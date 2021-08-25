Journeying with Jesus as His disciple: An Overview

Successfully reported this slideshow.
JOURNEYING WITH JESUS AS HIS DISCIPLES Overview
Put ourselves in the shoes of the early disciples… This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY This Photo by Unkn...
The Invitation “Come follow Me, and I will make you fishers of men.” Matthew 4:19 1. When were the disciples made fishers ...
The Work Begins • Jesus started with building their Foundation • But how?
Jesus ended in Matthew 7… “Therefore whoever hears these sayings of Mine, and does them, I will liken him to a wise man wh...
Jesus ended in Matthew 7… “But everyone who hears these sayings of Mine, and does not do them: and, will be like a foolish...
What did the disciples hear? •Need to go to the beginning of Jesus sermon •He started with the beatitudes… We will cover o...
The Beatitudes… Matt 5:3 “Blessed are the poor in spirit, For theirs is the kingdom of heaven. 4 Blessed are those who mou...
Matt 8 & 9…Practicum • Heal the sick and infirmed - Leper -Centurion servant…paralysed and tormented - Fever of Peter’s mo...
Sending out…Matt 10 The Lord instructed the disciples… He gave them power…Matt 10:1 go to the lost sheep of the house of I...
Our source…The Lord Himself • Matt 11:28 Come to Me, all you who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. 29 T...
HOW CAN WE BE EFFECTIVE DISCIPLES OF JESUS? • What is His call to you and me? • Why did He not do a crash 3 week or 3 mont...
How do we journey with Him? • Recorded for us by apostle John… • Jn 21:24 This is the disciple who testifies of these thin...
Hear His voice, Know His heart and will • As the Lord spoke to the disciples then, He is speaking to us. • Start with the ...
How to overcome Satan…Guard your heart • Guard your heart…fill it with God’s Word otherwise…Matt 12:43 “When an unclean sp...
How we overcome Satan? Guard your eyes • Guard your eyes…Jesus said in Matt 6:22 “The lamp of the body is the eye. If ther...
How to overcome Satan…Guard your soul • Guard your soul…Matt 16:21 From that time Jesus began to show to His disciples tha...
The Lord’s response on overcoming the soulish life… • Matt 16:24 Then Jesus said to His disciples, “If anyone desires to c...
Another area of hindrance…unforgiveness • Part of the prayer the Lord taught us in Matt 6:12…And forgive us our debts, As ...
Unforgiveness • Matt 18:21 Then Peter came to Him and said, “Lord, how often shall my brother sin against me, and I forgiv...
Keep ourselves as sanctified vessels We carry the presence of the Lord Know what are the things of God and things of man
How do you and I know Jesus more? Be like the early disciples. Journey with Him. Start with a group who are committed to w...
Spiritual
Aug. 25, 2021
Journeying with Jesus as His disciple: An Overview

Spiritual
Aug. 25, 2021
Teacher Goh Kng Yan

Journeying with Jesus as His disciple: An Overview

  1. 1. JOURNEYING WITH JESUS AS HIS DISCIPLES Overview
  2. 2. Put ourselves in the shoes of the early disciples… This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-SA
  3. 3. The Invitation “Come follow Me, and I will make you fishers of men.” Matthew 4:19 1. When were the disciples made fishers of men? 2. How did Jesus prepare the disciples?
  4. 4. The Work Begins • Jesus started with building their Foundation • But how?
  5. 5. Jesus ended in Matthew 7… “Therefore whoever hears these sayings of Mine, and does them, I will liken him to a wise man who built his house on the rock: and the rain descended, the floods came, and the winds blew and beat on that house; and it did not fall, for it was founded on the rock. Matthew 7:24
  6. 6. Jesus ended in Matthew 7… “But everyone who hears these sayings of Mine, and does not do them: and, will be like a foolish man who built his house on the sand the rain descended, the floods came, and the winds blew and beat on that house; and it fell. And great was its fall.” Matthew 7:26
  7. 7. What did the disciples hear? •Need to go to the beginning of Jesus sermon •He started with the beatitudes… We will cover over the next sessions
  8. 8. The Beatitudes… Matt 5:3 “Blessed are the poor in spirit, For theirs is the kingdom of heaven. 4 Blessed are those who mourn, For they shall be comforted. 5 Blessed are the meek, For they shall inherit the earth. 6 Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, For they shall be filled…
  9. 9. Matt 8 & 9…Practicum • Heal the sick and infirmed - Leper -Centurion servant…paralysed and tormented - Fever of Peter’s mother in law - Many others, demon possessed, blind, mute…fulfilment of “He Himself took our infirmities And bore our sicknesses.” - Ended with… Matt 9:37 Then He said to His disciples, “The harvest truly is plentiful, but the laborers are few. 38 Therefore pray the Lord of the harvest to send out laborers into His harvest.”
  10. 10. Sending out…Matt 10 The Lord instructed the disciples… He gave them power…Matt 10:1 go to the lost sheep of the house of Israel…10:6 • Matt 10:7 And as you go, preach, saying, ‘The kingdom of heaven is at hand.’ 8 Heal the sick, cleanse the lepers, raise the dead, cast out demons. Freely you have received, freely give.
  11. 11. Our source…The Lord Himself • Matt 11:28 Come to Me, all you who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. 29 Take My yoke upon you and learn from Me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. 30 For My yoke is easy and My burden is light.”
  12. 12. HOW CAN WE BE EFFECTIVE DISCIPLES OF JESUS? • What is His call to you and me? • Why did He not do a crash 3 week or 3 month course on discipleship training? Instead, the disciples followed Him for 3 years. • What are the hindrances to our walk?
  13. 13. How do we journey with Him? • Recorded for us by apostle John… • Jn 21:24 This is the disciple who testifies of these things, and wrote these things; and we know that his testimony is true. 25 And there are also many other things that Jesus did, which if they were written one by one, I suppose that even the world itself could not contain the books that would be written. Amen. • Why then was it reduced to 4 gospels? • The disciples witnessed His life, His teachings, His actions for 3 years. They literally eat with Him, live with Him and sleep with Him.
  14. 14. Hear His voice, Know His heart and will • As the Lord spoke to the disciples then, He is speaking to us. • Start with the 4 gospels. Be humble and disciplined… willing to spend time to read and meditate. Know His heart and will. Then we can recognise the voice of our shepherd. Jn 10:27…My sheep hear My voice, and I know them, and they follow Me • Every word and action taken by the Lord is intentional and never random. He builds up His disciples as they follow Him. • Prepare ourselves as His vessels
  15. 15. How to overcome Satan…Guard your heart • Guard your heart…fill it with God’s Word otherwise…Matt 12:43 “When an unclean spirit goes out of a man, he goes through dry places, seeking rest, and finds none. 44 Then he says, ‘I will return to my house from which I came.’ And when he comes, he finds it empty, swept, and put in order. 45 Then he goes and takes with him seven other spirits more wicked than himself, and they enter and dwell there; and the last state of that man is worse than the first. So shall it also be with this wicked generation.”
  16. 16. How we overcome Satan? Guard your eyes • Guard your eyes…Jesus said in Matt 6:22 “The lamp of the body is the eye. If therefore your eye is good, your whole body will be full of light. 23 But if your eye is bad, your whole body will be full of darkness. If therefore the light that is in you is darkness, how great is that darkness! • What do you watch on TV, movies and internet? • What books do you read?
  17. 17. How to overcome Satan…Guard your soul • Guard your soul…Matt 16:21 From that time Jesus began to show to His disciples that He must go to Jerusalem, and suffer many things from the elders and chief priests and scribes, and be killed, and be raised the third day. 22 Then Peter took Him aside and began to rebuke Him, saying, “Far be it from You, Lord; this shall not happen to You!” 23 But He turned and said to Peter, “Get behind Me, Satan! You are an offense to Me, for you are not mindful of the things of God, but the things of men.”
  18. 18. The Lord’s response on overcoming the soulish life… • Matt 16:24 Then Jesus said to His disciples, “If anyone desires to come after Me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow Me. 25 For whoever desires to save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life for My sake will find it. 26 For what profit is it to a man if he gains the whole world, and loses his own soul? Or what will a man give in exchange for his soul? 27 For the Son of Man will come in the glory of His Father with His angels, and then He will reward each according to his works.
  19. 19. Another area of hindrance…unforgiveness • Part of the prayer the Lord taught us in Matt 6:12…And forgive us our debts, As we forgive our debtors. • Then in Matt 6:14 “For if you forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. 15 But if you do not forgive men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses.
  20. 20. Unforgiveness • Matt 18:21 Then Peter came to Him and said, “Lord, how often shall my brother sin against me, and I forgive him? Up to seven times?” • Then the Lord gave a parable of the unforgiving servant in Matt 18:22-35. Hear the ending part of the parable…32 Then his master, after he had called him, said to him, ‘You wicked servant! I forgave you all that debt because you begged me. 33 Should you not also have had compassion on your fellow servant, just as I had pity on you?’ 34 And his master was angry, and delivered him to the torturers until he should pay all that was due to him. 35 “So My heavenly Father also will do to you if each of you, from his heart, does not forgive his brother his trespasses.”
  21. 21. Keep ourselves as sanctified vessels We carry the presence of the Lord Know what are the things of God and things of man
  22. 22. How do you and I know Jesus more? Be like the early disciples. Journey with Him. Start with a group who are committed to walk together with Jesus through the gospels… Go through and meditate on each word and action recorded for us Raise questions for discussion… - a new thing I learn, -why did Jesus said thus? -What is Jesus looking for? -What does Jesus detest?

