canal de Santa Chiara, la limite dessine alors un rectangle en suivant vers le sud le rio di Santa Maria Maggiore puis après un angle à 90° vers l'est puis vers le nord, elle rejoint le Rio Novo. Là, elle dessine une sorte d'enclave entre Dorsoduro et San Polo vers l'est en suivant le rio del Malcanton jusqu'au Campo San Pantalòn. À nouveau vers le nord par le rio de San Pantalon, puis vers le nord-ouest en suivant le rio delle Muneghette jusqu'au rio di San Giovanni Evangelista (rio de San Zuane). C'est le seul sestiere à connaître la circulation automobile puisqu'il héberge la gare routière sur le Piazza le Roma et le parking des automobiles qui arrivent de Mestre par le Ponte della Libertà. Il comprend aussi un parc sur son territoire : les Giardini Papadopoli. Les canaux de Santa Croce. Les îles de Santa Croce MILIEU CONSTRUIT: 1-SITUATION
  26. 26. LES EGLISES: Santa Croce est le sestiere le moins riche en monuments de la Sérénissime mais il possède cependant quelques édifices remarquables. On peut y admirer les églises de San Giacomo dell'Orio sur le campo du même nom, San Stae sur le Grand Canal, Église San Zan Degolà, Santa Maria Materdomini, San Simeon Grande et San Simeon Piccolo, cette dernière se trouvant de l'autre côté du Grand Canal face à la gare de Venise-Santa-Lucia, et enfin le grand sanctuaire de San Nicolo da Tolentino. L’église de santa Croce LA BASILIQUE DE SANTA CROCE L'église Nome di Gesù Église San Simeone Piccolo Église San Nicolò da Tolentino Église San Giacomo dall'Orio Église Sant'Andrea della Zirada 1-SITUATION
  27. 27. LES PALAIS : Ca' Pesaro est le musée d'art moderne de la ville, riche en œuvres d'art du XIXe et du XXe siècle, de Gustav Klimt à Vassili Kandinsky et Matisse. On peut voir encore sur le Grand Canal le Fondaco dei Turchi qui servait d'entrepôt où les commerçants musulmans déchargeaient leurs marchandises et qui constitue aujourd'hui le Muséum d'histoire naturelle de Venise. LA BASILIQUE DE SANTA CROCE Fontego del Mégio Fondaco dei Turchi Palazzo Foresti Papadopoli Ca' Pesaro 1-SITUATION
  28. 28. 2-COMPOSITION DE L’ENSEMBLE Chapelle des Pazzi: La chapelle, chef-d'œuvre de Brunelleschi, décorée au XVe siècle, avec les travaux de Giuliano da Maiano, Luca della Robbia, Donatello, Salvi d'Andrea et Michelozzo, resta inachevée après le bannissement de la famille Pazzi, opposée aux Médicis. Premier cloître: Le cloître du XIVe siècle (mais avec des remplacements et des ajouts d'éléments architecturaux au fil du temps) est situé sur le côté droit de la façade de la basilique et mène à la chapelle Pazzi. Deuxième cloître: Le deuxième cloître est de forme carrée, avec un puits central. Cette œuvre élégante de 1453 est souvent attribuée au dessin de Brunelleschi, bien que l'intervention de Bernardo Rossellino soit plus probable.
  29. 29. Musée de l'Œuvre de Santa Croce: Crucifix de Cimabue (grandement endommagé par les inondations de Florence en 1966), restauré en partie et exposé Fresques du Jugement dernier d'Andrea Orcagna L'Arbre de la Croix et La dernière Cène de Taddeo Gaddi 1er cloitre 2eme cloitre 1- 1ER CLOITRE 2- 2EME CLOITRE 3- MUSÉE 4- RÉFECTOIRE Le musée Refectoi re 2-COMPOSITION DE L’ENSEMBLE
  30. 30. 3-DISTRIBUTION INTERIEURE Intérieur de Santa Croce est trompeusement simple et très monumentale en même temps, avec trois nefs séparées par deux piliers octogonaux de gros fichiers. L'intérieur, large et solennel, a une forme de croix « Égyptien » (ou commissa) à savoir « T », typique des autres grandes églises du couvent, avec un transept particulièrement large (73,74 m) qui coupe l'église à l'abside polygonale. Autrefois transept, de la cinquième Span, il n'a été prévu pour prêtres, avec partition qui sépare cette zone de celle pour les fidèles, et il a été enlevé, comme dans beaucoup d'autres églises, après les dispositions de Concile de Trente. il a Giorgio Vasari en 1566, Quand il prédispose sur la mise en service de Cosimo I un vaste projet de modernisation pour appliquer les directives du Contre-Réforme. Il est allé aussi détruit le chœur devant les murs et de nombreuses fresques sur les murs de la nef ont été blanchis à la chaux (comme celles de Andrea Orcagna, dont des fragments ont été trouvés maintenant exposée au Musée de la basilique), remplacé par de grands autels latéraux de forme classique. La grande nef (115,43 x 38,23 m) marque une étape fondamentale dans le parcours artistique et de l'ingénierie qui conduira à la nef Santa Maria del Fiore. Les parois minces, supportées par des arcs sur piliers octogonal, rappeler les basiliques paléochrétienne de Rome Arnolfo où il a travaillé pendant longtemps, mais l'échelle est infiniment plus grand et les problèmes structurels ont été un véritable défi pour les capacités techniques de l'époque. La résolution de ces problèmes était un précédent important pour le grand défi de la construction de la ville de la cathédrale du corps basilique. Nef centrale
  31. 31. Circulation
  32. 32. 4-DIMENSIONS ET PROPORTIONS Façade principale
  33. 33. 5-MATÉRIAUX • La pierre: pour la construction des murs et colonnes • Le bois: pour la toiture • Le marbre: pour la couverture de la façade principale • La tuile: pour la couverture de la toiture Façade principale de la basilique Santa Croce Intérieur de la basilique Santa Croce Vue du ciel de la basilique Santa Croce Nef principale de la basilique Santa Croce
  34. 34. 6-STRUCTURE Nef unique avec des extensions latérales Le plafond de l’églises est formé de « arcs en ogive » supportés par des piliers et des murs en pierre et couvert par une charpente en bois. Charpente en bois Fenêtres hautes Arcade Fenêtres hautes Coupe transversale
  35. 35. 7-DECOR INTERIEUR ET EXTERIEUR DECOR EXTERIEUR – FACADE PRINCIPALE • Cross boutonnée • tableau Corbel au dessus du étoile de David • IHS :sont les 3 premières lettres du nom de Jésus en grec : iota, eta et sigma. De plus, IHS en latin signifie « In Hoc Sanctis », ce qui signifie « Dans ce lieu sacré » ou « À son service » ou « J'ai souffert ». • ... flanquant pinacles ... Les billes utilisées sont de différents types: le marbre blanc a été exploité dans Seravezza , deux types de rouge le marbre a été pris à Cintoia et à Bolgheri , le vert clair a été apporté de Prato et le sombre "serpentine" de Pise , le marbre noir est arrivé d‘Asciano , le marbre jaune de Sienne tandis que le marbre rouge a été importé d'Egypte ( on l'appel le marbre polychrome ) L'intérieur est en forme de croix égyptienne, c'est-à-dire en forme de "T". L'église comporte 3 nefs, séparées par des piliers octogonaux. L'architecte toscan Arnolfo a réalisé des prouesses architecturales, compte tenu des moyens techniques de son époque, pour élever une nef si grande (115m sur 38m), avec des parois si minces et des arcs très ouverts entre les piliers.
  36. 36. 7-DECOR INTERIEUR ET EXTERIEUR CROSS BOTTONY : UNE IMAGE APPROPRIÉE ÉTANT DONNÉ LE NOM DE L'ÉGLISE Cross tréflée: Cross ha Ving chaque bras se terminant par trois lobes arrondis, formant une sorte de trèfle . DECOR EXTERIEUR – FACADE PRINCIPALE
  37. 37. 7-DECOR INTERIEUR ET EXTERIEUR Table à encorbellement en haut... vitrail... Table de corbeau : en architecture, une rangée continue de corbeaux (un bloc de pierre faisant saillie d'un mur et soutenant un élément lourd), se produisant généralement juste en dessous de l'avant-toit d'un toit afin de remplir sous un toit à forte pente et de donner soutien supplémentaire. C'était une caractéristique architecturale populaire dans les églises du début du Moyen Âge, en particulier dans les bâtiments romans, dans lesquels les corbeaux étaient sculptés et richement ornés de motifs décoratifs, tels que des grotesques sculptés avec fantaisie. DECOR EXTERIEUR – FACADE PRINCIPALE
  38. 38. 7-DECOR INTERIEUR ET EXTERIEUR Florence fleur de lys sur frise Emblème très ancien, l'impératrice Théodora (527) en portait un sur sa couronne. Le blason de la France antique (1179) était bleu champ parsemé de fleur de lys . Les rois anglais ont ensuite utilisé le symbole sur leurs armoiries pour souligner leurs prétentions au trône de France. En raison de ses trois « pétales », la fleur de lys a également été utilisée pour représenter la Sainte Trinité. Frise: Toute bande sculptée ou richement ornementée dans un bâtiment DECOR EXTERIEUR – FACADE PRINCIPALE
  39. 39. 7-DECOR INTERIEUR ET EXTERIEUR Sainte Vierge en niche DECOR EXTERIEUR – FACADE PRINCIPALE
  40. 40. 7-DECOR INTERIEUR ET EXTERIEUR TABLE CORBEL CROCKETS FEUILLES D’ACANTHE EN ÉCOINÇONS TABLE CORBEL: en architecture, une rangée continue de corbeaux (un bloc de pierre faisant saillie d'un mur et soutenant un élément lourd), se produisant généralement juste en dessous de l'avant-toit d'un toit afin de remplir sous un toit à forte pente et de donner soutien supplémentaire. TABLE CORBEL FEUILLES D’ACANTHE FEUILLES D’ACANTHE: Une plante commune de la Méditerranée, dont les feuilles stylisé former la décoration caractéristique de Corinthe et composites chapiteaux, Le symbolisme et la signification associés à l'acanthe sont ceux de la vie durable DECOR EXTERIEUR – FACADE PRINCIPALE
  41. 41. 7-DECOR INTERIEUR ET EXTERIEUR Lunette de Giovanni Dupré, le triomphe de la croix DECOR EXTERIEUR – FACADE PRINCIPALE
  42. 42. 7-DECOR INTERIEUR ET EXTERIEUR DECOR EXTERIEUR – FACADE PRINCIPALE
  43. 43. 7-DECOR INTERIEUR ET EXTERIEUR DECOR EXTERIEUR – FACADE PRINCIPALE - L'agneau est symbolique du berger et de son troupeau et aussi du sacrifice. - Jésus est parfois représenté comme un agneau sacrificiel
  44. 44. 7-DECOR INTERIEUR ET EXTERIEUR DECOR EXTERIEUR – FACADE PRINCIPALE Lunette au- dessus du portail de gauche : Jésus porte sa croix LUNETTE : Une fenêtre en croissant ou semi-circulaire ou un panneau mural encadré par un arc ou une voûte. Communément appelée "fenêtre demi-lune".
  45. 45. 7-DECOR INTERIEUR ET EXTERIEUR DECOR EXTERIEUR – FACADE PRINCIPALE Tympan: Saint Paul • TYMPAN: L'espace en retrait semi-circulaire ou triangulaire formant le centre d'un fronton ; typiquement décoré • SAINT PAUL: Dans l'ouest, saint Paul et saint Pierre sont considérés comme les deux apôtres les plus importants, bien que Paul n'était PAS l'un des douze apôtres
  46. 46. 7-DECOR INTERIEUR ET EXTERIEUR DECOR EXTERIEUR – FACADE PRINCIPALE Le 14 mai 1865, une statue de Dante créée par le sculpteur Enrico Pazzi a été placée au milieu de la piazza Santa Croce. Le roi de l'Italie récemment réunifiée, Vittorio Emanuele II, a dévoilé la sculpture. MÉMORIAL DE DANTE Le piédestal a quatre lions Marzocco avec des boucliers portant les noms d'œuvres mineures de Dante et les symboles de diverses villes italiennes qui ont contribué au coût de la sculpture. ... La statue initialement placée au centre de la Piazza a ensuite été déplacée devant le flanc de la façade de la Basilique. ... Symbole de la fleur de lys de Florence.
  47. 47. 7-DECOR INTERIEUR ET EXTERIEUR DECOR EXTERIEUR – FACADE PRINCIPALE DENTICULES MOULAGE - FEUILLES D' ACANTHE - MOULAGE FEUILLE-ET-DARD • DENTICULES MOULAGE: Un petit bloc rectangulaire - un cube en forme de dent - utilisé dans une série formant une moulure sous les corniches ioniques et corinthiennes et parfois doriques , Latin : "dentes" = dents (les dentitions ressemblent soi-disant à une rangée de dents.) DENTICULES MOULAGE FEUILLES D’ACANTHE FEUILLES D’EAU • FEUILLES D’EAU: Une moulure convexe décorée d'un motif de formes alternées en forme de feuilles et de dards, que l'on trouve notamment sur les chapiteaux ioniques. • FEUILLES D’ACANTHE: Une plante commune de la Méditerranée, dont les feuilles stylisé former la décoration caractéristique de Corinthe et composite chapiteaux ; apparaît également sur les chapiteaux d'acanthe , les frises , les panneaux et les modillons.
  48. 48. 7-DECOR INTERIEUR ET EXTERIEUR DECOR EXTERIEUR – FACADE PRINCIPALE Symboles de diverses villes italiennes qui ont contribué au coût de la sculpture... Symbole du centre : Romulus & Remus comme symbole de Sienne, Italie Fleur de lys et feuilles d’acanthe
  49. 49. 7-DECOR INTERIEUR ET EXTERIEUR DECOR EXTERIEUR – FACADE PRINCIPALE ARCADES LOGGIA • Une figure grotesquement sculptée d'un humain ou d'un animal, en particulier. un avec une bouche ouverte qui sert de bec et fait saillie d'une gouttière pour jeter l'eau de pluie hors d'un bâtiment • On dit que les gargouilles effraient et protègent ceux qu'elles gardent, comme une église, de tout esprit malfaisant ou nuisible. Cf. Sculptures chinoises de toit . Couloir ou galerie extérieur avec un toit entièrement couvert et un mur extérieur ouvert aux éléments. Traditionnellement, les loggias couraient le long de la façade d'un bâtiment ou pouvaient exister de manière autonome. Gargouille - tète de lion Un cercle ou un arc à quatre lobes formé par la cuspide « Foil » est le mot français pour « feuille ». Le nombre de feuilles est indiquée par impliqués un préfixe, par exemple trilobée, quatrefoil, sexfoil , polylobé La tête ou le couronnement d'une colonne ou d'un pilastre
  50. 50. 7-DECOR INTERIEUR ET EXTERIEUR DECOR EXTERIEUR – FACADE PRINCIPALE Un clocher , généralement détaché du corps de logis de l'italien "« Campana" qui signifie "cloche"
  51. 51. 7-DECOR INTERIEUR ET EXTERIEUR DECOR INTERIEUR  L’INTÉRIEUR DE L’ÉGLISE DE SANTA CROCE EST SUBDIVISÉ EN TROIS NEFS: L’UNE CENTRALE, ET DEUX LATÉRALES: Cette église renferme les tombes de nombreuses personnalités renommées. • Dans la nef de droite s’installe la sépulture de MICHEL-ANGE BUONARROTI, conçue par Vasari. La sculpture, la peinture et l’architecture (les arts majeurs de Michel-Ange) sont représentés sur sa tombe par trois muses • Antonio Canova, en 1810, sculpta le monument dédié à la mémoire DE VITTORIO ALFIERI, situé là-aussi dans la nef de droite de l’église de Santa Croce. La sépulture de Michel-Ange Buonarroti Monument Vittorio Alfieri L’intérieur est magnifique avec au fond le crucifix en bois de Donatello de 1425. La nef centrale de la basilique de Santa Croce mesure 38 m de large, ce qui est très important, la couverture en pierre fut impossible et le plafond est en bois.
  52. 52. • Peu après se trouve LA TOMBE DE MACHIAVEL. • Au terme de la nef s’affiche l’extraordinaire SCULPTURE DE DONATELLO figurant l’annonciation, en pierre de florence grise. 7-DECOR INTERIEUR ET EXTERIEUR DECOR INTERIEUR La tombe de Machiavel Sculpture de Donatello
  53. 53. • Au fond et à droite de L’ÉGLISE DE SANTA CROCE est établie LA CHAPELLE CASTELLANI, comportant de merveilleuses FRESQUES D’AGNOLO GADDI, qui illustrent la vie de SAINT NICOLAS. TADDEO GADDI est l’auteur des fresques décrivant la vie de la vierge, et du vitrail historié de LA CHAPELLE BARONCELLI, adjacente. 7-DECOR INTERIEUR ET EXTERIEUR DECOR INTERIEUR La chapelle Castellani Fresques d’Agnolo Gaddi La chapelle Baroncelli
  54. 54. 7-DECOR INTERIEUR ET EXTERIEUR DECOR INTERIEUR LES CHAPELLES A DROITE On retrouve la CHAPELLE PERUZZI et BARDI CHAPELLE, tous deux décorées par Giotto entre 1320 et 1325 , Les deux cycles de fresques ont été réalisées à la fin de vie du rénovateur maître de l'art occidental représentant une summa de sa peinture et son testament artistique, qui influencent grandement la prochaine génération d'artistes florentins, Les détails qui révèlent la main du maître sont l'espace extraordinaire, rendu avec une grande maîtrise de la disposition des figures de la scène et fait le récit dramatique a souligné l'expressivité des personnages. Par exemple, dans la scène Mort de saint François les frères du Saint désespoir devant le cadavre étendu, avec des gestes et des expressions incroyablement réalistes. LA CHAPELLE PERUZZI: qui représente l’Histoires de San Giovanni Battista et ceux de San Giovanni Evangelista. LA CHAPELLE PERUZZI: qui représente l’Histoires de Saint François.
  55. 55. 7-DECOR INTERIEUR ET EXTERIEUR DECOR INTERIEUR LES CHAPELLES A DROITE Ascension de Saint-Jean, Giotto, chapelle Peruzzi Mort de saint François, Giotto, Bardi chapelle Le verre de la chapelle Bardi, conçu par Jacopo Del Casentino, il vient de la proximité chapelle Velluti
  56. 56. LES TROIS AUTRES CHAPELLES DE DROITE SONT: 1- CHAPELLE BARONCELLI GIUGNI : avec les tombes de Julie Clary (Par Luigi Pampaloni) Et sa fille Charlotte Napoléone Bonaparte 2- LA CHAPELLE RICCARDI : qui abrite le buste reliquaire en argent Beata Umiliana de « Cerchi et des fresques au plafond et les lunettes Giovanni da San Giovanni ainsi que trois peintures de la fin du ( XVIe / début du XVIIe siècle) le droit 'Extase de saint François de Matteo Rosselli 3- LA CHAPELLE VELLUTI: avec des fresques du XIVe siècle par un auteur inconnu et un retable de l'autel Giovanni del Biondo avec estrade de Noirs de Bicci. 7-DECOR INTERIEUR ET EXTERIEUR DECOR INTERIEUR LES CHAPELLES A DROITE La chapelle Baroncelli Giugni La chapelle Riccardi La chapelle Riccardi
  57. 57. DECOR INTERIEUR LES CHAPELLES A GAUCHE En ce qui CONCERNE LES CHAPELLES SUR LA GAUCHE, à partir de la chapelle principale on rencontre: 1- LA CHAPELLE SPINELLI : redécorée en 1837 par GASPARO MARTELLINI 2- LA CHAPELLE CAPPONI : dédiée en 1926 aux mères Tombés durant la guerre et décorées de statues LIBERO ANDREOTTI 3- LA CHAPELLE RICASOLI : qui a des fresques du début du XIXe siècle récitant l’histoires de Saint Antoine de Padoue, travail de LUIGI SABATELLI et ses fils Francesco et Joseph 4- LA CHAPELLE FLEA-BERARDI, qui a été décoré de fresques par BERNARDO DADDI avec Martyre de Saint- Laurent et Martyre de Saint-Etienne (1330 environ) et contient un polychrome en terre cuite émaillée de GIOVANNI DELLA ROBBIA sur l'autel. La chapelle Spinelli La chapelle Capponi La chapelle Ricasoli 7-DECOR INTERIEUR ET EXTERIEUR
  58. 58. DECOR INTERIEUR LA CHAPELLE MEDICIS 7-DECOR INTERIEUR ET EXTERIEUR En quittant la tête du transept droit est passé du portail conçu par Michelozzo, architecte favori Les médecins de famille, avec des portes sculptées de GIOVANNI DI MICHELE et surmonté d'un fragment de fresque avec Dispute du Temple de Taddeo Gaddi. Cela conduit all'androne Noviciat, ce qui conduit à la sacristie et la chapelle des Médicis. LA CHAPELLE DES MÉDICIS, ou « le Noviciat, » a une décoration très simple et basique, une base rectangulaire couverte et parfois avec un bourse enfermant l'autel. La chapelle principale de la lame est la terre cuite émaillée ANDREA DELLA ROBBIA avec Vierge et l'Enfant avec les Anges et les Saints, construit autour de la 1480. La fenêtre est conçu par ALESSO BALDOVINETTI. Sur le mur de droite est un monument à FRANCESCO LOMBARDI, composé XV avec de multiples fragments, y compris un Vierge à l'Enfant avec des anges de l'école Donatello.
  59. 59. DECOR INTERIEUR LA CHAIRE DE BENEDETTO DA MAIANO 7-DECOR INTERIEUR ET EXTERIEUR • La structure octogonale de la chaire, finement décorée sur toutes ses faces, reprend la forme du pilier à laquelle elle s'adosse. • Les scènes représentées sont celle de la vie de saint François d'Assise. Les statues des niches inférieures représentent les vertus.
  60. 60. DECOR INTERIEUR LES TOMBES ET LES PIERRES TOMBALES 7-DECOR INTERIEUR ET EXTERIEUR La tombe de Michel-Ange La tombe de Vittorio Alfieri La tombe de Leonardo Bruni La basilique accueille les tombeaux des personnalités du monde littéraire, musical et artistique de la Toscane , comme LE PHYSICIEN GALILÉE, LE PEINTRE MICHEL-ANGE, LE COMPOSITEUR GIOACCHINO ROSSINI, le peintre et sculpteur Ghiberti, sans oublier L'AUTEUR DE LA DIVINE COMÉDIE, DANTE ALIGHIERI. La visite des sépultures appelle à une méditation sur la grandeur des hommes : même si notre corps dépérit, nos œuvres de génie émergent sur la mer de l'oubli.
  61. 61. DECOR INTERIEUR LES TOMBES ET LES PIERRES TOMBALES 7-DECOR INTERIEUR ET EXTERIEUR Pierre tombale sur le sol de la basilique Tombe de Gino Capponi Tombe de Carlo Marsuppini Santa Croce a été défini comme le Panthéon des gloires de la nation car ses murs abritent les tombeaux de personnages célèbres tels que Nicolo Macchiavelli, Galileo Galileo, Michelangelo Buonarroti, Gioacchino Rossini, Giorgio Vasari, Lorenzo Ghiberti, Vittorio Alfieri et Ugo Foscolo.
  62. 62. DECOR INTERIEUR LES TOMBES ET LES PIERRES TOMBALES 7-DECOR INTERIEUR ET EXTERIEUR Pierre tombale sur le sol de la basilique Santa Croce a été défini comme le Panthéon des gloires de la nation car ses murs abritent les tombeaux de personnages célèbres tels que Nicolo Macchiavelli, Galileo Galilée, Michelangelo Buonarroti, Gioacchino Rossini, Giorgio Vasari, Lorenzo Ghiberti, Vittorio Alfieri et Ugo Foscolo. Statue réaliste du défunt de la tombe de Bartolini de la comtesse Czartoryski de Varsovie Tombeau de machiavel par Innocenzo Spinazzi
  63. 63. LES JARDINS 7-DECOR INTERIEUR ET EXTERIEUR Une série de vieux vergers correspondent à l'arrière de l'église, pleine d'arbres (avec quelques grands exemples de micocoulier, cèdres de l'Atlas et l'Himalaya) sont maintenant attribuables zones scolaires École- ville Pestalozzi et Vittorio Veneto, Bibliothèque nationale centrale de Florence et l'école en cuir.
  64. 64. 8-COUVERTURE •La charpente en bois: qui se repose sur des murs construits en pierre dans la nef centrale et sur des arcs dans les nefs latérales •Mise en œuvre: 1-Étude des forces: L'étude des forces permet ensuite de choisir les sections de bois adéquates. 2-Tallage: La charpente est préparée au sol. Traitement du bois: Le traitement du bois peut être fait avant le montage. 3-Levage des pièces et mise en place: La mise en place des pièces se fait dans cet ordre : pose des fermes ; pose de la panne faîtière (qui permet alors de vérifier l'alignement) ; pose des pannes sablières ; pose des pannes ventrières ; pose des liteaux ; pose éventuelle d'un plancher sur solives. Nef centrale de la basilique de Santa Croce Couverture en tuile terre cuite
  65. 65. CONCLUSION C’est l’une des plus insignes église franciscaines d’Italie ,la construction de l’édifice ,érige là ou existait une ancienne petite église du même ordre ,fut entre prise dans la seconde moitié du XIIIe siècles et terminée à la fin du XIVe siècles, c’est un chef d’œuvre de l’architecture gothique florentine ,attribué au génie d’d’Arnolfo di Cambio , le même architecte que celui du palais de la Segnorina et de la cathédrale. Dans cette église ,depuis l’antiquité se faisaient ensevelir les florentins qui étaient attirés par la nouvelle et profonde parole de l’ordre qui prêchait l’humilité ,la pauvreté et la chasteté ,à l’opposé des mœurs du moment ,de sorte que petit à petit l’église devient un grand cimetière ,membre de nobles famille florentines et personnage de la vie du temps, trouvèrent ici en nombre considérable l’éternel repos ,on y érigera des monuments funéraires ,des pierres tombales, des plaque commémoratives qui augmentèrent au cours des ans et donnèrent au temple un caractères de sanctuaire du souvenir de la ville ,il devint ensuite reliquaire national lorsqu’y furent ensevelis des hommes illustres dans les domaine, lorsqu’y furent ensevelis ils y eurent de même des monument funéraires pour attester leur présence spirituelle.
  66. 66. • Edouardo Bonechi, Florence: le guide complet pour la visite de la ville, 1972. • Jean-Paul et Albert L'HUILLIER, Florence tourisme: L'église Saint Charles des Lombards de Florence (florence-tourisme.com) • Site de Santa Croce Opéra Florence: Chronology of the Franciscans in Santa Croce - Santa Croce Florence (santacroceopera.it) • Site E-Venise: Florence Italie église Santa Croce Sainte Croix (e-venise.com) • Site Bookwiki: Basilique de Santa Croce (boowiki.info) • Site Wikipédia: Basilique Santa Croce de Florence — Wikipédia (wikipedia.org) BIBLIOGRAPHIE

